China Haisheng Juice Holdings Co., Ltd (HKG:359) Might Not Be A Great Investment

Today we'll evaluate China Haisheng Juice Holdings Co., Ltd (HKG:359) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for China Haisheng Juice Holdings:

0.041 = CN¥178m ÷ (CN¥8.1b - CN¥3.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, China Haisheng Juice Holdings has an ROCE of 4.1%.

Does China Haisheng Juice Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, China Haisheng Juice Holdings's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 9.6% average in the Food industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Regardless of how China Haisheng Juice Holdings stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

We can see that, China Haisheng Juice Holdings currently has an ROCE of 4.1% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 2.0%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can see in the image below how China Haisheng Juice Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if China Haisheng Juice Holdings has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

China Haisheng Juice Holdings's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

China Haisheng Juice Holdings has total liabilities of CN¥3.8b and total assets of CN¥8.1b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 47% of its total assets. China Haisheng Juice Holdings has a medium level of current liabilities (boosting the ROCE somewhat), and a low ROCE.