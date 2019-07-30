China New Higher Education Group (HKG:2001) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies China New Higher Education Group Limited (HKG:2001) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does China New Higher Education Group Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2018, China New Higher Education Group had CN¥1.29b of debt, up from CN¥352.3m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of CN¥375.2m, its net debt is less, at about CN¥911.7m.

A Look At China New Higher Education Group's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that China New Higher Education Group had liabilities of CN¥1.63b falling due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥741.9m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of CN¥375.2m and CN¥11.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total CN¥1.99b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because China New Higher Education Group is worth CN¥3.82b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

China New Higher Education Group has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.3 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 3.3 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. The good news is that China New Higher Education Group grew its EBIT a smooth 37% over the last twelve months. Like a mother's loving embrace of a newborn that sort of growth builds resilience, putting the company in a stronger position to manage its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine China New Higher Education Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.