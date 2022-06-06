China’s Holiday Spending Shows Slow Consumer Rebound Underway

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Chinese travel and spending has slowly started to improve as the country lifts some of its strictest coronavirus curbs, though the government’s commitment to Covid Zero has made a strong recovery elusive.

Spending data from the three-day holiday weekend to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival showed a slump in domestic tourism revenue of 12.2% from a year ago -- a much narrower drop than the 43% plunge recorded a month ago over the national Labor Day holiday. The 10.7% decline in trips over the period was also smaller than a 30.2% decrease reported over the May holiday, data from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism showed.

The modest drop in tourism spending suggests a recovery is underway, according to economists at Citigroup Inc., who said they expect progress to accelerate from June onward. Economists at Nomura Holdings Inc. also expect an improvement in headline activity growth indexes, citing the reopening of Shanghai and the rollback of restrictions in Beijing. The sentiment carried over to the stock market, with the CSI 300 Index jumping as much as 1.5% Monday.

Even so, the improvement in holiday spending is “only a respite and not a turning point,” the Nomura economists led by Lu Ting wrote in a Monday research note. Beijing has still vowed to stick with its Covid Zero strategy, they said, adding that property and exports are likely to remain substantial drags on growth.

Data Monday showed the recovery in consumer spending still has some ways to go. A private gauge of services activity by Caixin and S&P Global showed a larger-than-expected contraction in May, with the firms citing continued shrinking in both supply and demand for the sector. Given the size of the hit to the economy in recent weeks, economists forecast full-year growth of just 4.5%, well below the government target of 5.5%.

What Bloomberg Economics Says ...

High-frequency indicators show China’s recovery edged forward in late May, as Covid-19 cases plummeted. Higher oil refinery and steel output showed factories coming back to life, but subway usage was still depressed -- signaling continued problems on the consumer-side. Shanghai’s reopening will help, but a full rebound is likely to take time.

-- David Qu, economist

Travel and spending also has a long way to go before reaching pre-pandemic levels again. The holiday data showed tourism revenue reached just 65.6% of the amount seen during the same period in 2019, according to the culture and tourism ministry. The number of trips made was 86.8% of that level.

There’s also continued concern about what China’s Covid Zero strategy is going to look like in the future. Regular testing has become a way of life for people in China, with cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hangzhou requiring negative Covid tests as often as every 48 hours to access public transit, entertainment venues and even workplaces. And should an outbreak emerge again, China’s strategy of locking down remains a possibility.

“Entrepreneurs overall were still confident that the Covid-19 epidemic will be brought under control,” said Wang Zhe, a senior economist at Caixin Insight Group, in a statement alongside Monday’s PMI data. He added, though, that “some remained concerned about a resurgence of Covid-19 in the future.”

