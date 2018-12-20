Is China New Higher Education Group Limited (HKG:2001) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors?

Dividends play an important role in compounding returns in the long run and end up forming a sizeable part of investment returns. Recently, China New Higher Education Group Limited (HKG:2001) has started paying dividends to shareholders. Today it yields 1.7%. Does China New Higher Education Group tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

Here’s how I find good dividend stocks

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

How well does China New Higher Education Group fit our criteria?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 27%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect 2001’s payout to remain around the same level at 29% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 2.7%. Furthermore, EPS should increase to CN¥0.25.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view China New Higher Education Group as a dividend investment. Last year was the company’s first dividend payment, so it is certainly early days. The standard practice for reliable payers is to look for 10 or so years of track record.

Compared to its peers, China New Higher Education Group generates a yield of 1.7%, which is on the low-side for Consumer Services stocks.

Next Steps:

Now you know to keep in mind the reason why investors should be careful investing in China New Higher Education Group for the dividend. On the other hand, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still be offering some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. There are three key factors you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 2001’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 2001’s outlook. Valuation: What is 2001 worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether 2001 is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

