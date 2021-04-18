China’s High-Profile Boao Forum Returns With Investment in Focus

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China is signaling it’s open for business with the resumption of its high-profile Boao Forum for Asia, an opportunity for the government to make a renewed effort to lure foreign investors in a post-pandemic world.

The annual conference bringing together government leaders, senior officials and business executives kicked off Sunday in the tropical island of Hainan and will run through Wednesday. Described by some as China’s version of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Boao event was canceled last year due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Over 2,000 people will be attending in person, making it the first major meeting to be held offline this year in the world. A Chinese state leader will address the conference virtually Tuesday morning, while another leader will physically attend and participate in a meeting with domestic and American entrepreneurs.

“China will use this opportunity to improve the understanding of its position, that China is friendly, and it welcomes all investment into the country,” said Chris Leung, chief China economist at DBS Group Holdings Ltd. in Hong Kong. Leaders will downplay competition with the U.S. and emphasize cooperation opportunities in areas from climate change to overcoming the pandemic, he added.

A slew of U.S. business leaders will be participating in the conference, including Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook, Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk, Blackstone Group Inc’s Stephen Schwarzman and Bridgewater Associates’ Ray Dalio. The event is another opportunity for the Chinese government to help mend ties with American investors amid heightened economic tensions between the two countries.

Inbound investment is already booming this year, rising almost 40% to $45 billion in the first three months of 2021, according to data from the Ministry of Commerce released Thursday. That was the highest for that period in comparable data back to 2002.

Special Role

The Boao forum has “played a special role” in pushing for dialog and cooperation among Asian countries, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian, said in a press briefing earlier this month.

Investors will be keen to learn about any new action plans from China to open up its economy and financial markets to attract foreign investment, given its promise to promote integration into the world under a “dual circulation” strategy. Officials in the past have announced major opening-up measures during the Boao conference, including the establishment and expansion of the stock connect program that links mainland exchanges with Hong Kong.

China Criticizes U.S. on Climate as Xi Meets Merkel, Macron

Another focus will be on any new climate goals from Beijing, following promises from the U.S. and China to work together to tackle climate change after a visit by U.S. global climate envoy John Kerry to Shanghai last week to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua. Experts close to the climate diplomacy said China may announce new targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions during the tropical forum, in a response to the climate summit that President Joe Biden will host with 40 world leaders later this week.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Hints More Pressure to Come on ‘Undervalued’ Taiwan Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- The Treasury’s report on major trading partners may have spared Taiwan the currency manipulator label but it hinted that U.S. officials could exert greater pressure on Taipei’s central bank to allow the local currency to appreciate further.The U.S. will initiate “enhanced bilateral engagement” with Taiwan to address what the report called the “structural undervaluation” of the currency. It also reiterated calls for Taiwan’s monetary authority to refrain from intervening in foreign-exchange markets except in exceptional circumstances.Six of the report’s 60 pages were devoted to analysis of and recommendations for Taiwan, more than any other trading partner, signaling the importance the Treasury attaches to the value of the Taiwan dollar. The report cites research published in November 2018 that assesses the Asian currency to be undervalued by as much as 21%, giving a rough guide to the scale of appreciation the Treasury would deem appropriate.Taiwan’s central bank pushed back against aspects of the U.S. assessment in a statement Sunday, saying the Treasury used Taiwan dollar’s spot rate versus the greenback to determine how much it was undervalued by, rather than the real effective exchange rate it used for other partners. The Taiwan dollar is close to being at a balanced level based on the International Monetary Fund’s valuation model, the central bank said.It also urged the U.S. to suspend its three criteria for designating major trading partners currency manipulators while the world battles the coronavirus, saying it disagrees with the Treasury applying the same model as used previously to determine whether the Taiwan dollar is undervalued.Taiwan Calls on U.S. to Suspend Currency Manipulation CriteriaTaiwan’s central bank doesn’t deny intervening in currency markets. It operates a managed floating currency mechanism which governor Yang Chin-long insists is intended to moderate market volatility rather than give the export-dependent economy an unfair competitive advantage.Taiwan made net foreign-exchange purchases of $39.5 billion in 2020, equivalent to 5.9% of its gross domestic product, according to the Treasury’s analysis.The Treasury refrained from labeling any economy a currency manipulator in the Biden administration’s first report published Friday, despite acknowledging that Taiwan, Switzerland and Vietnam all met the threshold. But it insisted that it would maintain pressure on its trading partners to redress trade imbalances with the U.S.“As the global economic recovery path continues to stabilize, it is critical [for trading partners] to adopt policies that allow for a narrowing of excessive surpluses and deficits,” the report said.Taiwan’s central bank said it would continue to communicate with the U.S. on the issue.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden news: White House warns Russia of consequences if Navalny dies as John Kerry apologises for Trump

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • Former police detective named as suspect in Austin shooting which left three dead

    Police identified Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, as the suspect, and said that he is armed and dangerous

  • Colorado man convicted of murdering childhood friend and hiding body in makeshift concrete tomb

    Russell Montoya Jr purchased materials from a hardware store, and created a makeshift tomb under the stairs of his unfinished basement

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • Death toll rises to four after vessel capsized in freak storm amid fears for nine men still missing

    The Seacor Power vessel capsized on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico during a severe storm with 19 people onboard. Nine men are still missing

  • Matthew McConaughey is a viable candidate for Texas governor, poll reveals

    Hollywood actor has support of 45 per cent of Texans against incumbent governor’s 33 per cent

  • Chris Cuomo says police reform won’t happen until white kids start getting killed

    ‘You’ll see a wave of change, in access and accountability. We saw it in the 60s. That’s when it changes because that’s when it’s you,’ Cuomo said

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • Three killed and two wounded in shooting at tavern in Wisconsin

    Suspected shooter not found yet

  • Half of American adults have had one Covid vaccine dose with 16 year olds and up eligible from Monday

    Almost a third of American adults are fully vaccinated against Covid-19

  • Second World War plane goes down in ocean during Florida airshow

    The plane, a single-engine TBM Avenger, made a ‘soft’ landing in the shallow water

  • John Kerry apologises for Donald Trump’s ‘renegade’ stance on climate crisis

    “We are very sorry for the last four years,” US climate envoy John Kerry said

  • U.S. pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be felt the most in poor countries

    Experts said that while the pause on Johnson & Johnson's vaccine may make sense for the U.S., stoppages in poorer countries would end up costing lives.

  • As Biden improves with vets, Afghanistan plan a plus to some

    Patrick Proctor Brown says the war in Afghanistan was lost within a year of its start. The suburban Milwaukee lawyer, who was an infantry captain in Iraq, said the trillions of dollars spent and the thousands of lives lost, including a lieutenant he trained with, make it “a tragedy.” Brown supports President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, and by voting for the Democrat, he represents a subtle but potent shift in the voting behavior of some in the military.

  • ‘No one was driving’ Tesla before fatal fiery crash that kept reigniting, Texas cops say

    The car’s batteries kept reigniting, thwarting fire crews’ attempts to extinguish the blaze.

  • Poll: Matthew McConaughey would have a shot against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, but primaries would be trickier

    Speculation continues to swirl about renowned actor and proud Texan Matthew McConaughey entering politics in his home state. There's no telling if that will actually happen, but that didn't stop The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler from teaming up to get a sense of how voters feel about the possibility of McConaughey challenging Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) for his job next year. The poll, released Sunday, is a bit of mixed bag for McConaughey. Among all voters, he actually held a 12-point advantage over Abbott, so in a head-to-head race, it seems like the idea is at least viable. Where the actor runs into some trouble is in the primaries. It's not entirely clear under what banner McConaughey, who has suggested he's "more of a moderate," would run, the Morning News writes. Only 30 percent of Republicans said they'd vote for him, compared to 56 percent who would back Abbott. Those numbers might help in the general election, but he'd be toast if he challenged Abbott within in his own party. The more likely scenario is that McConaughey would run as a Democrat — 66 percent of Democratic voters said they'd back him over Abbott, who received just 8 percent support from the opposing party. Still, McConaughey wouldn't be a shoe-in. The poll also revealed that 51 percent of Texas Democratic primary voters prefer a progressive candidate, while just 25 percent are hoping for a centrist, which is seemingly the mold McConaughey fits. The poll was conducted between April 6-13 among 1,126 registered Texas voters. The margin of error is 2.92 percentage points. Read the full results here and read more about a potential McConaughey run at The Week. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingChanging election laws7 cartoons about Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal

  • 'Highly unlikely' Chauvin trial ends in 'all-out' acquittal, legal analyst predicts

    As Minneapolis and the rest of the nation brace for the looming verdict in former police officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial, ABC News' chief legal analyst Dan Abrams said Sunday that he believe it is "highly unlikely" the trial is headed toward an "all-out" acquittal. Closing arguments still have to take place, and Abrams noted that the defense has the benefit of not having to prove that Chauvin did not kill George Floyd by kneeling on his neck during an arrest last May (the burden of proof is on the prosecution and the defense's goal is to show there's reasonable doubt), but, still, he said he and others who have followed the trial closely would be "stunned" if Chauvin was found not guilty on all three of charges — second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter — he faces. .@danabrams tells @MarthaRaddatz he thinks it is "highly unlikely" that there will be an acquittal in the Chauvin trial, adding that he thinks the closing arguments "are going to be very important." https://t.co/L3GIgATxTN pic.twitter.com/aYa6csulE7 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 18, 2021 ABC's Martha Raddatz asked civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Floyd's family, what he thought the outcome might be, as well. Crump did not make a prediction, saying only that he is praying that Chauvin is found to be "criminally liable for killing" Floyd. If that does not turn out to be the result, Crump said it would be another case in which "the American legal system has broken our heart." Ahead of the Chauvin trial verdict, civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump tells @MarthaRaddatz that if Derek Chauvin is found not guilty, he would tell the people of Minneapolis: "Once again, the American legal system has broken our heart." https://t.co/L3GIgATxTN pic.twitter.com/LpYbjUBYNk — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 18, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingChanging election laws7 cartoons about Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal

  • De Niro unable to turn down acting roles because of his ‘estranged wife's expensive lifestyle’

    Hollywood legend Robert De Niro is unable to turn down acting roles because he must pay for his estranged wife's expensive tastes, the actor's lawyer has claimed. Caroline Krauss told a Manhattan court that he is struggling financially because of the pandemic, a massive tax bill and the demands of Grace Hightower, who filed for divorce in 2018 after 21 years of marriage. The court has been asked to settle how much De Niro should pay Ms Hightower, 66, until the terms of the prenuptial agreement the couple negotiated in 2004 takes effect. “Mr De Niro is 77 years old, and while he loves his craft, he should not be forced to work at this prodigious pace because he has to,” Ms Krauss told the court. “When does that stop? When does he get the opportunity to not take every project that comes along and not work six-day weeks, 12-hour days so he can keep pace with Ms Hightower’s thirst for Stella McCartney?”

  • Watch NASA mission control live as the Ingenuity helicopter attempts to fly on Mars on Monday

    NASA's Mars helicopter is set to make spaceflight history. But "there's a lot of things that could go wrong," one Ingenuity engineer said.