China given advantages in loan for Kenyan rail project, contract shows

2
·5 min read

The Kenyan government has disclosed some details of loan agreements with a Chinese bank that show Beijing got an upper hand in financing the construction of a railway eight years ago.

The agreement with the Export-Import (Exim) Bank of China stipulated that most of the construction materials for the Standard Gauge Railway - Kenya's most ambitious and expensive project since 1963 and part of the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative - be sourced from China.

Further, the contract noted that goods and services procured for the construction of the railway be free from taxation by the Kenyan government.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Kenya took three loans for the construction of the railway running from the port city of Mombasa to the capital Nairobi with an extra extension to Naivasha, a town in Central Rift Valley. But tough conditions diluted one concessional loan of the US$1.6 billion deal, and two other loans were mostly given at market rates.

China was also given a legal advantage with articles that stipulate, in case of disagreements among the parties, that arbitration would take place in Beijing, the documents show.

"If no settlement is reached through friendly consultation, each party shall have a right to submit a dispute to the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Committee for arbitration," the loan contract says.

In the documents shared by transport minister Kipchumba Murkomen, China was to lend Kenya US$1.6 billion at 2 per cent annual interest with a grace period of seven years. The loan was scheduled to be paid in 156 months, until January 21, 2034.

Another US$2 billion commercial loan, which has a varying interest rate and a five-year grace period, will be paid in 20 equal instalments with the repayment period ending in January 2029.

The Kenyan government will need to pay US$179.8 million for an export credit insurance policy from Sinosure, the Chinese export credit insurance company, for this commercial loan.

The second phase of the railway, which saw the line extended from Nairobi to the resort town of Naivasha in central Rift Valley, received US$1.48 billion, bringing the total amount that Exim Bank disbursed to Kenya for the project to US$5.08 billion. The loan is being repaid in 30 instalments from January 21, 2021, to July 21, 2035.

The Kenyan minister called for an extension of the repayment period, suggesting a 50-year term rather than the established 20 years. He noted that the current repayment schedule was choking the country's revenues.

"The problem with the [Standard Gauge Railway] is that we took a loan of 20 years on an infrastructure of 100 years. It becomes impossible to pay that loan by revenues that come from the railway," the new minister said during his vetting in Parliament last month.

Murkomen shared part of the loan agreements to honour President William Ruto's promise to the electorate during the presidential election campaign in August. But Murkomen has yet to make public the main contract, reportedly because of non-disclosure clauses in the deal.

Wu Peng, director general of the Chinese foreign ministry's department of African affairs, said in September: "When we signed the agreement, there was a commercial secret agreement. That is a very common commercial practice."

Wu said Kenya would be in breach if it made the deal public. "The spirit of contract is the cornerstone of doing business. If there is no spirit of the contract, how can we do business?"

Passengers ride on a Single Gauge Railway train travelling from Mombasa to Nairobi in 2019. Photo: Reuters alt=Passengers ride on a Single Gauge Railway train travelling from Mombasa to Nairobi in 2019. Photo: Reuters>

The railway has been hotly debated in Kenya, and was at the heart of the discussion in the last elections. Ruto, who was sworn in as president in September, reversed an earlier decision by Kenya's port authority to put all cargo destined for Nairobi and further onto the rail line.

It was supposed to stretch to the western border town of Malaba before passing through Kampala, Uganda, and into Kigali, Rwanda. Actual construction of the Mombasa-Nairobi line started in January 2015, eight months after the signing of the two agreements, and was completed in early 2017.

However, Uganda and Rwanda are yet to start construction of their parts of the rail line, with reports swirling that the Chinese government denied Kenya funds for the extension to Malaba over fears about the project's commercial viability.

Kenya may be learning from Ethiopia, which in 2018 was successful in achieving a 20-year extension in repayment for its Chinese-financed railway. When Ethiopia struggled to service the US$4 billion debt it took on to build a modern railway with Djibouti, it sought help from Beijing and had its loan rescheduled by China Exim Bank by extending the repayment period from 10 to 30 years.

When Covid-19 struck in 2020, Kenya was one of the countries that benefited from a loan repayment moratorium from China.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2022 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2022. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • China's COVID scare ends chance of Beijing autoshow this year - organiser

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -The Beijing International Automobile Exhibition will not be held this year due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, the organiser of China's most important auto fair said in a notice on Thursday. The organisers had previously postponed the autoshow, which was originally scheduled to be held in late April, due to a flare up of COVID cases in China. The trade show in the world's largest auto market alternates each year between Beijing and Shanghai, and traditionally attracts both international and domestic automakers, including Volkswagen, Toyota, and Geely.

  • Russia is sending an ice-breaking tanker of oil to China via the Arctic Circle, opening up a faster route to Asian buyers

    The journey means ships could take just half the time to reach China from Russia as usual, as Moscow gets ready for next month's European ban.

  • Tottenham, Conte need to ditch negative tactics

    Kelly Cates, Tim Sherwood, Mayowa Quadri and Darren Lewis think Antonio Conte may need to change his philosophy to get the best out of Tottenham.

  • World Cup squads: List of confirmed rosters for all 32 teams

    The 2022 World Cup squads are close to being confirmed and we are collating all of them as they are made official.

  • Ranked! The 10 greatest Manchester United sides of all time

    Glory, glory Man United - the best ever Manchester United sides ranked

  • Biden suggests no pivot after midterm elections: ‘I’m not going to change anything’

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the results of the midterm elections were a "good day for democracy," as his Democratic Party did better than expected and he suggested he wouldn't pivot from his agenda.

  • A Third of Hong Kongers Seeking UK Visas Were Minors, SCMP Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Nearly one-third of Hong Kongers who applied for a new route to British citizenship were under 18, the South China Morning Post reported, reflecting a population exodus in the city’s next generation of workers.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackCZ SBF’ed SBFOf t

  • Jabil plans site closures and 1,000+ temporary layoffs in California

    Jabil Inc. plans to temporarily shut down some manufacturing facilities in California later this year, according to layoff notices filed last month in that state’s Employment Development Department. The St. Petersburg global tech manufacturer is briefly suspending more than 1,300 employees in California in connection to the closure of six manufacturing facilities in Irvine, San Jose, Fremont, Livermore, Manteca and Benicia. According to a spokesperson for Jabil, the company closes down some of its sites every year during the holiday season to give employees a chance to recharge before returning back to work in January.

  • Letters to the Editor: Voting GOP makes no sense if you care about civility

    Readers discuss an article on retirees lamenting the tone of today's politics, some of whom said they are voting for Republicans.

  • Fewer people are leasing cars—what it means for the used car market

    The trend away from leasing has short- and long-term implications for both new and used car shoppers

  • Biden overlooked diesel fuel inflation. Why that's extra bad for the economy.

    Most people don't pay attention to diesel fuel prices, but they're up way more than the cost of gasoline and driving the cost of many other things higher.

  • Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti expresses support for protests

    Leading Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti has posted a picture of herself on Instagram without a headscarf to express support for nationwide anti-government protests. Best-known for her role in "The Salesman", which won an Academy Award in 2017, the pro-reform artist held up a sign in the Instagram post which read "Woman, Life, Freedom" in Kurdish, a popular slogan in the demonstrations. Protests sparked by the Sept. 16 death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police for not wearing "appropriate attire" are posing one of the biggest challenges to Iran's clerical rulers since the 1979 revolution.

  • North Korea missile is Soviet-era says South

    STORY: South Korea said it had identified debris from a North Korean missile launch as part of a Soviet-era projectile on Wednesday (November 9).That as North Korea launched at least one ballistic missile into the sea.Analysis by neighboring South Korea said the debris - which it believes came from a launch last week - belonged to an SA-5 anti-aircraft missile, citing its appearance and features.It was the first time a North Korean ballistic missile had landed near South Korean waters.North Korea said the launch was in protest against joint air drills by South Korea and the United States.Wednesday’s launch comes a week after North Korea test-fired multiple missiles.Including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile.Japan’s Coast Guard said on Wednesday the ballistic missile appeared to have fallen into the sea, minutes after the launch was reported.Drawing condemnation from Tokyo.Here’s their defense minister Yasukazu Hamada. “Since the beginning of this year,&nbsp;North&nbsp;Korea&nbsp;has repeatedly been launching ballistic missiles at an unprecedented rate, significantly heightening tensions on the&nbsp;Korean Peninsula and in the region.&nbsp;North&nbsp;Korea&nbsp;has rapidly escalated its provocations and such unilateral actions are a threat to the peace and stability of Japan, the region, as well as the international community, and are absolutely unacceptable."Hamada added that Japan’s government had lodged a strong protest with North Korea via diplomatic channels through Beijing.South Korean and U.S. officials have said that Pyongyang has made technical preparations to test a nuclear device.Which is the first time it will have done so since 2017.

  • With voting underway in midterms, most Americans say they want to live in a place with strong gun-control laws, according to Redfin poll

    The new survey reveals what's on voters minds when it comes to housing, as the country heads towards the midterms on Nov. 8.

  • U.S. inflation likely to post another sharp increase in October, CPI to show

    Inflation in the U.S. likely rose sharply again in October, but the latest look at the cost of living might also show a few signs of easing price pressures.

  • China warns against extra 'layers' of COVID curbs as outbreaks widen

    Chinese authorities should take a more targeted approach to tackle COVID outbreaks and rectify any extra "layers" of measures, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday, as cities reeled under tighter curbs as cases spread. China is grappling with its highest tallies of coronavirus cases since April, raising questions about its zero-COVID policy that has frustrated the public and inflicted damage on the world's second-largest economy. New domestic cases rose to 8,824 on Wednesday, according to health authority data.

  • AMC Entertainment CEO Says Theaters Have One Problem And It’s Not Covid, Streamers Or Windows: “We Need More Movies” – Update

    UPDATED with conference call comments: AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron shrugged off Covid, streamers and windows as real issues for exhibition currently, saying the biggest challenge facing the industry “above all else, is that movie theater operators need more movies.” “At this point, there is only one topic that should be… on the tip of […]

  • Crimea conscripts depart for Russian army garrisons

    STORY: The men were called up for statutory military service as part of a routine autumn conscription campaign, which began in Russia on November 1. The defense ministry has said the autumn conscription was "not in any way related to the special operation," Russia's official term for its military campaign in Ukraine.The European Union has accused Moscow of illegally conscripting men in Crimea, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014.All men in Russia are required to do a year's military service between the ages of 18 and 27, or equivalent training while in higher education.

  • Twitter files with U.S. Treasury Department to process payments

    Elon Musk, who made his first big splash in the financial technology industry more than two decades ago, now wants to get San Francisco-based Twitter into the payments business as well. Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) has filed registration paperwork to allow it to process payments, according to a filing with the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), The New York Times reported on Wednesday. The paperwork, filed last week, is required for Twitter to transfer money, exchange currency or cash checks.

  • Ecuador keeps World Cup place after ruling by sports court

    Ecuador kept its place at the World Cup thanks to a Swiss court ruling on Tuesday, but will be deducted three points in qualifying for the 2026 tournament because of a false document being used to get a passport for a Colombia-born player. The urgent ruling from CAS clears the way for Ecuador to play Qatar in the opening game of the tournament in Doha in less than two weeks. It also ended the hopes of Chile and Peru, who had each argued that they should replace their South American rival at the World Cup after accusing Ecuador of using an ineligible player in eight qualifying games.