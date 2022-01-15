China Home Market Slump Deepens as Prices Fall for Fourth Month

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s home prices fell for a fourth consecutive month in December, as the credit crunch in the property sector showed little sign of easing.

Most Read from Bloomberg

New home prices in 70 cities, excluding state-subsidized housing, slid 0.28% last month from November, when they dropped 0.33%, National Bureau of Statistics figures showed Saturday.

A liquidity crisis at industry giant China Evergrande Group is spreading to competitors including Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. and Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. Falling prices may dissuade homebuyers concerned about the value of their assets, making it harder for developers to sell properties and generate much needed cash.

Recent moves by authorities to ease some of the restrictions on real estate funding have done little to boost the market. Home loan demand stayed weak in December, with households’ mid- and long-term loans, a proxy for mortgages, increasing the least since February 2020. Year-end sales campaigns by developers added to downward pressure on prices.

“In the year ahead, property could easily be the biggest growth headwind,” Larry Hu, head of China economics at Macquarie Group Ltd., said before the data release.

The intensifying home market downturn poses a challenge for policy makers, given that the sector accounts for about a quarter of gross domestic product. China is likely to post its weakest economic growth in more than a year when it releases quarterly figures Monday.

A growing number of economists are predicting the People’s Bank of China will further loosen monetary policy in the first quarter, partly to counter the housing slump. The central bank fueled speculation it will ease sooner rather than later with its vow in December to take “proactive” action.

“Tightening on the real estate sector probably needs to be loosened more to lift growth this year to above 5%,” Huatai Securities Co. economists led by Yi Hen wrote in a report earlier this month. “Fund raising related to real estate hasn’t bounced back strongly enough yet.”

In first-tier cities, prices for resale homes rose 0.1% in December month-on-month from a 0.2% decline in the previous month, the National Bureau of Statistics said. New home prices were unchanged month-on-month in Beijing and rose 0.4% in Shanghai.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Fertilizer Prices Drop Again, Easing Pressure on Farmers

    (Bloomberg) -- North American farmers could be looking at less expensive crop nutrients this year, potentially easing the pressure on food costs that have pushed up consumer prices.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingCovid Pandemic May Shift to Endemic in 2022, Moderna Chair SaysThe

  • Netflix Raises Price of Standard U.S. Plan by $1.50 a Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. raised the price of its monthly subscription packages by $1 to $2 in the U.S., boosting revenue and increasing the money it can spending on programming.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingCovid Pandemic May Shift to Endemic in 2022, Moderna Chair SaysThe c

  • Goldman's Commodities Trading Desk Dodged the Ax and Is Minting Billions Again

    (Bloomberg) -- It was once one of the strongest engines in Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s trading powerhouse before seeming to weaken with every year. By 2017, the bank’s commodities desk was failing to generate $300 million -- less than a 10th its heyday -- and top executives were worried about its future.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEu

  • What happened on the potato supply chain that caused a fry shortage in Japan and a ban on Canadian spuds

    In the latest agriculture supply chain snafu, a shortage of North American potatoes in Japan is causing the rationing of fast-food fries. There are also disruptions in Kenya and South Africa where potato chip making has been stymied. While there is still copious trade in potatoes going on around the world, backups at ports, unseasonable weather, and an unexpected fungus, have made certain potato varieties hard to come by for the businesses that rely on them.

  • China Rare-Earths Firm Slumps 17% in Hong Kong Trading Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of China’s JL MAG Rare-Earth Co. slumped 17% in their Hong Kong debut after being sold at the bottom of the marketed range in what is the biggest offering so far this year in the Asian financial hub.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic’s Australian Visa

  • Iraqi cleric's push to sideline Iran-backed factions risks clash

    Iraq might for the first time in years get a government that excludes Iran-backed parties if a powerful populist cleric who dominated a recent election keeps his word, Iraqi politicians, government officials and independent analysts say. But moves by the Shi'ite Muslim cleric, Moqtada al-Sadr, to sideline rivals long backed by Tehran risks the ire of their heavily armed militia that make up some of the most powerful and most anti-American military forces in Iraq, they say. The surest sign of Sadr's new parliamentary power and his willingness to ignore groups loyal to Iran came on Sunday when his Sadrist Movement, together with a Sunni parliament alliance and Western-leaning Kurds, re-elected a parliamentary speaker opposed by the Iran-aligned camp with a solid majority.

  • Want To Get Richer? Invest in These 5 REITs and Wait 10 Years

    All of these real estate investment trusts have well-established track records of outperforming the market for a decade or more and look poised to continue that trend.

  • Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

    In a Kabul neighborhood, a gaggle of boys kick a yellow ball around a dusty playground, their boisterous cries echoing off the surrounding apartment buildings. At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. The move opened up a boy's world: playing soccer and cricket with boys, wrestling with the neighborhood butcher's son, working to help the family make ends meet.

  • 10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Target

    When it comes to getting the best prices on most goods, retailers like Walmart and Costco often win for lowest prices. However, surprisingly, Target has been showing up as a price leader in certain...

  • Ex-Google CEO Drops $65 Million on Paul Allen’s 120-Acre ‘Enchanted Hill’ Estate

    Some 25 years ago, Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen doled out $20 million for a rather legendary Wallace Neff-designed house perched along a prominent ridge in the mountains high above Beverly Hills. Built in the 1920s, the Spanish Colonial-style structure — previously owned by screenwriter Frances Marion and her silent screen star husband Fred Thomson — […]

  • Will my student loans be forgiven? Find out who is included in Navient settlement

    Although Navient denies the charges, the settlement ends probes by multiple states into the company's practices.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 89% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    A stock that plunges nearly 90% is inherently risky, but Wall Street is rapidly warming up to this small-cap company.

  • How Much Square Footage Do You Really Need in a House or Apartment?

    This important metric can help you determine whether or not the space will work for you.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks in 2022 with yields as high as 10.1% ⁠— for risk-averse investors in search of passive income, these might be perfect

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • Everything To Know About 'RHOC' Star Dr. Jen Armstrong's Ex-Boyfriend, Bruce Elieff

    'The Real Housewives of Orange County' star Dr. Jen Armstrong is married to Ryne Holliday—but she has a high-profile ex. Here's what to know about Bruce Elieff.

  • America’s housing market is in the grip of an inflation storm

    'The surge in home prices that began in mid-2020 only began to show up in the CPI just within the last few months.'

  • I’m buying a home with my 74-year-old mother, but the mortgage will be in my name. How should we title the house?

    'Once my mother’s house sells, she is going to give me some of her home proceeds --- $100,000, so I can recast my mortgage and lower my monthly payment.'

  • For $90 Million, You Can Snag Not One But Two Homes on Miami’s Exclusive Star Island

    Consider it the year's priciest two-for-one.

  • Kate Upton, Justin Verlander List Celeb-Approved Tennis Court Estate

    Now that they’ve settled into their new $6.6 million mansion in the affluent Florida city of Jupiter, it’s no surprise that veteran “Sports Illustrated” model Kate Upton and her pro baseball star hubby Justin Verlander have put their former Los Angeles estate up to bat. And the couple are bravely swinging for a home run, […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    These three stocks are yielding between 5.3% and 7.9%, but they are trading at low valuations with strong catalysts to appreciate.