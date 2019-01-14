China Hengshi Foundation Company Limited (HKG:1197) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Today we’ll evaluate China Hengshi Foundation Company Limited (HKG:1197) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for China Hengshi Foundation:

0.19 = CN¥267m ÷ (CN¥1.9b – CN¥486m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, China Hengshi Foundation has an ROCE of 19%.

Does China Hengshi Foundation Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. China Hengshi Foundation’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 11% average in the Chemicals industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Independently of how China Hengshi Foundation compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.





Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for China Hengshi Foundation.

How China Hengshi Foundation’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

China Hengshi Foundation has total assets of CN¥1.9b and current liabilities of CN¥486m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 26% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From China Hengshi Foundation’s ROCE

Overall, China Hengshi Foundation has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research.