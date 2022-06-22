China’s Guizhou province to slap backdated power charges on uncovered crypto miners

Another Chinese province has introduced higher retroactive electricity charges for cryptocurrency mining projects when they are discovered, a form of financial penalty on the banned activity.

Fast facts

