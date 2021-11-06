China has given 75.96% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses

BEIJING (Reuters) - China had given 1.072 billion people complete COVID-19 vaccine doses by Nov. 5, Mi Feng, spokesman at the National Health Commission, told a briefing on Saturday.

That accounts for 75.96% of the nation's 1.41 billion people, Reuters calculation showed.

A total of 37.97 million people in China had received a booster shot as of Friday, commission official Wu Liangyou said at the briefing.

The commission said in a bulletin that China had administered 2.312 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of Nov. 5, an increase of about 8.9 million from the previous day.

