China’s government cracks down on how long minors can play online video games

The Chinese government announced new stricter rules for minors playing online video games. Anyone under the age of 18 will now be barred from playing the games Monday through Thursday and will be limited to playing just one hour a day on Fridays, weekends and holidays. CBSN technology reporter Dan Patterson joined "CBSN AM" to discuss.

