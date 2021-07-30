  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

China on 'high alert' as delta outbreak spreads to 5 provinces

Alexander Smith
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

For most countries, the spike in Covid-19 cases playing out in China would register as little more than a blip on the chart.

But the 184 infections detected in the city of Nanjing in the past 10 days will test whether the country's zero-tolerance approach, which has swiftly dealt with previous outbreaks, can contain the highly transmissible delta variant.

The outbreak is believed to have started in Nanjing, a city of more than 9 million people, around 150 miles west of Shanghai.

On July 20, nine cleaners at the Nanjing Lukou International Airport tested positive for the virus after cleaning down a plane that arrived from Russia, according to state-run media. Infections have now been recorded in five different provinces including Beijing, and local health authorities have identified the strain as the delta variant.

Officials in Nanjing are now on "high alert" and plan to test all the city's residents, having already got through 1.9 million people in one day, the Xinhua news agency reported Thursday.

China has crushed previous spikes with strictly enforced lockdowns, quarantines and controls on international travel.

After the initial Covid outbreak, which was first recorded in Wuhan in December 2019, China's flare-ups have been relatively minor by international standards and in the context of China's 1.4 billion population.

Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics

The United States had 202.4 infections for every million people Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The same figure for China was 0.04.

But daily cases in China are now at their highest since January, when tens of millions of people were placed under lockdowns as authorities battled to suppress cases centered around Hebei province.

The current outbreak has drawn a strong rebuke from the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, a senior disciplinary arm of the Chinese Communist Party. It said the Nanjing airport did not separate cleaners for international and domestic flights, and criticized the airport's management for what it said was a lax approach at preventing further spread.

Most recent outbreaks have been in smaller cities. But Nanjing is a major population center, among the country's top ten cities that has significance in sectors such as science and education.

Image: CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS (AFP - Getty Images)
Image: CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS (AFP - Getty Images)

The rise in cases has also led to questions about the effectiveness of China's Covid vaccines, made by the state-owned company Sinopharm and the private firm Sinovac.

Other countries that have used these Chinese vaccines have experienced waves of infections. More than 30 Indonesian health workers died despite receiving two doses of Sinovac.

And Chile reintroduced restrictions after a wave of the delta variant ripped through its population, 70 percent of whom have been fully vaccinated mostly with Sinovac.

Some experts say other factors may have been at play, including people mixing too quickly following their first dose in Chile. Others believe the Chinese vaccines have shown good protection against severe disease.

And it is possible, although rare, for people to catch Covid and become seriously ill after two doses of any vaccine.

Image: CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS (AFP - Getty Images)
Image: CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS (AFP - Getty Images)

China has not released results of clinical trials or real-world data that would be needed to assess the vaccines' effectiveness against different variants. This makes peer-reviewed analysis difficult.

Both Sinopharm and Sinovac say their shots provide sufficient protection against delta. And people in China who have been fully vaccinated have mostly experienced mild symptoms during the current crop of infections, according to state media.

The rest of the pandemic-weary world has watched as life appeared to return to normal for many Chinese people, with images of crowded pool parties and bustling theme parks contrasting sharply with lockdowns in the West.

The country and its government will now be hoping its current outbreaks don't turn back the clock to the dark days of early 2020.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China reports 49 new COVID-19 cases amid Delta outbreak in Nanjing

    China reported on Thursday 49 new COVID-19 cases, down from 86 a day earlier, according to the national health authority, amid an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant in the eastern city of Nanjing. Local infections accounted for 24 of the cases that were detected on Wednesday, down from 55 the previous day, the National Health Commission said. Most of the local cases were reported in the eastern province of Jiangsu, it said, where Nanjing is the provincial capital.

  • Recent COVID outbreak in China's Nanjing linked to flight from Russia - official

    China's eastern city of Nanjing reported 13 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 patients for July 29, bringing the total to 184 since July 20, as the country's latest major outbreak caused by the more contagious Delta variant persists. Gene sequencing results of 52 cases linked to the outbreak showed they have all contracted the Delta strain, Ding Jie, deputy director at the city's centre for disease control and prevention, said at a news briefing on Friday. Cases in the early stage of the outbreak were workers at Nanjing Lukou International Airport who cleaned an airplane after it arrived on a flight from Russia, Ding said.

  • Nanjing: New virus outbreak worst since Wuhan, say Chinese state media

    Almost 200 people have been infected since the virus was first detected at Nanjing airport on 20 July.

  • China nuclear: Taishan reactor shut down over damaged fuel rods

    The operator says the EPR reactor at Taishan in China is "under control" despite fuel rod concerns.

  • Surge raises suspicions migrants are propelling COVID-19 outbreaks

    The large number of sick and unvetted migrants entering the country has raised fears among Republican governors that the Biden administration's handling of the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border is propelling COVID-19 outbreaks.

  • Why China’s new ambassador to the US is unlikely to go full “wolf warrior”

    In his first remarks in the US, Qin acknowledged that the US-China relationship is at a tricky juncture.

  • The US and China both have their eyes on a country at the heart of the Indo-Pacific

    Straddling the Indian and Pacific oceans, Indonesia is in some ways "the soft underbelly of this most crucial region right now," one expert said.

  • Will Walmart, Target, Costco and other stores require masks again after CDC releases new mask guidelines?

    Will we see a return of mask mandates at stores? With the delta variant surging, the CDC is recommending that people vaccinated wear masks again.

  • Colombia coastal city crowded with African, Haitian migrants

    A small city on Colombia's Caribbean shore is being crowded with migrants from Haiti, Africa and Cuba making what they hope will be a journey toward the United States. Local official estimate more than 10,000 migrants have massed recently in Necocli, a city of some 20,000 people better known for its beaches, coconuts and burbling mud volcanos.

  • New Samoa PM cancels USD$100mln China-funded port

    Under new leadership, the island nation of Samoa is treading more cautiously as China and the U.S. look to secure power in the Pacific waters.On Friday its newest prime minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa reversed a promise the old government made to build a new port on China’s dime - to the tune of USD$100 million. Mata’afa called the project ‘excessive’, for a nation already heavily indebted to Beijing. She indicated she would only approve investments that had clear benefits for Samoa. “There seems to be a renewed interest in the Pacific, which may be a good thing, but not necessarily.”"We do have a very broad scope of partners for development. China just takes the forefront because of the nature of the work that's being funded through China. So there's, you know, there's a lot of infrastructure, mostly building infrastructure which other donors don't do. There seems to be a big drive now in terms of ports - airports and seaports."“So for us it's a matter of prioritising, having a review and then engaging us and where we could work most successfully with each partner."Though this stretch of the Pacific has been largely uncontested since World War Two, the country of 200, 000 people has found itself exposed to a geopolitical tug-of-war between Washington and its allies and a more assertive Beijing.But China remains Samoa’s single-largest creditor.Its debts to Beijing worth $160 million account for 40% of its external debts. Mata’afa however has said her government will assess its relationship with China in the same way it evaluates all of its bilateral relations.

  • Kadhafi's son hints at Libya presidential bid

    Seif al-Islam, the son of slain dictator Moamer Kadhafi, wants to "restore the lost unity" of Libya after a decade of chaos and does not exclude standing for the presidency.

  • Florida river gets curves back in 22-year, $980m restoration

    The 22-year project to restore Florida's Kissimmee River from a straight manmade channel to its natural meandering state has marked a major milestone. Officials involved in the nearly $1 billion Kissimmee River Restoration Project said at an event Thursday that 44 miles (70 kilometers) of the waterway have been returned to its curving path in central Florida. The project began in 1999 amid evidence that converting the river to a straight flood control canal in the 1970s damaged the environment, dumping more polluted water into Lake Okeechobee, sharply reducing waterfowl and bald eagle populations and harming fish and invertebrates.

  • Four vaccinated adults, two unvaccinated children test positive for COVID on Royal Caribbean ship

    Six passengers on Royal Caribbean International's Adventure of the Seas, which departed from Nassau Saturday, have tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Russia and China accused of posing daily threat from space

    Russian and Chinese activity in space is causing daily threats, the Chief of the Air Staff has revealed. Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston said Moscow and Beijing were engaging in “questionable” activity such as flying satellites within “close proximity” of others, as well as more “dangerous activity” that could destroy other satellites, on a daily basis. He also said that they were gathering intelligence, and that future conflicts would be “won or lost in space”. “Reckless” behaviour from the

  • Mixing Russia's Sputnik V, AstraZeneca shots proves safe in small trial -RDIF

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Trials mixing a first dose of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine with AstraZeneca's shot revealed no serious side effects and no subsequent cases of coronavirus among volunteers, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Friday. The trial involved 50 people and began in Azerbaijan in February, RDIF, which is responsible for marketing Sputnik V vaccine abroad, said in the statement. Full results of the trial, including data on the immune response produced by the combination vaccine, would be published next month, RDIF said.

  • Unvaccinated Californians 600% More Likely To Get Covid; Younger Residents, Ages 18-29, Driving Surge

    After weeks of urging all Californians to get vaccinated, state public health officials rolled out a requirement on Tuesday that all state and healthcare workers provide proof of vaccination or undergo regular Covid testing. Then they rolled out some eye-popping Covid-19 numbers that demonstrate just why that decision was taken. Cases on Wednesday were surging […]

  • CDC warns that 'war has changed' with variant now infecting vaccinated people

    Vaccines continue to be effective, particularly at preventing severe disease, according to the document. But they may not be as good at preventing infection or transmission of the delta variant.

  • Southeast Europe heat wave set to be among worst in decades

    A heat wave scorched southeast Europe on Thursday, intensifying wildfires and sending residents flocking to the coast, public fountains and air-conditioned locations to find some relief. Weather experts in Athens said they expected the heat wave to extend into next week, making it one of the most severe recorded in the country since the mid-1980s. At least three people were killed in southern Turkey and dozens of people were hospitalized as the intense summer heat and strong winds fanned two separate forest fires.

  • Biden says he supports including immigration in the Democrats' $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support

    Democrats are hoping to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan through reconciliation, but it's unclear what immigration legislation could be included.

  • New evidence has doctors worried about long-term damage from COVID 'brain fog'

    Several new studies presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference, being held this week in Denver, have found that many COVID-19 patients experience "brain fog" and other cognitive impairments months after recovery. This adds to a growing body of research on COVID-19's apparent long-haul symptoms, which can include confusion, forgetfulness and other worrying signs of memory loss. "This research features the first data from an international consortium, which includes the Alzheimer's Association, investigating the long-term consequences of COVID-19 on the brain," Heather Snyder, the vice president of medical and scientific relations for the Alzheimer's Association said in prepared remarks.