China hits back at US criticism of Hong Kong election change

  • A pro-China staff member stands at a stall to support a proposal to draft changes of election rules for Hong Kong on a downtown street in Hong Kong, Friday, March 12, 2021. A Chinese official hit back Friday at U.S. criticism of planned election law changes in Hong Kong, noting the chaos surrounding the recent American presidential election. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Pro-China staff members collect resident's signature at a stall to support a proposal to draft changes of election rules for Hong Kong on a downtown street in Hong Kong, Friday, March 12, 2021. A Chinese official hit back Friday at U.S. criticism of planned election law changes in Hong Kong, noting the chaos surrounding the recent American presidential election. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Pro-China staff members collect resident's signature at a stall to support a proposal to draft changes of election rules for Hong Kong on a downtown street in Hong Kong, Friday, March 12, 2021. A Chinese official hit back Friday at U.S. criticism of planned election law changes in Hong Kong, noting the chaos surrounding the recent American presidential election. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Delegates attend the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC), at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, Thursday, March 11, 2021. China’s ceremonial legislature has endorsed the ruling Communist Party’s latest move to tighten control over Hong Kong by reducing the role of its public in picking the territory’s leaders. (Roman Pilipey/Pool Photo via AP)
1 / 4

China Hong Kong

A pro-China staff member stands at a stall to support a proposal to draft changes of election rules for Hong Kong on a downtown street in Hong Kong, Friday, March 12, 2021. A Chinese official hit back Friday at U.S. criticism of planned election law changes in Hong Kong, noting the chaos surrounding the recent American presidential election. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
KEN MORITSUGU and ZEN SOO
·3 min read

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese official hit back Friday at U.S. criticism of planned election law changes in Hong Kong, noting the chaos surrounding the recent American presidential election.

Semi-autonomous Hong Kong is an internal Chinese issue that no foreign country has the right to interfere in, said Zhang Xiaoming, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council.

“I don’t know that after the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, how the U.S. has such moral capital to point fingers at the election institutions of Hong Kong,” he said.

A statement from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned what it called China's “continuing assault on democratic institutions in Hong Kong." It followed Thursday's approval by China's rubber-stamp legislature of a plan to increase Beijing's control of how Hong Kong's legislature is chosen.

The changes would give a largely pro-Beijing Election Committee the responsibility of nominating all members of Hong Kong's legislature and directly electing some lawmakers to ensure that Hong Kong is administered by “patriots" and exclude “anti-China” forces from holding key roles in governance.

The 1,500-member Election Committee will pick the territory’s chief executive and an unspecified “relatively large” number of its 90-seat legislature. The revision has prompted concern that the proportion of directly elected lawmakers will be reduced.

Pro-government groups, including political organization Friends of Hong Kong, set up stalls across the city to collect signatures in a show of support for the changes. Nearly 200,000 residents have signed so far, according to the website signforhk2021.com.

“These actions deny Hong Kongers a voice in its own governance by limiting political participation, reducing democratic representation, and stifling political debate,” Blinken said.

Zhang likened the changes to Hong Kong's electoral system as a “minimally invasive surgery” that will restore health to the city's “democratic system.”

“The distinctive features of minimally invasive surgery are small wounds, deep penetration, and quicker recovery,” he said, adding that Hong Kong residents will be able to live and work more peacefully as a result.

Zhang also said that the electoral changes are not aimed at excluding Hong Kong's pro-democracy camp from the governance structure as anti-China forces cannot be equated with the opposition.

“The opposition, especially the pan-democrats, also have patriots, and they can still stand for election and be elected according to law in the future," he said.

Zhang's comments come even as 47 pro-democracy activists and former legislators were charged in court for subversion last week for their involvement in an unofficial primary election that authorities say was part of a plot to paralyze the Hong Kong government.

Most of Hong Kong's prominent pro-democracy advocates are currently in jail or in self-exile. Of the 47, only five have received bail.

On Friday, 21 activists who were denied bail last week appeared in court for a bail review.

The court rejected 11 bail applications, including those from former lawmakers Claudia Mo and Leung Kwok-hung. The remaining 10 defendants withdrew their application. They will remain in custody.

For former lawmaker Emily Lau, a member of Hong Kong's Democratic Party, Zhang's words provide little reassurance that any semblance of democracy can still be maintained.

“I consider myself a patriot,” said Lau. “But our worry is that many people from my party, and from the pro-democracy camp may be excluded.”

She said that even after lawmakers are elected, there is still continuous vetting throughout their service, since they can still be stripped of their seats if they're found to be insufficiently patriotic.

“I don't know what their definition of patriotism is, and that is the worrying thing,” she said. “Once this (electoral system) is set up, you will lose the confidence of the people, and that's bad for any government.”

___

Soo reported from Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: What's behind Hong Kong election law changes

    China's ceremonial legislature this week approved a resolution to alter Hong Kong's election law that many see as effectively ending the city's already weakened local democracy. Hong Kong was supposed to be allowed to retain its separate legal, political and financial institutions for 50 years under the terms of the British handover to Chinese sovereignty in 1997. Chinese officials have also hinted that they find Hong Kong’s system of British common law burdensome and wish to eventually replace it with something closer to the system on the mainland, where courts and prosecutors are under strict party control.

  • Blake Shelton Takes Playful Jab at Kelly Clarkson's American Idol Past During Blind Auditions on The Voice

    "Pick someone that won a vocal competition!" Kelly Clarkson told one contestant during The Voice blind auditions

  • Trump's tax records 'holy grail' to probe -Cohen

    Cohen described the March 1 Supreme Court decision to deny Trump's last-ditch effort to keep his tax records private as the "holy grail" for the investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. into whether the Trump Organization committed financial crimes.After that ruling, Vance's office obtained millions of pages of records from Trump's accountants at Mazars USA LLP, including tax returns and the business records on which they are based, and communications between the Trump Organization and its accountants.Cohen suggested the long-serving chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg, should cooperate with the probe.

  • Netflix tests feature that could limit password sharing

    A small number of Netflix users are receiving a message asking them to confirm they live with the account owner by entering details from a text message or email sent to the owner. Viewers can delay the verification and keep watching Netflix. The message may reappear when they open Netflix again, and eventually they could be required to open a new account to continue streaming.

  • NFL rumors: Tom Brady, Buccaneers agree to contract extension to save salary cap space

    Tom Brady has agreed to a contract extension with the Buccaneers that saves the Super Bowl champions a ton of salary cap space.

  • Why ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Killed Its Latest Major Character

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you haven’t watched the March 11 crossover episodes of “Station 19” (“Train in Vain”) and “Grey’s Anatomy” (“Helplessly Hoping”) on ABC. RIP, Andrew DeLuca: surgical attending at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, ex-boyfriend of Meredith Grey, brother of Carina DeLuca, and, as of ABC’s crossover episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy” and […]

  • Tokyo area COVID-19 numbers showing signs of rising, health minister says

    Coronavirus cases in the Greater Tokyo area are showing signs of creeping up, Japanese Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said on Friday, raising questions about whether a state of emergency can be lifted on schedule on March 21. The Japanese government last week extended the emergency declaration for Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures by 14 days, saying COVID-19 cases hadn't fallen far enough, and that new, more infectious coronavirus variants posed a threat. A decision on whether the state of emergency could be lifted in the Tokyo area, which accounts for about 30% of Japan's population, would ultimately be made after hearing the views of experts, Tamura said in televised remarks.

  • Biden and leaders of Australia, India, Japan to unveil plan to boost Asia's vaccine supply

    President Biden and his counterparts from India, Japan and Australia — collectively known as "the Quad" — will announce a plan to increase vaccine supplies to countries in Asia during a video summit on Friday, a senior administration official told reporters.Why matters: This is the first time that a Quad summit will bring together the leaders of all four countries, demonstrating a growing commitment to a group the U.S. sees as key to countering the influence of China in the Indo-Pacific.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The senior official also announced new Quad initiatives on climate change and technology in a press call on Thursday night.These initiatives mark a significant expansion beyond the Quad's previous emphasis on security cooperation, something that government officials in the U.S. and other nations in the region have called for as China's footprint grows. What they're saying: "President Biden has worked hard to bring these leaders together to make a clear statement of the importance of the Indo-Pacific region. It’s our contribution at the outset to regional architecture for a region we will be defining in the 21st century," the senior official said.The goal is "building habits of cooperation" and strengthening the "bonds and ties that already exist among our four strong democracies."Driving the news: The main agreement to be announced at the meeting is a plan to boost manufacturing capacity for vaccines to be distributed in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly from companies in India.The countries will also coordinate on building "last-mile capacity" to deliver those doses all the way to the people who will receive the jabs.But a senior administration official said the U.S. would not be announcing any steps to distribute vaccines manufactured in or purchased by the U.S.Between the lines: China's pledges to provide doses to countries in its neighborhood and around the world have put the Biden administration — which is focusing almost entirely on the domestic rollout — on the back foot.What's next: The senior official confirmed that Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will be the first foreign leader to visit Biden at the White House. Axios' Hans Nichols first reported that the meeting would be taking place next month.Worth noting: Former defense secretary Jim Mattis co-wrote a piece, published in Foreign Policy on Wednesday, arguing that "making the Quad work could be Biden’s most important task in Asia."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Japanese city wiped out by the tsunami is rebuilt, but not healed

    "There's collective grief, and that is one of those things you don't snap out of," a resident of Rikuzen-Takata says. "When everyone is sad together, it's intense."

  • COVID-19 outbreak at Hong Kong gym sends shivers through expat community

    Hong Kong recorded 60 coronavirus cases on Friday, the city's government said, as it scrambled to contain transmissions mainly amongst its expatriate community after a cluster at a gym spilled into the financial sector and international schools. Hong Kong's health department told a briefing that around 47 cases were related to the outbreak at Ursus Fitness, a gym in the city's trendy Sai Ying Pun district, which is popular with expatriate lawyers, bankers and hedge fund executives. A whole class of primary school students aged around 9 years old at Kellett school, a prestigious British school, were also sent to quarantine, after confirmed cases were found.

  • UK police confirm body found in woodland is of missing woman

    British police said on Friday that a body found in a wood outside London was that of Sarah Everard, whose disappearance last week has sparked anger and fears among women about their safety. Everard,33, disappeared while walking home from a friend's house in south London last Wednesday and police have arrested a serving officer on suspicion of her kidnap and murder. Her case has led to an outpouring of personal accounts by women of their own experiences and fears of walking streets alone at night, and a campaign for action to address this.

  • In summit with India, Japan and Australia, Biden says free Indo-Pacific 'essential'

    U.S. President Joe Biden met leaders of Australia, India and Japan on Friday, a group central to his efforts to counter China's growing military and economic power, and said a free and open Indo-Pacific region was crucial to all of them. The White House says the virtual meeting of the countries known as the Quad, the first at leader level, shows the importance Biden places on the Indo-Pacific region and that it will focus on tackling the coronavirus pandemic and the climate crisis, and on reviving economic growth.

  • COVID Relief Bill Could Trigger Larger Tax Bills For Gig Workers

    Gig workers and third-party sellers on e-commerce platforms such as Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY), Walmart Marketplace (NYSE: WMT) and even Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) could find themselves with tax issues in 2022 thanks to a change in Internal Revenue Service tax codes contained within the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill that just passed the U.S. House and Senate and is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden by this weekend amends Section 6050W of the IRS code to require reporting for any transactions that exceed $600 in gross sales through a 1099-K form. This change means not only are workers required to claim this income on their taxes (as currently required), but any business that pays them, such as Uber (NYSE: UBER), Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT), DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) and even marketplaces like Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), will be required to submit a 1099-K to the IRS on the individual's behalf. Under current law, payment organizations must only file a 1099-K form on behalf of a seller when total sales exceed $20,000 and/or total transactions exceed 200 in a tax year. "Payments made in settlement of third-party network transactions, however, are required to be reported only if the amount to be reported exceeds $20,000 and the aggregate number of transactions exceeds 200 with respect to any payee within a calendar year," Internal Revenue Bulletin: 2011-23, issued in 2011, says. Receive gig economy news in your inbox. Subscribe to Modern Shipper AM "There is a segment of the population that is probably making ends meet and of course they should be aware of their tax obligations, but as they try to cobble together an income, should we be going after these people?" asked Katie Vlietstra, vice president of government relations and public affairs for the National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE). Vlietstra told Modern Shipper NASE believes all sellers and gig economy workers should be meeting their tax obligations, but the new requirement, which goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, could have unintended consequences. "Every individual should be meeting their tax obligation. They should understand their tax liabilities," she said. "Our concern is ... when you are making big fundamental changes, there isn't a lot of emphasis placed on the technical changes." Vlietstra noted the DoorDash driver who makes money on the weekend to supplement a full-time job. "Is that their true income [on the 1099-K]? Is that expenses? Do they understand what that means?" she said. "My position on this is maybe $600 is the right amount – we have seen some states that have moved to that reporting level – but there hasn't been a [conversation with] people who are working in the diversified economy." Read: Getting gig workers the unemployment they deserve NASE will be focusing on education this year to ensure everyone complies with the new regulation, and Vlietstra said it will continue to "voice to Congress that we need to circle back on this." "I think there are some unintended grabs that could happen," she added. "Everyone should be meeting their tax obligations, but if I'm selling my table for $800 more than I paid for it, [do I need to claim that]? Overall, the bill was good. We need to get back to work. We need small businesses to get back to work ... but in a massive $2 trillion bill, things get thrown in." For businesses, the change is straightforward – they need to monitor and report any income they pay out exceeding $600. That includes online marketplaces that are facilitating these transactions. But for third-party sellers on platforms like Etsy, it gets more complicated, requiring more tracking of expenses as income that may have slipped under the IRS' radar before may no longer. "You need to be tracking your expenses and what is a qualified business expense," Vlietstra said. "Make sure you understand what this really means for your tax exposure. Make sure you are tracking gas and meals and other things. As taxes get more complicated, they may need help doing their taxes." There are several open questions, though, Vlietstra said. An example would be an individual who sells tickets on a platform such as StubHub. Is that a business? Does that single transaction, if it exceeds the $600 limit, trigger a 1099-K? What about roommates who may pay each via Venmo for utilities? At the end of the year, those transactions could exceed $600, but should that money be claimed as income? How would the roommates record that on a tax return if Venmo issued a 1099-K? And how does a platform such as Venmo know what should be considered income? The answers to these questions, Vlietstra said, are to be determined, but she is concerned that situations such as this could trigger unnecessary IRS audits. "I feel like we put our finger in a hole and there are still 500 holes spitting water at us," she said. Click for more Modern Shipper articles by Brian Straight. You may also like: Social Auto Transport raises $1.5M in seed funding to expand gig economy auto-moving business Bringg's collaborationwith Uber opens new doors for e-commerce Walmart to begin drone delivery pilot this summer See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLineage Logistics Fattens Coffers Again With .9B Funding RoundDaily Infographic: Top Vaccinating Countries© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Ant Group CEO resigns for personal reasons

    The CEO of Ant Group, the world’s biggest financial technology company, has resigned from the company due to personal reasons. Ant Group thanked Simon Hu on Friday for his contributions to the business. Alibaba Group, the world’s biggest e-commerce company by sales volume, spun off its Alipay payments service to create the company that became Ant Group.

  • Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's friendship never stood a chance

    "If you love me, you don't have to hate her," Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey. "And if you love her, you don't have to hate me."

  • This is how much protection you get from one shot of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines, according to the best available data

    Based on the best data, one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine appears at least 80% effective against symptomatic COVID-19, for at least 21 days.

  • Saudi King Salman sacks haj minister in royal decrees

    Saudi Arabia's King Salman dismissed Mohamed Benten as minister for the haj and umrah, a position with a leading role in organising Islam's annual pilgrimage, a royal decree carried by state news agency (SPA) said on Friday. State minister, Issam ben Saeed, was appointed acting minister. Haj and Umrah, which generated billions of dollars each year before the pandemic, is a major source of income for the Saudi government.

  • Pakistan candidate backed by PM Khan elected Senate chairman

    Lawmakers in Pakistan's upper house of parliament on Friday re-elected a candidate supported by Imran Khan as Senate chairman, a win seen as another boost for the embattled prime minister who last week himself handily won a vote of confidence from the lower chamber. Official results declared that Sadiq Sanjrani, from the Balochistan Awami Party backed by Khan's ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party, had defeated opposition candidate Yusuf Raza Gilani in a 48-42 vote in the 100-seat house. Seven ballots in favor of Ghilani and one vote for both Gilani and Sanjrani were invalidated because they were improperly stamped, according to Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah who supervised the vote.

  • Netflix considers crackdown on password sharing

    The streaming platform is requiring some users to verify they're authorised to access the account.

  • Trump Taps Nevada ‘Stop the Steal’ Lawyer to Defend Him in Civil Rights Suit

    Alex Edelman/GettyFormer President Trump has chosen Jesse Binnall, a Republican lawyer who filed a lawsuit attempting to overturn the 2020 election results in Nevada, to represent him in a lawsuit that alleges he violated the 1871 Ku Klux Klan act by inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.Mississippi Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson and the NAACP filed the suit in February against Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and the Oath Keepers militia, alleging that they “conspired to incite an assembled crowd” in Washington, D.C. to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6 and disrupt the counting of electoral votes.Court documents filed in the lawsuit on Thursday show that Jesse Binnall will represent Trump in the suit.Binnall represented former Trump national security adviser Mike Flynn alongside Sidney Powell in his criminal trial for lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. Flynn was subsequently pardoned.More recently, Binnall was involved in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election with a lawsuit against election officials in Nevada. He testified before the Senate Homeland Security Committee in December and claimed that 42,000 people voted more than once during Nevada’s 2020 election—a claim since debunked by fact-checkers.Binnall is also representing Defending the Republic, a legal organization founded by Sidney Powell to pursue lawsuits that sought to overturn election results from the election, in a $1.3 billion lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Powell and the legal group.On Twitter, Binnall is a vocal conservative and member of the MAGA faithful. On Jan. 6, as Congress tallied up President Joe Biden’s electoral victory, Binnall echoed Trump’s disdain for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who the former president viewed as disloyal for his refusal to prevent the certification of Biden’s win.“He is going to be the minority leader because he’s a coward and turning a blind eye to voter fraud. Any Senator that continues to support his leadership should be thrown out,” Binnall tweeted.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.