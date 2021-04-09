China halts new enrollments at business school backed by Jack Ma: FT

FILE PHOTO - Jack Ma, founder and executive chairman of China's Alibaba Group, speaks in front of a picture of SoftBank's human-like robot named 'pepper' during a news conference in Chiba
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Beijing authorities have forced an elite business school backed by Alibaba Group Co Ltd founder Jack Ma to halt enrollments, the Financial Times said on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The clampdown on the school, founded in 2015 by Ma to train China's next generation of entrepreneurs, comes as his business empire faces government scrutiny.

Hupan Academy, based in the city of Hangzhou, where Alibaba has its headquarters, suspended a first-year class set to begin in late March, the newspaper said.

Alibaba and Hupan Academy did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Tuition for the three-year program amounts to 580,000 yuan ($88,500.98). Students listed in the incoming class of 2019 included executives from Keep, a successful Chinese exercise company, and fast-growing domestic chip firm Horizon Robotics.

The school is among the initiatives launched by Ma related to education, a sector the erstwhile English teacher has committed to since stepping down from his role as Alibaba's chairman in 2019.

The enrollment halt comes amid Beijing's crackdown on Ma's businesses. Late last year Ant Group, a financial affiliate of Alibaba, abruptly suspended a planned $37 billion IPO in Shanghai following pressure from the authorities.

The botched listing came after Ma made comments in public criticising China's financial regulators. He has yet to make a public appearance since, save for a brief 50-second video clip broadcast to a group of teachers.

($1=6.5536 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Heads for Weekly Loss as Covid Resurgence Drowns Out Saudis

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a weekly loss, the fourth such drop in the past five, as a resurgence of coronavirus cases in key countries including India casts a pall over energy demand just as OPEC+ plans to add millions of barrels.West Texas Intermediate gave up early gains to trade 0.1% lower, putting it on course for a weekly fall of more than 3%. Even as vaccines are rolled out, this week has seen India report record daily cases, Japan reimposing some curbs, and a fresh set of restrictions in Canada’s Ontario. While Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman defended the OPEC+ move to ramp up output through July, he acknowledged the flexibility to adjust that plan if needed.Crude has been hemmed into a narrow range around $60 a barrel since mid-March as investors weigh vaccination programs and increased activity against Covid-19 flare-ups in some countries. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies plan to reintroduce more than 2 million barrels a day of supply over the coming months. Further out, there’s concern Iranian barrels may also return amid negotiations over its nuclear program and U.S. sanctions.“Concerns over virus resurgence in different parts of the globe will put downward pressure on prices, while the potential for return of Iranian barrels may have a negative impact in the longer term,” Kim Kwangrae, a commodities analyst at Samsung Futures Inc., said by phone from Seoul.In India, Covid-19 cases have been running at a record daily pace, imperiling oil demand in the world’s third-largest importer. Japan is set to reimpose curbs in Tokyo, Kyoto and Okinawa aimed at restraining a rapid spread of the virus just three weeks after ending a state of emergency in the capital.The plan by OPEC+ envisages a phased return of production over the three months to July, with the alliance easing collective curbs and Saudi Arabia phasing out an additional, unilateral cut. The cartel will update its global supply-and-demand forecasts in a monthly report next Tuesday.Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz said in an interview there’s nothing yet in the global market “that disturbs us,” and he’s confident that the OPEC+ agreement to increase production was the right move. The group will continue to meet monthly and it can adjust plans, he said in an interview.While prices eased this week, Brent’s underlying structure has shown signs of strength. The global benchmark’s prompt timespread was 51 cents a barrel in backwardation, up from 6 cents at the start of last week. That’s a positive pattern, with near-term prices trading above those further out.“The signals are still very mixed,” said Daniel Hynes, a senior commodities strategist at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “Rising infections and renewed lockdowns are keeping the market on its toes. However, the curve is in backwardation, premiums are rising, and inventories falling.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden: ‘Inaction’ not an option on infrastructure

    "We invest today so that these jobs will be here in America tomorrow!"U.S. President Joe Biden sharpened arguments for his $2 trillion-plus new spending proposal in a speech on Wednesday - challenging those who oppose his plan and the taxes that would be raised to pay for it and arguing that investing in infrastructure will create jobs."It’s also a blueprint for infrastructure needed for tomorrow, not just yesterday, for tomorrow. For American jobs, for American competitiveness..."Biden faces stiff opposition from Republicans, companies and even some in his own Democratic Party to key elements of the proposal he laid out a week ago, which must be approved by Congress to become a reality.Biden is planning a host of investments over eight years on roads and bridges, but also expanding broadband internet access, caring for the elderly, boosting domestic manufacturers and building high-speed rail.The president said he was willing to negotiate, but reiterated his pledge not to raise taxes on any American making less than $400,000."Debate is welcome, compromise is inevitable. over the next few weeks we’ll hear from republicans and democrats and, from everyone. but here’s what we won’t be open to. we’re not going to be open to doing nothing - inaction is imply not an option.”As for how to pay for it - the largest share of funding for the proposal would come from a sharp increase in the corporate tax rate to 28%, from the 21% set by President Trump in 2017.Biden's plan also raises taxes on companies' overseas earnings and introduces a new minimum tax on the profits they report to investors.“It’s honest, it’s fair, fiscally responsible, and it pays for what we need. And it reduces the debt over the long term."On Wednesday, the Treasury Department released details of the tax elements of the proposal, including plans to increase auditing and enforcement, that it said would raise about $2.5 trillion over 15 years.At times Biden sounded downright incredulous, saying it wasn’t fair to American tax payers that so many corporations paid no taxes."I'm not trying to punish anybody - but damnit, maybe it’s because I’m from a middle class family - but I’m sick and tired of ordinary people being fleeced."The business lobby and Republicans have been withering in their criticisms of the proposal. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the largest U.S. business group, last month called Biden's proposed hike in corporate taxes "dangerously misguided" But Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said on Tuesday that he supports hiking the U.S. corporate tax rate as part of an infrastructure overhaul. But the carefully worded statement stopped short of endorsing the full spectrum of Biden's proposals.

  • German regulator advises under-60s who had AstraZeneca jab to have second dose of rival vaccine

    German regulators on Thursday reiterated earlier advice that under-60s who have had a first jab of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine should be given a second dose of the rival Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The advice was issued a week ago when Germany stopped the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the under-60s over fears it can cause dangerous blood clots in the brain. But the German government has yet to decide whether to adopt it as policy. The advice of the German regulator diverges from that of Britain's counterpart agency, which on Wednesday said anyone who has had a first dose of AstraZeneca should continue with it for their second. The debate comes amid reports Angela Merkel is planning to take control of Germany’s lockdown out of the hands of regional leaders and impose national restrictions for the first time. Germany is in the grip of a third wave and Mrs Merkel has been calling for a tougher lockdown for weeks, but under Germany’s federal system the 16 regional governments currently have the final say on restrictions. Mrs Merkel is planning to push a new law through parliament giving her direct control, according to reports in several German newspapers.

  • US Olympic chiefs oppose Beijing Winter Olympics boycott: official

    The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) stated its opposition to a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Wednesday, saying athletes should not be used as "political pawns."

  • Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins - with or without China

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -A joint China-World Health Organization (WHO) study into COVID-19 has provided no credible answers about how the pandemic began, and more rigorous investigations are required - with or without Beijing's involvement, a group of international scientists and researchers said on Wednesday. "Their starting point was, let's have as much compromise as is required to get some minimal cooperation from China," said Jamie Metzl, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council think tank, who led the drafting process for the letter. Claims by WHO Director General Tedros Adhanon Ghebreyesus that China has withheld data have been rejected by Liang Wannian, China's senior COVID-19 expert.

  • Xinjiang cotton: Western brands blurred on China TV

    Western brands are being targeted in China for expressing concern over Uyghur forced labour claims.

  • China-EU relations face challenges, Xi tells Germany's Merkel

    BEIJING/BERLIN (Reuters) -President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday that he saw "various challenges" in relations between China and the European Union and hoped the EU could "independently" make correct judgements, a Chinese government statement said. The statement quoted Xi as saying during a phone call that the EU and China should respect each other and "eliminate interference", adding that China is willing to work with the global community to promote "fair and reasonable distribution" of COVID-19 vaccines and opposes vaccine nationalism. Last month, the EU imposed its first significant sanctions against Chinese officials since 1989 over alleged human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region.

  • Mass grave of decapitated bodies discovered in Mozambique

    A mass grave containing the decapitated bodies of at least 12 people has been discovered near a hotel used by foreigners that was overrun by Islamic State militants in Mozambique. Palma, a coastal town in Mozambique's northern Cabo Delgado province, was attacked by militants wielding machetes, assault rifles and heavy weapons on March 24. The 12 bodies were found under a large mango tree near the entrance of the Amarula Hotel, an establishment favoured by foreign contractors working on a nearby natural gas project run by the French oil giant Total. "They were tied up and beheaded here," Pedro da Silva, a police commander, said in footage broadcast by Mozambique's TVM channel on Wednesday. "It's hard to know their nationalities, but we know that Aamaroula is a hotel that often hosts foreigners, and when the insurgents came most foreigners thought Amarula was the safest place to go, so they all came here." "There was security but the insurgents were stronger so they managed to break in and take 12 foreigners, tie their hands behind their backs and decapitated them all." Mr da Silva said he believed the victims were foreigners because they were white, but that he could not speculate on their nationalities. Mozambique has citizens of all colours including whites. However, a source familiar with the operation in Pemba, the provincial capital of Cabo Delgado, told the Telegraph that the victims were black. The source said the bodies were so decomposed they would be difficult to identify. The hotel is opposite a neighbourhood called Wentworth. Most of those living in the area are understood to be Mozambicans, but there were also a few Italians and Portuguese living in the town. Two foreigners, a South African called Adrian Nel and British contractor Philip Mawer, have been confirmed killed during the attack. As far as can be ascertained no other foreign citizens have been reported unaccounted for.

  • Turkey blames EU for Ursula von der Leyen ‘sofagate’ scandal

    The Turkish government insists that the EU was to blame for seating arrangements that left European commission chief Ursula von der Leyen without a chair during a high-profile meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey was accused of sexist behaviour towards the first female head of the commission yesterday, when her EU council counterpart Charles Michel was granted a seat next to Erdogan, while she was relegated to a nearby sofa. Ms Von der Leyen should have been treated the same as Mr Michel, according to her spokesperson, who said the incident had “sharpened her focus” when it comes to championing women’s rights.

  • US blacklists Chinese supercomputer organizations over military support

    The US Commerce Department has put seven Chinese supercomputer organizations on its Entity List for contributing to China's military.

  • EU health ministers fail to agree common guidance on AstraZeneca shot

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Union health ministers failed on Wednesday to agree a common guidance on the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, despite calls for coordination across member states to combat public hesitancy over taking the shot. Ministers held an extraordinary virtual meeting just after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) changed its guidance on the vaccine as it found possible links with very rare cases of unusual blood clots with low blood platelet counts, although it said the vaccine's advantages still outweighed risks. "We expect this announcement (from EMA) will have a direct and immediate impact not only on our national vaccination plans, but also in our citizens' trust in vaccines against COVID-19," Portugal warned in its letter to the ministers on Tuesday.

  • Panic over AstraZeneca's shot is overblown. It could undermine efforts to end the pandemic.

    AstraZeneca's vaccine is fundamental to the global immunization campaign. But links to blood clots are prompting a new wave of distrust.

  • Britain reassures on AstraZeneca after advising under-30s take other vaccines

    British officials and ministers sought to shore up confidence in AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, saying advice that most people under 30 should be offered alternative shots was not unusual and would not impact the pace of rollout. A pharmacist whose brother died from a brain blood clot linked to the AstraZeneca shot was among those calling for people to keep getting it, saying the doses would save lives. Anthony Harnden, Deputy Chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) which issued the new advice, said such suggestions were not unusual, pointing out that people of different ages already got different flu shots in Britain.

  • Palestinian refugees welcome U.S. decision to restart aid

    Palestinian refugees on Thursday welcomed the U.S. announcement that it will renew humanitarian aid, marking a break with the Trump era. President Joe Biden's administration said on Wednesday that it will provide $235 million to the Palestinians and restart funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which assists 5.7 million registered Palestinian refugees. It was the clearest sign yet of Biden's apparent intent to repair ties with the Palestinians, who boycotted the Trump White House for most of his tenure, accusing him of pro-Israel bias.

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • Playfulness can ease stress and conflict in your romantic relationships. Here's how to get started.

    A new study found that playfulness eases stress among couples, which can lead to more satisfying, long-lasting relationships.

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but its largest manufacturer has said its production is under 'stress'

  • Fact check: CDC data on adverse effects of vaccine cannot determine cause

    Claims that CDC data in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System show an increase in vaccine-related deaths are missing context.

  • Biden says gun violence in the US is an 'international embarrassment' as he announces new executive actions

    "Today, we're taking steps to confront not just the gun crisis, but what is actually a public health crisis," Biden said Thursday.

  • After a brutal 2020, another above-normal hurricane season predicted: 17 named storms expected

    After the most active hurricane season on record in 2020, hurricane forecasters on Thursday said we can expect above-average activity again this year.