China has given global trade a bad name, says Liz Truss

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Harry Yorke
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Liz Truss - NurPhoto&#xa0;
Liz Truss - NurPhoto

China has given global trade a “bad name”, Liz Truss will tell the G7, as she calls for the World Trade Organisation to be reformed to stand up to its “pernicious” practices and use of forced labour.

The International Trade Secretary will tell foreign ministers that the international rulebook is outdated and is failing to hold to account illiberal economies.

Chairing a trade meeting as part of the UK’s presidency of the G7, Ms Truss will warn that the West must “win the battle for the soul of global trade” by reforming the WTO so that it is fit to tackle unfair trading practices.

Ms Truss will highlight the use of forced labour, the undermining of free trade through “mass unreported subsidies” and intellectual property theft as areas that a revamped WTO must confront in future.

She will add that without action, international trade risks “fragmenting under the tyranny of the largest... in which the big players feel they get to set the rules”, with a “winner-takes-all” future leaving millions around the world “worse off”.

The UK is currently leading calls for reform of the WTO, with Boris Johnson and Ms Truss determined to use Britain’s newly-won independence from the EU to play a pivotal role in promoting free trade.

In order to combat the rising threat of China, Ms Truss is also understood to be carefully considering proposals put forward by Joe Biden for western democracies to establish a global investment drive to rival China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Beijing’s multi-trillion-dollar scheme involves investing in the infrastructure of developing countries, in turn expanding China’s economic and political influence around the world.

In her opening remarks, seen by The Telegraph, Ms Truss will say: “We have been held back by a rulebook which has not kept pace with the modern world.

“Pernicious practices by non-market economies like China have given trade a bad name, from forced labour and forced technology transfer to mass unreported subsidies and environmental degradation.”

China has repeatedly faced criticism over its industrial policy and the flooding of global markets with cheap Chinese goods such as steel; alleged mass intellectual property theft; and reported human rights abuses, including against the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang.

On Tuesday night Whitehall sources said Ms Truss was concerned that the WTO has been “too soft on China for too long” and thinks it’s ludicrous that China is still classed as a “developing nation” by the WTO.

In the wake of China slapping tit-for-tat sanctions on seven parliamentarians last week, a senior Tory MPs on Tuesday demanded clarity from the Chinese embassy about who is affected.

Boris Johnson hosting a virtual meeting of G7 leaders in the Cabinet Room - Geoff Pugh&#xa0;
Boris Johnson hosting a virtual meeting of G7 leaders in the Cabinet Room - Geoff Pugh

Beijing levied sanctions on four entities, including the China Research Group (CRG), a grouping of moderate hawks in the Commons. Co-chairman Neil O’Brien, a Tory MP, was among those singled out for the blacklist, but said answers were needed about the status of other members of the CRG.

In a letter to the embassy, he said: “Over 100 members of parliament have taken part in China Research Group seminars, including government ministers and senior members of all the UK’s main political parties.

“Are all of these parliamentarians now subject to the travel restrictions you are imposing on members of the China Research Group?”

On Tuesday, Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, hosted a video call with Mr O’Brien and the other MPs and peers who have been sanctioned, providing reassurance and practical advice.

Three parliamentarians used the meeting to raise concerns about the disappearance of Andy Li, a pro-democracy campaigner in Hong Kong. He is reportedly being held in a psychiatric hospital in the territory, in what one MP described as “classic tactics of the Chinese Communist Party”.

Mr Li is known to some of the parliamentarians present for his work organising an election observation mission to Hong Kong in 2019 for the district council elections.

Mr Raab vowed that the Foreign Office would look into his case.

The Telegraph approached the Chinese Embassy for comment on how the sanctions would affect associates of the CRG.

Recommended Stories

  • Palau president visits Taiwan despite Chinese pressure

    The president of the Pacific island nation of Palau was visiting Taiwan on Tuesday along with the U.S. ambassador to his country, a show of solidarity as China increases diplomatic, economic and military pressure on Taiwan. Palau President Surangel Whipps said during a meeting with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen that he and his delegation “feel like home when we are here." In her welcoming statement, Tsai noted Whipps was the first foreign leader to visit Taiwan since the beginning of the pandemic and said a travel bubble established between the two sides would be a “model for safe two-way travel that has been closely watched not just by our own people but also by the entire world.”

  • FCC commissioner to urge tougher steps on Chinese network equipment

    Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr on Tuesday called for new steps to ensure Huawei Technologies and ZTE equipment is barred from U.S. telecommunications networks and ensure no electronic devices produced with forced labor enter the United States. The FCC last year adopted rules requiring U.S. telecom carriers to remove and replace equipment produced by Huawei or ZTE if purchased using an $8.3 billion government fund, but carriers could still purchase equipment from the Chinese companies with private funds.

  • Xi’s Shifting China Is Compelling Investors to Run, Hide or Hire

    (Bloomberg) -- For any company doing business in China, the choice is now clearer than ever: Avoid commenting on any controversial subjects or risk losing access to the world’s second-largest economy.Over the past few weeks, President Xi Jinping’s government endorsed a boycott against retailers like Hennes & Mauritz AB and slapped sanctions on a range of organizations -- including a group of barristers in the U.K. -- over statements made on alleged forced labor in Xinjiang. Then on Tuesday, he signed off on sweeping changes to Hong Kong’s election system to give Beijing veto power over any candidates.China’s more aggressive stance, triggered in part by collective action by the U.S. and its allies to sanction Chinese officials, is forcing companies to quickly weigh what they will do to maintain access to 1.4 billion consumers with ever-more spending power. So far, with growth in the rest of the world anemic, most companies are either keeping their heads down or stepping up investments.While it used to be easier for companies to operate in China and manage corporate social responsibility, now it’s difficult to show that outside influence has any impact on changing the Communist Party’s actions, according to Margaret Lewis, a law professor and China specialist at Seton Hall University.“You end up in this dilemma of stay in and be complicit or pull out,” she said. “The middle ground between those two is increasingly difficult to find. It’s a starker decision now.”The best strategy for brands like H&M facing a boycott in China is to lay low and wait until the backlash “blows over,” Joerg Wuttke, head of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, told Bloomberg TV on Tuesday. Indeed, several companies pulled statements on Xinjiang off their websites.‘Complicated Picture’“It’s a complicated picture,” Wuttke said. “On the one hand, China saved the skin of many companies last year,” he said. “At the same time, you have of course this kind of political pressure that is on you, and again a topic like Xinjiang is a no-win situation.”Many foreign companies with good relations are expanding their presence, particularly as Hong Kong’s finance sector booms this year due to an influx of IPOs and SPAC listings. Initial public offerings in the city have already hit almost $11 billion as of mid March, a close to 500% jump from a year earlier, with video streaming platform Bilibili Inc. and search giant Baidu Inc. among companies bringing multi-billion dollar deals.New York-based Citigroup Inc. plans to hire as many as 1,700 staff in Hong Kong as it seeks to tap growing links between the financial hub and rising affluence in southern mainland cities such as Guangzhou and Shenzhen. A pandemic-induced hunger for technology stocks and the threat of U.S. delistings have been a boon for the financial hub, driving a surge in initial and secondary share sales.For some international law firms advising companies, however, the environment for working in Hong Kong just got a lot trickier. China’s retaliatory sanctions against the U.K. included the Essex Court Chambers, which a prominent lawyer warned could have much bigger consequences for investors.After being hit with the sanctions, the Financial Times reported that the chambers removed a reference from its website to a legal opinion by some of its lawyers implicating the Chinese government in alleged genocide in Xinjiang. The Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper said the action showed that China’s sanction were an “effective deterrent against rumors.”But Guy Sandhurst, formerly chairman of the Bar of England and Wales, said the move will affect “all British companies who do business with Chinese clients” because lawyers involved in dispute resolution for Hong Kong firms could be denied access to the territory. He called for the “Western world” to insist on dispute resolution mechanisms outside China for all future contracts.“Today it is the members of Essex Court Chambers who are sanctioned,” Sandhurst wrote on the website of the Society of Conservative Lawyers. “But tomorrow it might be Clifford Chance, Freshfields or some other major city law firm or Chambers of barristers which wittingly or otherwise offends the Chinese state.”Xi’s move on Tuesday to officially revamp Hong Kong’s election system could unleash another round of criticism and potential sanctions against Western nations, which have failed to change China’s behavior. The changes allow a small group of mainland and Hong Kong national security officials to vet every candidate standing for election, ensuring that only those loyal to Beijing are able to implement policy.‘Dangerous Decisions’Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said the changes will help the investment climate, a position echoed by former chief executive Leung Chun-ying in an interview on Tuesday. “A lot of opportunities,” he said when asked about Hong Kong’s economic future. “It is a question of opening our minds, our eyes and ears to these opportunities and then just share with the international community.”But while Xi’s actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang may look tough and Chinese officials are talking to the world “like now they have nothing to learn,” the moves actually reveal a paranoia that could end up backfiring among companies and countries, according to Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a political science professor at Hong Kong Baptist University who’s authored several books on Chinese foreign policy.“It’s a kind of nervousness, which is a sign of weakness and a sign that they don’t feel secure,” he said. “And that’s worrisome, because when you’re insecure you may embark on dangerous decisions and actions toward others.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nikki Haley on holding China accountable for COVID: 'The US can't sit back and play nice'

    Fmr U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley blasts the Biden administration for 'playing nice' with China, and explains why America needs to hold them accountable for COVID-19 origins.

  • U.S. announces more than $596 million in new humanitarian aid for Syria crisis: Blinken

    The United States will provide more than $596 million in new humanitarian aid to respond to the Syrian crisis, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday. The assistance is designed to help many of the estimated 13.4 million Syrians inside Syria, as well as 5.6 million Syrian refugees in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt, Blinken said in a statement. The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, announced the aid during an international conference on supporting Syria, he said.

  • Japan, Indonesia sign arms transfer pact amid China concerns

    Japan and Indonesia signed a pact on Tuesday allowing the transfer of Japanese defense equipment and technology to Jakarta as the two countries strengthen their military ties in the face of China's increasingly assertive activity in the region. The agreement came during “two plus two” security talks among the foreign and defense ministers of the two countries, which share concerns about China's growing influence and territorial claims in the East and South China seas. “It has become difficult to take for granted the premises that have supported the peace and prosperity of the international community,” Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said in opening remarks at the talks.

  • Exclusive: Investors press companies on human rights in Xinjiang

    A group of religious and socially conscious investors and other funds are ramping up pressure on Western companies over alleged human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region, highlighting the challenges for brands trying to maintain their business ties amid rising tensions. The group of more than 50 investors, backed by the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility, said it is in the process of contacting more than 40 companies, including H&M, VF Corp, Hugo Boss and Zara-owner Inditex, requesting more information about their supply chains and urging them to quit situations that could lead to human rights abuses.

  • H&M was wiped from the internet in China, sending a chilling warning to other retailers

    H&M products are missing from Alibaba and other shopping sites, and China's Google Maps-like platform isn't showing the locations of H&M's 500 stores.

  • Ukraine says Russian military buildup threatens its security

    Russia is building up armed forces near Ukraine's borders in a threat to the country's security, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Ruslan Khomchak said on Tuesday, accusing Moscow of pursuing an "aggressive policy" towards Kyiv. In remarks to parliament, Khomchak also accused pro-Moscow separatists of systematically violating a ceasefire in the conflict in eastern Ukraine agreed in July 2020. Ukraine and Russia have traded blame for a spike in violence in the conflict, which Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people since 2014.

  • The WHO's leader said its investigation into whether the coronavirus leaked from a Wuhan lab was not 'extensive enough'

    The WHO investigation didn't conduct a full audit of any Wuhan labs. It's unlikely that's where the coronavirus came from, though.

  • India blocks bank accounts of China's ByteDance, company mounts challenge

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian authorities have blocked at least two of ByteDance's bank accounts for alleged tax evasion, prompting it to ask a court to quash the directive that it fears will hit its operations, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters. ByteDance in January cut its Indian workforce after New Delhi decided to retain a ban on its popular video app TikTok, first prohibited last year following a border clash between India and China. China has repeatedly criticised India's move and said it suspected it was against WTO rules.

  • Takeaway boss hits back at bad online reviews in hilarious fashion

    Customers writing negative reviews have been met by Alice Cheung's hilarious takedowns.

  • UN accuses France of possible war crimes over Mali air strike on wedding

    France may be guilty of a war crime for killing a vast majority of civilians in an airstrike on a wedding in a remote Malian village in January, according to the first-ever UN investigation into French military operations published on Tuesday. At least 22 people were blown up and killed, including 19 civilians and three suspected members of a jihadist group, investigators said. Eight more civilians were injured. "The group of individuals hit by the strike was overwhelmingly composed of civilians who are protected persons under international humanitarian law," the 36-page report said. "This strike raises significant concerns about compliance with the principles of the conduct of hostilities," it added, slamming France for not taking enough precautions to ensure no civilians would be killed. After interviewing 400 people including survivors, witnesses, family members and aid groups, the UN also said a wedding was taking place on the day of the airstrike, which the French government has repeatedly denied. An individual with knowledge of the report told the Telegraph an earlier version accused French forces of a war crime due to its failure to take adequate measures to avoid the indiscriminate killing of civilians in Bounty. The phrasing was later adjusted following pressure by the French government, they said.

  • NATO fighters intercepted half a dozen groups of Russian military aircraft near alliance airspace in under 6 hours

    NATO scrambled fighters 10 times to intercept an "unusual peak" in Russian military aircraft flights near alliance airspace.

  • China's soccer ambitions have fallen short after years of massive government support

    Chinese President Xi Jinping hoped to make China a global leader in soccer, his favorite sport. After years of massive government support, that dream has so far fallen short.The big picture: China's soccer dream isn't ending, but the initial investment frenzy seems to have slowed.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Soccer is a hugely popular sport in China. On the weekends, soccer fields at schools and universities are often filled with dozens or even hundreds of people of all ages sharing the field, playing a pickup game with their friends or practicing by themselves for fun or exercise.But China's national teams have struggled to win on the international stage. The men's team has only qualified once for the World Cup, back in 2002, where it lost three matches in a row and scored no goals.The women's team has enjoyed significantly more success, participating in seven of eight World Cups and finishing as runners-up in 1999, though their world ranking has steadily declined from the top 10 to the mid-teens in recent years.Then came Xi, the Chinese dictator who is also an avid soccer fan. As early as 2004, several years before he arrived at China's highest echelons of power, he expressed hope that China might one day boast a great soccer team. In 2015, Xi said, "My biggest hope for Chinese soccer is that its teams become among the world's best." His announcement spurred a raft of new government initiatives, from the central government and locally, to boost Chinese soccer. In 2016, the Chinese Football Association outlined several long-term goals: for China to host the World Cup, to win the World Cup and to become a "first-class soccer superpower," all by 2050.What happened next: Plans to build hundreds of new soccer schools and thousands of new fields were announced. China also began naturalizing foreign soccer players whose talent might help strengthen Chinese teams.The Chinese Super League got a massive influx of funding. By the numbers: There are now more than 70,000 soccer fields and 24,000 designated "soccer schools" across the country, per Sports Pro. The former represents an increase from 0.08 fields for every 10,000 people to 0.5.The results: So far, not much. The rankings of neither the men's nor women's teams have improved significantly.What to watch: Aside from those 70,000 fields, which they hope to double in number by 2030, China has also begun building more substantial infrastructure.That includes the $1.7 billion "lotus" soccer stadium, which would be the centerpiece of China's next goal en route to becoming a global soccer power — hosting the 2030 World Cup.The bottom line: The initial flurry of investment may not have had much effect on rankings, but Xi did acknowledge back in 2015 that the road ahead would likely require more than such a quick fix."The success [with soccer] does not have to be during my time. It takes a long time to work, so continue to work hard, start from the basics, from the grassroots, and from the mass participation," Xi said.How Chinese soccer has ranked through the yearsData: FIFA.com; Chart: Axios VisualsThe Chinese men's national team is currently ranked 75th in the world, up from where it was 10 years ago (90–100 range) but down from where it was before the turn of the century (30–40 range).The women's national team is currently ranked 15th in the world. It's hovered around that number since debuting at No. 4 in 2003.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • WHO report: COVID likely 1st jumped into humans from animals

    A joint World Health Organization-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is “extremely unlikely,” according to a draft copy obtained by The Associated Press. The team proposed further research in every area except the lab leak hypothesis — a speculative theory that was promoted by former U.S. President Donald Trump among others. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious diseases expert, said he would like to see the report's raw information first before deciding about its credibility.

  • SF Ramen Shop May Close Forever After 3rd Burglary This Year

    It was the third time that Ushi Taro Ramen, a shop on 9th Avenue in Sunset District, had been broken into by burglars in just a little over a year, reports KRON4. “It’s becoming the normal,” owner Ken Zhu lamented. According to Zhu, the most recent attack was captured by surveillance cameras.

  • China's WH Group says use of unapproved swine fever vaccines reduced hog supply

    Use of illegal African swine fever vaccines by some Chinese hog producers last year reduced output of hogs and will support prices in 2021, an executive from leading pork processor WH Group said on Tuesday. China has been trying to rebuild its massive hog herd since the deadly African swine fever virus ravaged the country's farms during 2018 and 2019. But use of unapproved vaccines in a bid to protect against the disease had the opposite effect and ended up killing pigs, said Ma Xiangjie, president of Henan Shuanghui Investment and Development, WH Group's domestic unit.

  • 2 ex-Texas sheriff deputies indicted in Black man's death

    Two former Texas sheriff's deputies were arrested Tuesday on manslaughter charges in the 2019 death of a man whom they shocked with stun guns after a police chase that was filmed by real-time police TV series “Live PD," authorities said. The charges are the first directly tied to the death of Javier Ambler, a Black man whose car deputies chased for 22 minutes after trying to pull him over for allegedly failing to dim his headlights to oncoming traffic. Ambler, a former postal worker, died after deputies repeatedly used stun guns on him, despite his pleas that he was sick and couldn’t breath.

  • Federal charges leveled against man in Everglades shooting

    A Florida man who opened fire with an AK-47 rifle on officers inside Everglades National Park is facing federal charges, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Acting U.S. Attorney Juan Antonio Gonzalez said in a news release that 37-year-old Drew Curtis Sikes of Palmetto Bay is charged with attempting to kill a U.S. officer and with a weapons crime. A criminal complaint filed in Miami federal court says officers on Sunday responded initially to a call about an altercation between Sikes and his wife in the Mahogany Hammock section of the sprawling park.