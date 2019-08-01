Is China Haisheng Juice Holdings (HKG:359) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that China Haisheng Juice Holdings Co., Ltd (HKG:359) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does China Haisheng Juice Holdings Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 China Haisheng Juice Holdings had CN¥2.89b of debt, an increase on CN¥2.46b, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of CN¥309.0m, its net debt is less, at about CN¥2.58b.

How Strong Is China Haisheng Juice Holdings's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that China Haisheng Juice Holdings had liabilities of CN¥3.02b due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥1.59b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had CN¥309.0m in cash and CN¥415.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CN¥3.89b.

This deficit casts a shadow over the CN¥216.7m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, China Haisheng Juice Holdings would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

China Haisheng Juice Holdings shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (11.7), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 1.3 times the interest expense. The debt burden here is substantial. Even more troubling is the fact that China Haisheng Juice Holdings actually let its EBIT decrease by 8.8% over the last year. If that earnings trend continues the company will face an uphill battle to pay off its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is China Haisheng Juice Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.