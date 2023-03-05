China’s Growth Plans Give Commodities Bulls Little to Run With

1
Bloomberg News
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s annual National People’s Congress, the first since Beijing brought an abrupt end to three years of crippling Covid Zero restrictions, has begun with a modest target for economic growth and few hints of past stimulus extravagance.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Here’s a rundown of what commodities and energy markets need to know after the first day of the meeting.

What are Beijing’s plans for the post-Covid economy?

The government reiterated it wants to boost growth by raising domestic consumption, alongside proactive fiscal policies. But the 2023 targets underlying that stance will disappoint bulls hoping for more ambitious support as the economy reopens.

Although Beijing promised increased state spending and a wider budget deficit, the headline GDP growth figure of around 5% is at the low end of expectations. The target for local government bond sales — the backbone of infrastructure investment that drives the bulk of raw materials demand — was modest too, suggesting the government is seeking to strike a balance between the need to support the economy and strained local realities, plus the need to prevent runaway commodities inflation.

None of the official documents released on Sunday suggested appetite for the kind of massive boost deployed to right the economy after the financial crisis or even at the beginning of the pandemic, when Beijing drove markets for materials like copper and iron ore to record highs in 2021, forcing authorities to intervene.

There was some solace to be found in the rhetoric around China’s need to increase consumption — good news for commodities that benefit from consumer spending, including oil and agricultural products — but there were few concrete measures to point to. The central bank has also reiterated that it won’t roll out excessive stimulus, relying instead on consumer confidence and investment to improve as the economy strengthens.

What are the commodity market priorities?

China’s anxieties over its reliance on overseas suppliers to feed its vast population and supply the raw materials it needs are never far from the forefront of government policy, but the combination of Covid disruptions and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine placed both toward the top of the list of this year’s concerns.

Some of extra spending will be deployed on projects to enhance energy and food security, including an increase in the country’s capacity to produce grain. The government also wants to bolster the domestic supply of materials like iron ore, for the steel industry, and lithium, for electric vehicle batteries, which are deemed crucial to promoting self-sufficiency.

Raising defense spending has also emerged as a top priority, and while procurement is likely to be highly secretive, it could lift demand for rare earths and other metals used in weaponry.

How did environmental and climate policies fare?

Environmental targets included a small drop in energy intensity for the year — about 2% — and a pledge to control fossil fuel consumption, although that message was muddied by the shout-out for the role played by coal as the country’s mainstay fuel.

Stung by widespread power outages in recent years, the government has pushed production of the dirtiest fossil fuel to record levels. Output rose 10% last year to 4.5 billion tons, while natural gas also hit an all-time high and crude oil rose above 200 million tons for the first time since 2015, helping to cut China’s reliance on pricey energy imports.

Breakneck expansion is testing miners’ limits and concerns over safety are once again in the news after a deadly mine collapse in northern China last month cast a spotlight on the dangers inherent in the country’s effort to prioritize energy security by boosting coal production.

The government will push ahead with its plans for massive solar and wind projects based inland, and with power grids upgrades. Cracking down on carbon data fraud will also be a priority as the authorities work to strengthen the nation’s ailing emissions trading system ahead of a planned expansion.

What about the outlook for property and infrastructure?

Local governments will be allowed to sell 3.8 trillion yuan ($550 billion) of new special bonds, which are mainly used to fund infrastructure spending. That’s more than the 3.65 trillion yuan set at last year’s meeting, but lower than actual issuance of 4.04 trillion yuan in 2022. Bloomberg Economics calculates the government’s spending plans translate into a broad budget deficit, including local government bonds, of 5.9%, compared to 5.8% of GDP in 2022 — higher than it expected.

Infrastructure accounts for the biggest chunk of China’s steel consumption, so that sector in particular will benefit from more public works to buttress the economy’s recovery and to alleviate the crisis in the real estate industry.

But the type of investment is changing as spending turns from the old economy to the new. That means more solar farms, power storage facilities and expansions of the grid, perhaps using less steel and cement but requiring more materials like copper and aluminum that are deemed critical to the energy transition.

The government’s support for the embattled property market, for example, which accounts for almost one-third of Chinese steel demand and as much as one-fifth of appetite for base metals such as copper, aluminum, and zinc, was equivocal. Premier Li Keqiang said China needs to prevent a disorderly expansion of the sector, as policy makers seek to pull a crucial economic growth lever without piling on financial risks.

Sunday’s plans suggest Beijing isn’t quite content to let the economy motor along under its own steam after an unexpectedly robust revival in factory activity in February. But it isn’t about to unleash old exuberance.

The Week’s Diary

(All times Beijing unless noted.)

Monday, March 6

  • National People’s Congress in Beijing, running through March 13

    • National Development and Reform Commission briefing, 10:00

Tuesday, March 7

  • China’s 1st batch of 2023 trade data through February, including steel, aluminum & rare earth exports; steel, iron ore & copper imports; soybean, edible oil, rubber and meat & offal imports; oil, gas & coal imports; oil products imports & exports. ~11:00

  • China foreign reserves for February, including gold

  • BNEF China forum in Beijing, 14:30

  • EARNINGS: MMG Ltd.

Wednesday, March 8

  • CCTD’s weekly online briefing on China’s coal market, 15:00

  • China farm ministry’s monthly crop supply-demand report (CASDE)

Thursday, March 9

  • China inflation data for February, 09:30

  • China to release February aggregate financing & money supply by March 15

  • Wilson Center webinar on geopolitics of minerals critical to the clean energy transition

  • EARNINGS: CATL

Friday, March 10

  • China weekly iron ore port stockpiles

  • Shanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, ~15:30

  • Mysteel’s Indonesia Nickel Supply Chain Summit in Jakarta

--With assistance from Luz Ding, Dan Murtaugh, Hallie Gu and Kathy Chen.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank - FT

    Harris, which had remained loyal despite a string of scandals at the group, disclosed a stake of about 10% in the bank last August but reduced it to 5% in January. Harris started to cut its exposure in October after Credit Suisse raised 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.27 billion) from investors, and when Saudi National Bank supplanted it as the top investor, David Herro, deputy chairman of Harris Associates, told the Financial Times.

  • Marketmind: China sets out economic, political, military vision

    Asian markets will likely open on the front foot on Monday, following Wall Street's whoosh higher on Friday, but a raft of Chinese economic data and remarks from U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the week could quickly shift sentiment. Monetary policy decisions from Australia and Japan on Wednesday and Friday, respectively, will be market-moving events too. Before that however, investors have a deluge of headlines from China this weekend to digest.

  • Harris Associates Sells Entire Credit Suisse Stake, FT Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Harris Associates sold its entire stake in Credit Suisse Group AG, according to the Financial Times, ending ties with the firm after about two decades of ownership and piling further pressure on the Swiss bank’s leadership.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieStock Market’s Fate Comes Down to the Next 13 Trading SessionsChina’s Cautious Growth Target Gives World Economy Little HelpWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceAmazo

  • Dozens of US companies shun Britain over high taxes and no growth plan

    Dozens of US multinational companies are shunning Britain because of Jeremy Hunt's tax raid and a lack of economic ambition, KPMG has warned.

  • Effort to Ban Stock Trading Among Executive Branch Officials Renewed

    Republican Sen. Josh Hawley is expected to introduce a new bill on Monday that would ban senior executive branch officials from owning or trading individual stocks.

  • Your Sunday Briefing: Powell and Jobs; Big Gatherings in Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- Hello. Two key events this week kick off a crucial period for markets, so get ready for them with the Sunday Briefing.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieStock Market’s Fate Comes Down to the Next 13 Trading SessionsChina’s Cautious Growth Target Gives World Economy Little HelpWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceAmazon Is Closing Its Cashierless Stores in NYC, San Francisco and SeattleThe big Fed speech: First up, Jerome

  • China continues to block efforts to determine Covid's origins, lawmakers say

    "We have so few facts because the Chinese regime has obfuscated," one member of Congress said.

  • Binance execs' texts, documents show plan to avoid U.S. scrutiny - WSJ

    Any lawsuit from U.S. regulators, who had signaled a coming crackdown on unregulated offshore crypto players, would be like "nuclear fall out" for Binance's business and its officers, the WSJ said, citing a Binance executive's warning to colleagues in a 2019 private chat. The report is based on messages and documents from 2018 to 2020 reviewed by The Wall Street Journal as well as interviews with former employees. Binance, founded in 2017, and Binance.US are more intertwined than the companies have disclosed, mixing staff and finances, and sharing an affiliated entity that bought and sold cryptocurrencies, the report said.

  • Can the West’s perplexing employment miracle continue?

    There is little sign of more job losses, which may be bad news for economic vitality

  • Apple investor day, Powell testimony, jobs report top week ahead

    Retail earnings, jobs data, Disney CEO Bob Iger speaking and Apple's investor day lead a busy week ahead for investors.

  • A fantastic week for Devon Energy Corporation's (NYSE:DVN) 76% institutional owners, one-year returns continue to impress

    Key Insights Significantly high institutional ownership implies Devon Energy's stock price is sensitive to their...

  • Las Vegas, Casinos, Gamblers May Get a Surprise IRS Jackpot

    Congress may change an outdated rule that would set a higher threshold for what slot winnings need to be reported to the IRS (which Caesars, MGM, and others should love.)

  • A captured Russian prison inmate-turned-soldier said the Wagner Group's paramilitary trained him for 3 weeks and didn't expect him to survive the Ukrainian assault

    The 48-year-old man — convicted on murder, robbery, and drug offenses — was fighting in Bakhmut, Ukraine, an area dubbed "the meat grinder."

  • Fact-Checking Trump's Speech at CPAC

    WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump revived familiar falsehoods and returned to old themes in a speech Saturday night at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Here’s a fact check of some of his claims. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times WHAT TRUMP SAID: “Killings are taking place at a number like nobody’s ever seen, right in Manhattan.” False. Murders declined in New York by about 11% from 488 homicides in 2021 to 433 homicides last year. It was the lowest

  • Christie jabs at lack of crowd for Trump at CPAC: ‘That room was half-full’

    Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday appeared to poke fun at the size of the crowd that attended former President Trump’s keynote speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) over the weekend, saying that the room was “half-full.” “You saw the scenes at CPAC, that room was half-full,” Christie said on…

  • Footage shows how Russian tanks and armored vehicles keep driving to their death at an infamous mine-filled crossroads

    Videos show Russian tanks and armored vehicles being blown up by mines and anti-tank missiles at the intersection near Vuhledar in eastern Ukraine.

  • Russian mobilized soldiers storm Ukrainian positions with spades, UK intel reports

    The intensification of fighting on the front line in recent days is likely the result of Russian commanders' orders to continue the mostly infantry offensive with minimal artillery support due to the lack of shells, reports the UK Defense Intelligence in its update on March 5.

  • Why Britain is suddenly blowing cold on a wind power revolution

    Ministers cheered last summer as wind farm developers competed to plant new turbines in UK waters, at ever cheaper rates.

  • Donald Trump says he could settle Ukraine war in 'one day'

    Donald Trump on Saturday night said he must be elected US President again in 2024 if a Third World War was to be avoided.

  • Netanyahu tries to calm outcry over minister's remarks on Palestinians

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought on Sunday to soften international outcry over a call by a far-right member of his cabinet for a flashpoint Palestinian village to be "erased", saying those remarks had been "inappropriate". But Netanyahu also pushed back against censure of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, accusing foreign powers of playing down Palestinian violence like the Feb. 26 killing of two Israeli brothers in Huwara village that sparked a settler rampage there. Smotrich said last week that while he opposed vigilantism, he believed "that Huwara needs to be erased" by Israel.