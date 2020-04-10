China helps neighbors fight the coronavirus, but harasses them elsewhere

On a day when Chinese state media trumpeted more than a dozen reports of Beijing donating aid to battle the coronavirus — gloves to Italy, testing kits to Ethiopia, protective medical suits to South Korea — a brief news item escaped wide notice.

“New research stations come into operation on Nansha Islands,” read the March 20 report by the official New China News Agencyy, describing the opening of two civilian labs to study the marine environment in the South China Sea.

The announcement, using China’s name for what is more commonly known as the Spratly Islands, elided the bitter dispute surrounding the archipelago, where the People’s Liberation Army has reclaimed land to build a series of military outposts, in defiance of international rulings and territorial claims by neighboring countries.

It was a clear indication, experts say, that the coronavirus pandemic has not distracted China from its hard-nosed effort to assert control over Asia’s most vital waterway.

“There’s no apparent pause or reduction at all” in Chinese activity in the South China Sea, said Collin Koh, a maritime security expert at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore. “It appears to be business as usual for the PLA, and for that matter, the China Coast Guard as well.”

The tussle in the South China Sea is driving a deeper wedge between China and the U.S., which accuses Beijing of capitalizing on the pandemic by helping countries fight the virus at the same time it attempts to tighten its grip on disputed islands and reefs.

But the coronavirus crisis has also highlighted the United States' diminishing global leadership.

As the "America First" Trump administration is increasingly isolationist and preoccupied at home with containing the world's severest outbreak — with nearly half a million infected and more than 16,000 dead — allies in Asia and around the world are accepting Chinese aid even as they bristle at Chinese violations of international norms.

The pandemic "confirms their worst fears about us both — that the U.S. is withdrawing while China is going to put its own interests above those of its neighbors," said Gregory B. Poling, director of the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Across the resource-rich South China Sea, Beijing has carried out naval drills and China Coast Guard and paramilitary vessels have continued to harass other countries’ fishing boats, military ships, and oil and gas rigs.

The two research stations are located on Fiery Cross Reef and Subi Reef, each claimed by the Philippines and Vietnam, where China has dredged land to build runways, missile emplacements, radar towers and barracks that could house thousands of troops.

A 2017 photo shows an airstrip and other structures on China's man-made Subi Reef in the Spratly chain of islands in the South China Sea. (Bullit Marquez / Associated Press)

Last month, a Chinese transport plane landed on Fiery Cross Reef, the sort of routine supply mission that often goes unnoticed in what Poling called “China’s low-level, day-to-day consolidation of the South China Sea.”

China claims total sovereignty over the waterway, through which more than $3 trillion in goods transits every year. One of the most contested regions of the world, sitting atop large oil and gas reserves, it is the main sticking point in China’s relations with smaller Southeast Asian countries, including half a dozen that hold competing island claims.

Beijing’s aggressive actions there are at odds with the softer image it has tried to project in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, which emerged in central China in late December and raced around the world. China was criticized for initially underreporting the severity of the outbreak, but has since held itself up as an indispensable power in helping contain the virus' global spread.

As China reports that the virus is on the wane domestically, it has donated protective equipment to more than 120 countries, fired up factories to meet the global demand for ventilators and deployed medical experts to assist other nations. The Chinese leadership has pushed back against criticism that its assistance is politically motivated, saying “it is never on its agenda to make aid a ploy to pursue influence.”