China Halts Some Meats Imports From U.S. Processor Tyson Foods

Hallie Gu
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China has suspended some meat imports from U.S. processing giant Tyson Foods Inc., the country’s customs office said on Monday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The halt affects products from a plant owned by Tyson Fresh Meats Inc., the beef and pork subsidiary, for shipments from Aug. 29, after some pig trotters from the producer failed inspection, according to a notice published on the customs website.

The move follows Beijing’s halt on shipments of meat products from two other US plants in the past month or so, citing the presence of ractopamine, a feed additive used in the US but banned by China.

The Tyson suspension shouldn’t have much impact on the meat trade between the two countries as there are still a lot of U.S. plants eligible to export to China, but it does come at a time when Chinese buyers may be considering more pork purchases from overseas markets, said Pan Chenjun, a senior analyst at Rabobank.

“China’s pork demand is expected to improve in the coming months and prices are being pressured to climb further,” Pan said.

Upcoming festivals and cooler weather are expected to lift consumption of China’s favorite meat. Beijing announced on Monday that it will start releasing pork from state reserves to bolster supplies.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Honda, LG Set to Build $4.4 Billion EV Battery Plant in US

    (Bloomberg) -- Honda Motor Co. and South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. will spend $4.4 billion to build a new battery plant in the US as the Japanese carmaker seeks to phase out fossil-fuel vehicles completely by 2040.Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit Brawl‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks

  • Oil trio's Northern Lights in Yara CO2 emissions storage deal

    STAVANGER, Norway (Reuters) -Norwegian carbon dioxide (CO2) storage company Northern Lights and its owners have agreed to store emissions captured at fertiliser maker Yara's Dutch operation from 2025 in what they say is a commercial breakthrough for the business. The joint venture founded by oil companies Equinor, TotalEnergies and Shell plans to inject CO2 from industrial plants into rock formations beneath the North Sea ocean floor. Under the deal with Yara, the first commercial agreement Northern Lights has signed, 800,000 tonnes of CO2 per year will be transported on ships from the Netherlands from early 2025.

  • Singapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore is overhauling visa rules to attract foreign workers and ease a tight labor market that’s contributing to wage and price pressures.Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit Brawl‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesOzzy Osbourne Says He Is Returning to the UK From Los

  • There's A Lot To Like About Tyson Foods' (NYSE:TSN) Upcoming US$0.46 Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Tyson Foods, Inc. ( NYSE:TSN ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...

  • Russian rouble steadies near 60.5 vs dollar in early Moscow trade

    The Russian rouble steadied near its lowest in more than a week against the dollar in early Moscow trade after the peak of a favourable tax payments period passed and as Russian stocks clipped a two-month high. At 0732 GMT, the Russian currency was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 60.55. "There are no significant drivers to support the rouble," said Promsvyazbank analysts, expecting the currency to weaken smoothly to the 61 mark against the greenback.

  • India Seeks to Avoid Panic With Targeted Rice Export Curb

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s potential clampdown on exports of broken rice shows the world’s top shipper trying to thread the needle of cooling domestic inflation without causing global panic.Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit Brawl‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesOzzy Osbourne Says He Is

  • Nude Barre fights colorism in fashion industry by offering diverse hosiery for all

    After years of hardship as a professional dancer trying to find tights that matched her skin tone, Erin Carpenter took matters into her own hands. A little over a decade ago, the former New York Knicks dancer founded Nude Barre, a bodywear and hosiery company that sells products in 12 inclusive "nude"-toned shades. "I founded Nude Barre to face colorism head on and help alleviate the emotional and physical labor of this process for all humans, dancers and non-dancers alike."

  • Analysis-Pain of breaking inflation will reverberate around the globe

    The message from the world's top finance chiefs is loud and clear: rampant inflation is here to stay and taming it will take an extraordinary effort, most likely a recession with job losses and shockwaves through emerging markets. Central banks spent decades building their credibility on inflation fighting skills and losing this battle could shake the foundations of modern monetary policy. "Regaining and preserving trust requires us to bring inflation back to target quickly," European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel said.

  • Next year's food crisis will be different from this year's. Here's how it could change — for the worse — in 2023.

    The war has disrupted sowing and other farm activities in major wheat producer Ukraine. Elsewhere, many farmers are using less fertilizers.

  • What will happen in December, and why does Putin fear it?

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is raising the stakes to the maximum, as this winter will be the last when he has the leverage of energy blackmail.

  • Saudi Arabia's game is simple: keep oil prices high as threats to its revenue loom, analysts say

    "More market uncertainty has boosted prices, which is exactly what Saudi Arabia is looking to do," said Morningstar analyst Stephen Ellis.

  • U.S. energy secretary urges refiners not to increase fuel exports

    The U.S. Energy Secretary urged domestic oil refiners this month to not further increase exports of fuels like gasoline and diesel, adding that the Biden administration may need to consider taking action if the plants do not build inventories. U.S. refiners have boosted oil product exports this month as domestic crude oil production rose and global fuel demand continued to recover.

  • 4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    When it comes to investing greats, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although no investor is infallible, Warren Buffett's incredible track record speaks for itself. It's why everyone from Wall Street professionals to everyday investors waits on the edge of their seats to find out what the Oracle of Omaha has been buying, selling, and holding.

  • Russia's gas cuts are forcing Germany to turn to coal to generate power. Here's why the switch won't be so easy for other European countries.

    Russia's gas cuts to Europe are forcing countries to throw out decarbonisation plans and bring coal back into use, but it'll be a challenging switch.

  • Natural Gas Soars on Russian Supply Cuts

    Western powers are standing firm against Vladimir Putin, even as Russia’s natural-gas export cuts boost prices and set Europe up for a chilly winter.

  • U.S. is 'losing some of these smaller farms' amid historic drought, economist says

    The worst megadrought in 1,200 years continues to burden the American West, and it's forcing farmers to make tough decisions about their crops.

  • 2 Insurance Brokerage Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    When building wealth through the stock market, one of the most straightforward strategies is buying excellent companies and holding them for the long haul. One industry often overlooked by investors is insurance brokers. Insurance brokers are in a good position to profit by helping customers find insurance policies that fit their risk tolerance.

  • 5 Sweet Corn Health Benefits That Totally Validate Your COTC Obsession

    This essential summer side boasts fiber, vitamins, and even a little protein!

  • City's reliance on Amazon and Google leaves regulators worried

    A peculiar thing happened one afternoon last winter: at 2:30pm on December 7, robot vacuum cleaners across the US fell silent, online grocery carts were cancelled and Adele fans fumed at Ticketmaster as the presale of her concert tickets was postponed. Netflix went down. So, too, did Spotify. Duolingo. Tinder. Even some news websites.

  • Energy Crisis Tearing Through Markets Leaves a Trail of Losers

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit Brawl‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesOzzy Osbourne Says He Is Returning to the UK From Los AngelesThe energy crisis that’s sent inflation soaring across the world is getting worse each week, leaving stock traders with a challenge to