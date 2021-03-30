China has given global trade a bad name, says Liz Truss

Liz Truss - NurPhoto

China has given global trade a “bad name”, Liz Truss will tell the G7, as she calls for the World Trade Organisation to be reformed to stand up to its “pernicious” practices and use of forced labour.

The International Trade Secretary will tell foreign ministers that the international rulebook is outdated and is failing to hold to account illiberal economies.

Chairing a trade meeting as part of the UK’s presidency of the G7, Ms Truss will warn that the West must “win the battle for the soul of global trade” by reforming the WTO so that it is fit to tackle unfair trading practices.

Ms Truss will highlight the use of forced labour, the undermining of free trade through “mass unreported subsidies” and intellectual property theft as areas that a revamped WTO must confront in future.

She will add that without action, international trade risks “fragmenting under the tyranny of the largest... in which the big players feel they get to set the rules”, with a “winner-takes-all” future leaving millions around the world “worse off”.

The UK is currently leading calls for reform of the WTO, with Boris Johnson and Ms Truss determined to use Britain’s newly-won independence from the EU to play a pivotal role in promoting free trade.

In order to combat the rising threat of China, Ms Truss is also understood to be carefully considering proposals put forward by Joe Biden for western democracies to establish a global investment drive to rival China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Beijing’s multi-trillion-dollar scheme involves investing in the infrastructure of developing countries, in turn expanding China’s economic and political influence around the world.

In her opening remarks, seen by The Telegraph, Ms Truss will say: “We have been held back by a rulebook which has not kept pace with the modern world.

“Pernicious practices by non-market economies like China have given trade a bad name, from forced labour and forced technology transfer to mass unreported subsidies and environmental degradation.”

China has repeatedly faced criticism over its industrial policy and the flooding of global markets with cheap Chinese goods such as steel; alleged mass intellectual property theft; and reported human rights abuses, including against the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang.

On Tuesday night Whitehall sources said Ms Truss was concerned that the WTO has been “too soft on China for too long” and thinks it’s ludicrous that China is still classed as a “developing nation” by the WTO.

In the wake of China slapping tit-for-tat sanctions on seven parliamentarians last week, a senior Tory MPs on Tuesday demanded clarity from the Chinese embassy about who is affected.

Boris Johnson hosting a virtual meeting of G7 leaders in the Cabinet Room - Geoff Pugh

Beijing levied sanctions on four entities, including the China Research Group (CRG), a grouping of moderate hawks in the Commons. Co-chairman Neil O’Brien, a Tory MP, was among those singled out for the blacklist, but said answers were needed about the status of other members of the CRG.

In a letter to the embassy, he said: “Over 100 members of parliament have taken part in China Research Group seminars, including government ministers and senior members of all the UK’s main political parties.

“Are all of these parliamentarians now subject to the travel restrictions you are imposing on members of the China Research Group?”

On Tuesday, Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, hosted a video call with Mr O’Brien and the other MPs and peers who have been sanctioned, providing reassurance and practical advice.

Three parliamentarians used the meeting to raise concerns about the disappearance of Andy Li, a pro-democracy campaigner in Hong Kong. He is reportedly being held in a psychiatric hospital in the territory, in what one MP described as “classic tactics of the Chinese Communist Party”.

Mr Li is known to some of the parliamentarians present for his work organising an election observation mission to Hong Kong in 2019 for the district council elections.

Mr Raab vowed that the Foreign Office would look into his case.

The Telegraph approached the Chinese Embassy for comment on how the sanctions would affect associates of the CRG.