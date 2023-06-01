China hired retired NYPD sergeant turned private eye to find fugitive dissident, prosecutors say

A fugitive Chinese dissident hiding in New Jersey managed to keep his address secret for years — so China decided the best way to get to him was through his sister-in-law, federal prosecutors say.

That plot came into sharper focus in a Brooklyn courtroom this week at the federal trial of a retired NYPD sergeant and two other men accused of tracking and harassing the man and his family as part of “Operation Fox Hunt,” a sweeping Chinese government effort to forcibly repatriate dissidents and fugitives across the globe, according to the feds.

The sister-in-law, who also lives in New Jersey, took the stand Wednesday to talk about how she received ominous visits at her home from strangers looking for her brother-in-law, Xu Jin.

And in one particularly harrowing incident in 2017, she had an unexpected visit from her brother-in-law’s 83-year-old father — who the Chinese government dropped on her doorstep in an attempt to lure Xu out of the shadows.

The old man told her he was given a task: To convince his son to come back to China.

“I cannot believe that the law enforcement of Chinese government were using an old man to meet their goal,” the sister-in-law, Liu Yan, testified.

The three suspects — retired cop turned private investigator Michael McMahon, 55, and two Chinese citizens living in the U.S — Zhu Yong, 66, and Zheng Chongring, 27 — all maintain they had no idea they were working for the Chinese government as they attempted to locate Xu.

“All the evidence will show that Mr. McMahon was told that he was working for a Chinese construction company,” McMahon’s lawyer Lawrence Lustberg told the jury, and that the company was trying to reclaim millions of dollars that had been embezzled.

Lustberg said McMahon even let local police know he was doing surveillance.

“He certainly didn’t know that he was in a campaign called Fox Hunt ... that involved transnational oppression.”

Xu and his wife left China because they “fell out of favor with the Chinese Communist Party” in 2008, Assistant U.S. Attorney Irisa Chen said in her opening argument.

So Chinese officials tasked Zhu to hire a private investigator, and he found McMahon, who used his access to databases to dig up information about their target, Chen said.

“McMahon was told a vague story that the victim owed Defendant Zhu money,” she said, but after further research and conversations with his co-conspirators, “McMahon knew this was not the true reason.”

Yet, Chen said, “he looked the other way while the story about a foreign debt kept changing.”

On Wednesday, Xu’s sister-in-law Liu described how the years-long harassment campaign reached her door.

One night in the spring of 2016, a stranger showed up at her home, asking she direct him to her brother-in-law. A second man showed up around Thanksgiving claiming to be Xu’s friend and told her to deliver a message to him: “Either you go back to China on your own and admit the crime or you disappear.”

“I felt very scared. I don’t know these persons, and I did not give them my address. And I don’t know how they got my address,” she said.

Then on April 5, 2017, Liu said she got a shocking phone call from her daughter: “Grandpa is here.”

Grandpa was actually Xu’s 83-year-old father — forced by Chinese government officials to take a 15-hour plane ride to the states, according to the feds.

Prosecutors allege McMahon was watching the sister-in-law’s house that night — and the ploy worked. The private eye monitored a meeting between the elderly dad and his son the next day at a nearby shopping mall.

“Thanks to Mr. McMahon, the Chinese government finally learned where the victim lived,” Chen, the federal prosecutor said.

That piece of intel led Zheng and an accomplice to Xu’s home, where in 2018 they left a menacing note on his door, Chen said.

Chinese officials apparently still weren’t done harassing Xu or his sister-in-law after that. In 2019, Liu received 18 separate packages and letters, purportedly from Xu’s sister. One of those letters described the supposed anguish of Xu parents back home in China due to their son’s defection.

“For their entire life, they were well-respected teachers. Now people are pointing fingers at them,” the letter said. “Now they have become the loneliest and the most miserable parents in the world.”