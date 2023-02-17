China Grove man accused of plotting death of woman he met at gas station, deputies say

A man from China Grove is accused of attacking a woman with a knife and admitting he intended to kill her, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called by a woman on Wednesday who said she was attacked by Hunter Chase Nance. She said she had met Nance, 24, earlier in the day when he approached her at a local gas station, and the two exchanged phone numbers.

Nance offered to pick up the woman later in the day and bring her back to his home. Deputies said the woman agreed, and when they walked inside, Nance locked the door and attacked her with a knife. She then fought back and was able to get the knife away from Nance, suffering cuts on her hands before escaping the home.

Residents in the area called 911 to report a hurt woman walking on the road.

Deputies found Nance at his home on Peaceful Lane outside of China Grove. He is facing charges of false imprisonment and assault with a deadly weapon.

After speaking with Nance, deputies learned his intentions of killing the woman, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Nance also admitted that he chose the woman randomly and wanted to “kill for the thrill,” according to deputies. He described the gory details of his plans, which included leaving the victim for passing cars to see, deputies said.

Nance also expressed interest in cannibalism, according to the detective he spoke with. Nance is facing an additional charge of first-degree kidnapping and is currently being held under a $600,000 secured bond.

