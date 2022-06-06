China’s Holiday Spending Shows Slow Consumer Rebound Underway

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Chinese travel and spending has slowly started to improve as the country lifts some of its strictest coronavirus curbs, though the government’s commitment to Covid Zero has made a strong recovery elusive.

Spending data from the three-day holiday weekend to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival showed a slump in domestic tourism revenue of 12.2% from a year ago -- a much narrower drop than the 43% plunge recorded a month ago over the national Labor Day holiday. The 10.7% decline in trips over the period was also smaller than a 30.2% decrease reported over the May holiday, data from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism showed.

The modest drop in tourism spending suggests a recovery is underway, according to economists at Citigroup Inc., who said they expect progress to accelerate from June onward. Economists at Nomura Holdings Inc. also expect an improvement in headline activity growth indexes, citing the reopening of Shanghai and the rollback of restrictions in Beijing. The sentiment carried over to the stock market, with the CSI 300 Index jumping as much as 1.5% Monday.

Even so, the improvement in holiday spending is “only a respite and not a turning point,” the Nomura economists led by Lu Ting wrote in a Monday research note. Beijing has still vowed to stick with its Covid Zero strategy, they said, adding that property and exports are likely to remain substantial drags on growth.

Data Monday showed the recovery in consumer spending still has some ways to go. A private gauge of services activity by Caixin and S&P Global showed a larger-than-expected contraction in May, with the firms citing continued shrinking in both supply and demand for the sector. Given the size of the hit to the economy in recent weeks, economists forecast full-year growth of just 4.5%, well below the government target of 5.5%.

What Bloomberg Economics Says ...

High-frequency indicators show China’s recovery edged forward in late May, as Covid-19 cases plummeted. Higher oil refinery and steel output showed factories coming back to life, but subway usage was still depressed -- signaling continued problems on the consumer-side. Shanghai’s reopening will help, but a full rebound is likely to take time.

-- David Qu, economist

Read the full report here.

Travel and spending also has a long way to go before reaching pre-pandemic levels again. The holiday data showed tourism revenue reached just 65.6% of the amount seen during the same period in 2019, according to the culture and tourism ministry. The number of trips made was 86.8% of that level.

There’s also continued concern about what China’s Covid Zero strategy is going to look like in the future. Regular testing has become a way of life for people in China, with cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hangzhou requiring negative Covid tests as often as every 48 hours to access public transit, entertainment venues and even workplaces. And should an outbreak emerge again, China’s strategy of locking down remains a possibility.

Read More: Beijing, Shanghai Reopenings Speed Up: China Lockdown Tracker

“Entrepreneurs overall were still confident that the Covid-19 epidemic will be brought under control,” said Wang Zhe, a senior economist at Caixin Insight Group, in a statement alongside Monday’s PMI data. He added, though, that “some remained concerned about a resurgence of Covid-19 in the future.”

(Updates throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: UK to Send Rockets; Zelenskiy Visits Troops

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketThe UK plans to send rocket systems to Ukraine that will let it strike locations as far as 80 kilometers (50 miles) away. Last week, the US said it would send

  • Ant Unveils Singapore Digital Bank in Southeast Asian Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. launched its digital bank in Singapore, as China’s largest online financial platform branches out of its home market amid regulatory headwinds. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russ

  • Exclusive-Axon halts Taser drone work as most of its ethics panel said to resign

    (Reuters) -Taser-maker Axon Enterprise Inc said on Sunday it was halting work on a project to equip drones with stun guns to combat mass shootings, a prospect that a member of its AI ethics board told Reuters was prompting an exodus from the panel. The May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which killed 19 children and two teachers, prompted an announcement by Axon last week that it was working on a drone that could be operated remotely by first-responders to fire a Taser at a target about 40 feet (12 m) away. "In light of feedback, we are pausing work on this project and refocusing to further engage with key constituencies to fully explore the best path forward," Chief Executive Rick Smith said in a statement https://www.axon.com/news/technology/axon-committed-to-listening-and-learning on Sunday.

  • Elliott Associates sues LME for $456 million over nickel trading halt -HKEX

    Fund manager Elliott Associates has sued London Metal Exchange (LME) for $456 million following the suspension and cancellation of nickel trades on the platform owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, the Hong Kong bourse said on Monday. LME and LME Clear Limited have been named as defendants in a judicial review claim filed in a British court by Elliott Associates and Elliott International in early June, LME's parent HKEX said in a filing.

  • Activist investor Carl Icahn drops proxy fight over Kroger's pig policy - WSJ

    "I congratulate the McDonald's team on their victory in this proxy engagement and, after much contemplation, given the company's financial position, I believe the same outcome will result at Kroger," Icahn said in a letter he plans to send to the shareholders of both companies that was viewed by the Journal. The activist investor in March nominated two directors to the supermarket chain's board and wrote a letter to its boss pointing out Kroger's inability to create policies concerning animal welfare and criticizing its wage disparities.

  • USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Higher as Tight Labor Market Data Signals Fed Could Remain Aggressive

    The Japanese currency not far from the two-decade low touched in May as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) stuck to its super-low interest rate policy stance.

  • Iron Ore Extends Gains Above $140 on Optimism For China Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore topped up its biggest weekly gain in 13 weeks as traders tracked China’s moves to rein in Covid-19 restrictions that have weighed on steel demand this quarter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upe

  • Gold inches higher as U.S. Treasury yields slip, rate-hike bets weigh

    Gold prices edged higher on Monday, supported by a slight pullback in U.S. Treasury yields, although bullion's outlook remained vulnerable to aggressive interest rate hikes by central banks. "Coming after the recent U.S. job report, market participants will continue to be highly sensitive to any cues on central banks' policy outlook, with guidance from the RBA and ECB on watch this week, along with the key U.S. CPI data," said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG. The Fed is on track for half a point interest rate increases at June and July policy meetings, and Friday's jobs report raised the possibility of rate hikes even beyond.

  • Russian ministry website appears hacked; RIA reports users data protected

    Russia's state news agency RIA late on Sunday quoted a ministry representative as saying that the site was down but users' personal data were protected. RIA said that other media had reported that hackers were demanding a ransom to prevent the public disclosure of users' data. Reuters was not able to ascertain which media outlets were being cited by the RIA.

  • Marcus Smart with an assist vs the Golden State Warriors

    Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics) with an assist vs the Golden State Warriors, 06/05/2022

  • Biden targets Latin America reset at summit marred by invite tension

    When the United States said last year it would host the 2022 Summit of the Americas, officials had high hopes the event would help repair Trump-era damage to relations and reassert U.S. primacy over China's growing clout in Latin America. But on the cusp of the coming week's gathering in Los Angeles, U.S. President Joe Biden faces a struggle to make a success of a summit plagued by problems before it even began. Ideological discord over who to invite, skepticism about U.S. commitment to Latin America, and low expectations for major accords on issues such as migration and economic cooperation have already tarnished the event, officials and analysts say.

  • A stock market indicator is now closer to a buy signal than sell for the first time since 2020

    "In our view, there are reasons to be constructive in the near-term (especially amid bearish sentiment), but continued volatility is likely."

  • 4 Reasons to Buy Shopify Now and Hold It Forever

    The tech stock sell-off has been extra tough on Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) as its bottom line recently took a nosedive. For one thing, the company intends to invest heavily in its fulfillment network, which could be a short-term drag on earnings. Before you let short-term troubles turn you away from Shopify, however, have a look at four signs that this e-commerce giant can produce market-beating gains for patient investors.

  • Inflation is Biden's 'top economic priority': Secretary Buttigieg

    George Stephanopoulos interviews Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on "This Week."

  • Russia 'threatens to strike the West' if it’s hit with US rockets

    Former Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev sent the warning after the US agreed to provide Ukraine with advanced rocket systems.

  • Lessons Learned From an Analyst’s Journey Into Covid-Zero China

    (Bloomberg) -- Wenting Shen usually travels to China annually as part of her job as an analyst and portfolio manager at investment firm Harding Loevner, but the country’s strict “Covid Zero” policies and this year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing made it almost impossible to book a flight.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyUS May Allow

  • Thai central bank to hold rates until end-2022, calls for earlier hike grow louder: Reuters poll

    Thailand's central bank will leave interest rates unchanged at their record low for the rest of the year to support economic recovery, but there are growing calls for an earlier rate rise amid inflationary risks, a Reuters poll found. Driven by higher food and energy prices, inflation in Thailand rose to 4.65% in April and was expected to stay over 5% in the coming months, well above the Bank of Thailand's (BOT) target range of 1% to 3%. Despite those price pressures, economists forecast the central bank will keep policy accomodative to support growth until the end of 2022.

  • Tariff Fight Paralyzing US Solar Threatens American Steelmakers

    (Bloomberg) -- For decades, American steelmakers have enjoyed a reliable shield against foreign competitors: US trade policy. Now they say that very protection is under threat from the solar industry.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as

  • Google ordered to pay Australian politician over defamatory YouTube videos

    An Australian court on Monday ordered Google to pay a former lawmaker A$715,000 ($515,000), saying its failure to take down a YouTuber's "relentless, racist, vilificatory, abusive and defamatory campaign" of videos drove him out of politics. The Federal Court found the Alphabet Inc company, which owns content-sharing website YouTube, made money by broadcasting two videos attacking the then-deputy premier of New South Wales - Australia's most populous state - that have been viewed nearly 800,000 times since being posted in late 2020. Google has been found liable for defamation before, generally for supplying links to articles in search results, but Monday's ruling is one of the first where the firm was deemed an active publisher - via YouTube - of content that defamed an elected official.

  • Yen weak versus dollar, euro ahead of busy central bank week

    The Japanese yen was on the back foot on Monday, ahead of a busy policy-focused week in which inflation will be in the spotlight with a major European Central Bank meeting and U.S. consumer price data scheduled. The euro has also climbed on the Japanese currency and hit 140.38 yen on Monday morning, extending a seven-year high hit last week. Barclays analysts attributed last week's softer yen to a recovery in risk assets, a rise in overseas yields, a stronger dollar and higher oil prices causing concerns about Japan's balance of trade.