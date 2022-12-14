China to Hold Meeting on Economic Targets Despite Covid

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese leaders are planning to proceed with a closely watched economic policy meeting in Beijing this week, opting not to postpone the gathering as Covid infections surge across the capital, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Central Economic Work Conference is set to start on Thursday, said the people who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. Held every December, senior officials use the event to plot out economic policy for the coming year.

Bloomberg News reported Tuesday that officials had decided to delay the gathering due to a wave of Covid infections spreading quickly across Beijing. The city’s fever clinics reported 16-fold jump in visits on Sunday versus a week earlier. It wasn’t immediately clear why officials changed tack.

The State Council Information Office didn’t immediately respond to a fax seeking comment.

Last year’s work conference was held Dec. 8-10 and attended by top officials including President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang. Among the issues usually discussed at the event are targets such as for economic growth, inflation, and other key metrics.

