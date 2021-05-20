China, in global campaign, vaccinates its people in Thailand

  • Chinese volunteer helps Chinese getting registered to vaccination and leading them to the room to test blood pressure at Bangrak Vaccination and Health Center in Bangkok, Thailand Thursday, May 20, 2021. China began vaccinating its citizens living in Thailand on Thursday as part of a global campaign to inoculate its nationals living and working abroad. (AP Photo/Fu Ting)
  • A health worker administers a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to Zhang Xiaohong, a 40-year-old businessman who runs a logistics company in Thailand, at Bangrak Vaccination & Health Center in Bangkok, Thailand Thursday, May 20, 2021. China began vaccinating its citizens living in Thailand on Thursday as part of a global campaign to inoculate its nationals living and working abroad. (AP Photo/Fu Ting)
  • A health worker administers a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to Zhang Xiaohong, a 40-year-old businessman who runs a logistic company in Thailand, at Bangrak Vaccination and Health Center in Bangkok, Thailand Thursday, May 20, 2021. China began vaccinating its citizens living in Thailand on Thursday as part of a global campaign to inoculate its nationals living and working abroad. (AP Photo/Fu Ting)
1 / 3

Virus Outbreak Thailand China

Chinese volunteer helps Chinese getting registered to vaccination and leading them to the room to test blood pressure at Bangrak Vaccination and Health Center in Bangkok, Thailand Thursday, May 20, 2021. China began vaccinating its citizens living in Thailand on Thursday as part of a global campaign to inoculate its nationals living and working abroad. (AP Photo/Fu Ting)
FU TING and PATRICK QUINN
·4 min read

BANGKOK (AP) — Chinese citizens living in Thailand began being vaccinated on Thursday as part of China's global campaign to inoculate its nationals living and working abroad.

China recently donated 500,000 vaccine doses, and Thailand agreed in turn to inoculate Chinese nationals as it slowly rolls out shots for its own citizens to contain a coronavirus surge that has sickened tens of thousands in the past two months.

Yang Xin, minister counsellor at the Chinese Embassy, said Beijing's “Spring Sprout” program would benefit tens of thousands of Chinese in the country. An estimated 150,000 Chinese citizens live in Thailand.

China has so far supplied millions of vaccine doses to the country, most of which Thailand purchased.

The Thai government has said it will vaccinate Thais before inoculating most other foreigners, regardless of risk factors or age.

Just over 2% of Thailand's 70 million people have received a first vaccine dose and about 1% have received a second. The government hopes to inoculate 70% of its people by the end of the year, but has been criticized for taking too long to start vaccinating.

China’s official People’s Daily newspaper says more than 500,000 Chinese citizens in more than 120 countries have benefited from the “Spring Sprout” vaccine program since it was launched in March.

In downtown Bangkok, a Chinese volunteer with a white mask, transparent shield and blue gloves stood in front of a red banner reading “Spring Sprout Action” flanked by the flags of China and Thailand at a vaccination center.

A dozen people waited to get a cursory medical check as nurses, accompanied by a translator, gave Chinese-made Sinovac shots in another room.

“I am happy and proud to be able to get a vaccine on day 1 organized by my government,” said Zhang Xiaohong, 40, who runs a logistics company in Thailand. He said he believes the Chinese government cares about its people.

Qin Qing, a 39-year-old real estate broker in Bangkok, said she was a bit nervous before getting the shot and felt slightly dizzy afterward.

“I am grateful for my country and the embassy, and people who help to make it happen, from airline staff who fly the vaccines here to Thai medical workers," she said.

Thailand had largely contained coronavirus cases last year by closing its borders, enforcing mandatory quarantines and actively tracing contacts of those found to be infected. The measures devastated its lucrative tourism industry but kept the pandemic at bay, for the most part, until early April.

Then a surge that began in high-end nightspots in central Bangkok spread rapidly as people were allowed to travel during a mid-April national holiday.

On Thursday, health authorities reported 2,636 new cases and 25 deaths for a total of 119,585 infections and 703 deaths since the pandemic began. Of that number, 90,722 confirmed cases and 609 deaths have been recorded since April 1.

A partial lockdown in recent weeks has made limited headway in containing outbreaks, especially in Bangkok and in prisons.

The capital has been hit especially hard, with thousands of cases surfacing in slums, crowded low-income housing and camps housing construction workers.

Thailand has a population of about 70 million. More than 2.5 million are from neighboring countries, including Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar. Many are employed on construction sites and in factories.

Chinese nationals are the most numerous foreigners living in Thailand who are not from neighboring countries. They are the only foreigners being vaccinated under the “Spring Sprout" campaign.

Natapanu Nopakun, deputy Foreign Ministry spokesman, said Thursday there are around 1.3 million legal migrant workers in Bangkok and its vicinity and more than 1 million illegal ones across the country. The Labor Ministry intends to inoculate them as well because their high mobility is a risk factor in curbing infections.

Another 200,000 foreigners — from Australia, Japan, Europe, the United States and elsewhere — are mostly professionals and retirees. For now, they can only obtain COVID-19 shots by traveling overseas and would face lengthy, expensive quarantines on their return.

Groups representing Americans living in Thailand sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week asking the government to supply some of the millions of unused vaccine doses available in the U.S. to inoculate American citizens in Thailand.

Recommended Stories

  • China says providing vaccines to almost 40 African states

    China said Thursday it is providing COVID-19 vaccines to nearly 40 African countries, describing its actions as purely altruistic in an apparent intensification of what has been described as “vaccine diplomacy." The vaccines were donated or sold at “favorable prices,” Foreign Ministry official Wu Peng told reporters. Wu compared China’s outreach to the actions of “some countries that have said they have to wait for their own people to finish the vaccination before they could supply the vaccines to foreign countries,” in an apparent dig at the United States.

  • Explainer: What's happening with industrial commodity prices in China?

    As the world's factory floor and largest construction market, China has been the main driver of global metal markets for more than a decade. From the start of the year through mid-May, prices for China's steel rebar, hot-rolled steel coil and copper - vital for the construction of machinery, buildings, appliances and vehicles - surged more than 30% as a revival in construction and manufacturing supercharged demand in the world's largest metal consumer. A slew of other vital industrial inputs - including iron ore, thermal coal, sulphuric acid and glass also notched up double-digit gains on the way to record highs as overall consumption growth outpaced supply.

  • The Bombs Raining Down on Gaza? They’re American

    ANAS BABAIsrael’s devastating assault on Gaza, with its unconscionable numbers of civilian casualties, is proof of a bankrupt U.S. policy that’s been a massive failure on two fronts: military aid, and political impunity.For decades, abettors-in-chief in the White House and Congress have supplied Israel, a nuclear power, with tens of billions of dollars in superior weaponry, including F-35 stealth aircraft, F-16 fighter jets, Apache attack helicopters, one-ton bombs, and an assortment of grenades, torpedoes, rocket launchers, guided missiles, howitzers, mortars and machine guns.Much of this now rains down on women and children in Gaza.Netanyahu Vows to Keep Bombing ‘Full Force’ After Horror Day for PalestiniansIsrael’s disproportionate response in 2021, which has killed more than 200 Palestinians, echoes its onslaught on Gaza seven years ago. The firepower Israel’s military launched in the 2014 war exceeded that of Hamas by an estimate of 440-to-1. It’s no wonder Palestinian civilian casualties outnumbered Israel’s by nearly 350-to-1. By one estimate, all of Hamas’s rockets, measured in explosive power, were equal to 12 of the one-ton bombs Israel dropped on Gaza.“Holy bejeezus,” a retired American general remarked at the time. Still, when Israel’s ammunition supply began to run low, the U.S. resupplied it—hours after condemning the Israeli bombing of a United Nations girls’ elementary school in Gaza. Seven years later, another echo: President Biden approved $735 million in precision-guided weapons to Israel. These include Boeing Joint Direct Attack Munitions, from the same family as the missile that destroyed the AP and Al-Jazeera offices in Gaza last week.To be clear: None of this justifies Hamas launching barrages of deadly rockets toward Israel. Those rockets kill, too, even if far less frequently. So far 10 Israelis have died in the latest burst of violence. It’s essential for both sides to stand down and agree on a ceasefire. But the context of power—political and explosive—cannot be ignored.The U.S. facilitation of Israeli might, and its repeated disproportionate attacks on Gaza, is part of America’s military commitment to “always stand with Israel” (Donald Trump); to “stand steadfast with Israel” (Barack Obama), to proclaim its “unbreakable alliance” (George W. Bush) and its “allegiance to shared values” (Bill Clinton).“Israel has the right to defend itself,” President Biden remarked last week, uttering a now-hollow cliché bestowing absolution upon Israel for its extreme behavior. No matter how many bombs fall, no matter how many Gazans perish or lose their homes, no matter how many thousands of Israeli settlers seize Palestinian lands in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, U.S. politicians are there to forgive, forget, and veto U.N. resolutions condemning the deaths of children in Gaza.Biden’s support for Israel seems to know no bounds. As vice president in 2010, he came to Israel to declare America’s “absolute, total, unvarnished commitment to Israel’s security.” Hours later the Netanyahu government announced the construction of 1,600 new apartments in East Jerusalem. The U.S.’s “unvarnished commitment,” the prime minister knew, meant he need not fear any consequences.If this were simply a matter of hypocrisy in U.S. foreign policy, it would be bad enough. But the failure of a succession of U.S. presidents to hold Israel accountable—from its military excess to its colonization of Palestinian lands—has blown up the centerpiece of U.S. stated policy in the region: the two-state solution.Since the beginning of the Oslo “peace process” in 1992, not a single U.S. administration has publicly threatened Israel with sanctions or suspension of military aid. The last time such a threat surfaced was in 1992, when Secretary of State James Baker threatened suspension of loan guarantees to Israel unless it stopped building settlements. “The choice is Israel’s,” Baker said. Israel complied.In the three decades since, Israel has expanded its settler population fourfold, now reaching nearly 700,000. Some 17 settlements ring East Jerusalem, long the dreamed-of capital of a free and independent Palestine. The West Bank is an archipelago of Palestinian towns amidst a sea of settlements, surveillance towers, army outposts, and hundreds of checkpoints and roadblocks in a matrix of Israeli military control.Israeli Strikes Have Razed 21 Media Outlets in Gaza This Week, Says Non-ProfitAnd Israel, with nary a whimper from the U.S., has built networks of West Bank settler-only roads, sealing off Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, East Jerusalem, Israel and the diaspora from each other—a successful “splintering strategy,” as the late Israeli writer Meron Benvinisti called it. All this despite peace negotiators’ charge to create a “viable and contiguous” Palestinian state.The reality on the ground in Israel and Palestine is, and has been for years, a single state from the Mediterranean to the Jordan River, with Israel in full military control by land, sea and air. In this single state, some people have the rights of citizens; others face discrimination, struggle under military occupation, or try to stay alive in their open air prison by the sea. Support for the two-state solution is now just an empty slogan, much like, the Palestinian analyst Youssef Munayyer points out, the “thoughts and prayers” offered in the wake of a mass U.S. shooting.Understanding this reality, rather than wishing for the impossible, is the key to moving forward toward a just and durable peace. To do so, the U.S. must confront the tragic mess it helped create, and abandon the foreign policy its own inaction undermined. Instead of reviving the two-state zombie, American leaders must realize: that is no longer possible.A new vision of equality and freedom must emerge from the ruins of Gaza. In a time of national and worldwide reckoning, equal rights—be it in Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Ferguson, or Gaza City—cannot be reserved for the privileged and well-connected few. In Israel and Palestine, and in Washington, citizens and leaders alike have a chance now to reimagine what’s possible. As a strategy, enforcing military might while splintering a native population has failed miserably for decades. Israelis, Palestinians and Americans must find the courage to build something new.Otherwise, expect more tragedy ahead.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Billionaire Founder of China Property Giant Dies of Illness

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire founder of KE Holdings Inc. has died of an unspecified illness, a shocking development for a Chinese property company that pulled off one of the strongest U.S. market debuts of 2020.Zuo Hui, who turned the company known as Beike from a nationwide chain of real estate offices into China’s largest platform for housing transactions and services, passed away May 20 after an “unexpected worsening of illness,” his company said in a statement without elaborating. KE Holdings’ board will announce follow-up arrangements within two weeks, it added.Zuo, 50, has been the driving force behind the company’s success, headlining the bell-ringing ceremony when it went public and holding 81.1% of voting shares under a dual-class voting structure as of end-February, according to its annual report. The company’s shares plummeted 11% in pre-market trading in the U.S.Zuo was backed by some of Asia’s most influential startup investors, including Hillhouse Capital Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd., and ranks among SoftBank Group Corp.’s most successful bets. KE Holdings almost doubled on its August U.S. debut, vaulting Zuo into the ranks of the world’s richest entrepreneurs with a fortune in excess of $20 billion at one point, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires’ Index.Its shares were up 151% from their New York debut through Wednesday’s close, conferring on the late chairman a net worth of $14.8 billion.In an interview with CCTV aired in April, he downplayed the significance of the IPO and the riches it bestowed.“Why should I feel excited?” he said, dressed in jeans, a dark blue vest and black sneakers. “This makes no difference to me.”Read more: Founder of China Property Site With No Profits Worth $20 BillionBorn in 1971 in Shaanxi province, Zuo graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Beijing University of Chemical Technology in 1992 before getting into sales and establishing an insurance business, where he made his first fortune, according to local media. He then founded Beijing Lianjia Real Estate Brokerage Co. in 2001, when China’s property market was still relatively young, and started Ziroom in 2011 to offer long-term apartment rentals. In 2018, he incorporated KE and launched Beike, becoming one of the country’s most celebrated entrepreneurs.Beike uses artificial intelligence and big data to improve its service and provide market insights, according to its website. As of June, the company boasted 226 million homes on its platform and 39 million monthly active users on mobiles. That’s swelled to more than 48 million mobile monthly active users and half a million agents.The platform also draws in others by allowing decorators, renovators and financial institutions to connect with buyers, creating an ecosystem of property and related offerings.(Updates with share decline in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Covid-19: What went wrong in Singapore and Taiwan?

    They were once hailed as success stories, but both places are now seeing a steep rise in virus cases.

  • Exclusive-PetroChina ships jet fuel to junta-ruled Myanmar, data shows

    PetroChina International Singapore Pte Ltd sold a cargo of jet fuel into Myanmar in April, according to government import data reviewed by Reuters, the first such shipment since before the military seized power in a coup in February. Industry sources say suppliers have been particularly wary of selling jet fuel because it could be used in planes to bomb ethnic armed groups that have been supporting anti-junta protesters, as well as in civilian airliners. The shipment could raise new questions over China's role in Myanmar at a time when it has been accused by the junta's opponents of backing coup leader Min Aung Hlaing - an accusation rejected by Beijing.

  • Georgia football: Every former UGA player on an NFL roster

    See here all 51 former Georgia football players who are on an NFL roster for the 2021 season.

  • The FBI is investigating a possible scheme to illegally fund Sen. Susan Collins' 2020 reelection in Maine

    A naval contractor whom Collins once helped is being accused of illegally funding her 2020 reelection by transferring $150,000 into a super PAC.

  • Chinese authorities order video denials by Uyghurs of abuses

    China has highlighted an unlikely series of videos this year in which Uyghur men and women deny U.S. charges that Beijing is committing human rights violations against their ethnic group. In fact, a text obtained by the AP shows that the videos are part of a government campaign that raises questions about the willingness of those filmed. Chinese state media have published dozens of the videos praising the Communist Party and showing Uyghurs angrily denouncing former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for declaring a genocide in the far west Xinjiang region.

  • Ericsson's China ambitions in jeopardy over Sweden's Huawei ban

    An upcoming court decision that will decide the future role Huawei can play in Sweden could also be a potential turning point for national champion Ericsson's ambitions in China. The case stems from the Swedish government's decision last https://www.reuters.com/article/us-sweden-huawei-idUKKBN2750VZ October to ban Huawei from supplying 5G equipment due to security concerns. Huawei sued to overturn the decision and a verdict is expected in the next few weeks.

  • Nightly Notable: Jonas Valanciunas | May 19th

    Jonas Valanciunas pulls off a 20-20 game (23 points, 23 rebounds) as he helps lead the Grizzlies past the Spurs in the play-in round.

  • Pfizer vaccine can be stored in a refrigerator for a month, FDA says; nurse union criticizes CDC mask mandate: Live COVID-19 updates

    Pfizer vaccine can now be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures for up to a month, nurse union critics CDC's mask mandate, and more COVID news.

  • EU vaccination campaign catching up with that of the U.S., von der Leyen says

    The European COVID-19 vaccination campaign is gaining speed and catching up with that of the United States, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday. Critics of the EU vaccination campaign should keep in mind that the EU has exported 220 million jabs, almost as many as it has used for its own citizens, von Leyen said in a snipe at the U.S. and Britain. "Others are keeping their entire vaccine production all to themselves, but the EU will reach its vaccination targets without sealing itself off from the world."

  • After Australia Banned Its Citizens in India From Coming Home, Many Ask: Who Is Really Australian?

    The government's controversial move raises questions about what it means to be Australian at a time when migrants make up 30% of the population.

  • NASA chief, citing China gains, calls for congressional support

    Bill Nelson said NASA faces increasingly stiff competition on the high frontier.

  • Top US, Russia diplomats spar firmly but politely in Iceland

    Top diplomats from the United States and Russia sparred politely in Iceland during their first face-to-face encounter, which came as ties between the nations have deteriorated sharply in recent months. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia’s longtime Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke frankly but calmly of their differences as they held talks on the sidelines of an Arctic Council meeting Wednesday in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik, a city with deep history in U.S.-Russian relations. “We seek a predictable, stable relationship with Russia," Blinken told Lavrov, echoing comments made by President Joe Biden, who has proposed a summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin next month.

  • BBC Princess Diana Inquiry Expected To Conclude Martin Bashir Used “Deceitful” Tactics To Secure Bombshell Interview

    The BBC is today expected to publish the findings of an independent inquiry into the methods it used to secure a bombshell 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Lord Dyson’s inquiry is set to conclude that Martin Bashir, the man who sat down with Diana for the Panorama special 26 years ago, used deceitful tactics to […]

  • The Latest: EU declares vaccination campaign a success

    A top European Union official is declaring the bloc’s COVID-19 vaccination drive a success after its much-criticized slow start. Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the EU’s executive Commission, proclaimed in comments broadcast Thursday that “we are the only region in the world that has managed both to supply our own population and to share fairly with others.” Von der Leyen told an event organized by Germany’s WDR public television that, by the end of this week, 260 million doses of vaccine will have been delivered in Europe.

  • Princess Diana 1995 BBC interview report expected

    An inquiry into how the BBC secured a 1995 interview with Britain's Princess Diana, in which she disclosed details of her failed marriage, is expected to release its report on Thursday into accusations she had been tricked into taking part. The BBC set up the investigation, headed by former senior Court judge John Dyson, in November following allegations from Diana's brother Charles Spencer that forged documents and "other deceit" were used to persuade him to introduce Diana to journalist Martin Bashir. The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported that the inquiry would conclude that Bashir deployed deceitful methods and criticise BBC bosses at the time.

  • Malawi destroys 20,000 expired doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

    Malawi has burned nearly 20,000 expired AstraZeneca vaccines, amid conflicting advice over what to do with the doses. Health Minister Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda put some of the vials of the expired doses into an incinerator to start the destruction Wednesday at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe, the capital. “We are destroying (these vaccines) because as government policy no expired health commodities are to be used,” she said.