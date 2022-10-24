China Home Prices Fall for 13th Month as Property Woes Persist

5
Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s home prices sank for a 13th month in September, underscoring President Xi Jinping’s challenge to arrest a slumping property market after he secured power for a historic third term.

Most Read from Bloomberg

New-home prices in 70 cities, excluding state-subsidized housing, dropped 0.28% last month from August, when they fell 0.29%, National Bureau of Statistics figures showed Monday. The second-hand market fared worse, with existing-home prices declining 0.39%, the most since October 2014.

China’s housing market remains fragile despite a wave of measures to restore confidence that’s been battered by Covid Zero and a debt crisis among cash-strapped developers. Separate government figures showed home sales and property investment continued to fall last month, though the pace of declines eased.

“Potential buyers hold a wait-and-see attitude,” Raymond Cheng, head of China and Hong Kong research at CGS-CIMB Securities, said before the data release. “Although there are increasing supportive policies from both regulators and local governments recently, it takes time for the effects to trickle through.”

Chinese authorities have eased home ownership rules, trimmed interest rates and urged banks to step up lending in a bid to turn around the ailing property market, which remains a drag on the world’s second-largest economy. Hopes for more substantive industry support have dimmed after President Xi gave little signal of a deeper shift in policies on housing or Covid Zero during the ruling party’s congress.

A Bloomberg gauge of Chinese developer shares tumbled as much as 4%, part of a broader sell-off of the country’s stocks after Xi stacked his leadership ranks with loyalists.

Home sales fell 15% in September from a year earlier, improving from a 21% decline in August, according to Bloomberg calculations based on cumulative figures released by the statistics bureau following a delay during the party congress. Real estate investment slid 12% year on year, after dropping 14% in August.

A recent central bank survey showed 73% of households expect property prices to stay unchanged or decline in the near term, highlighting dwindling consumer confidence amid bleak job prospects and a weakening economy.

(Updates with more figures in second and 6th paragraphs)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Korea $35 Billion Aid Plan Spurs Relief Rally in Stocks, Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean assets rallied on Monday as the government’s $35 billion plan to prop up credit markets eased concerns about rising default risks.Most Read from BloombergRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsThe Kospi index advanced as much as 2%, with shares of brokerages and builders such a

  • Australia Will Bank Windfall as China Wobbles, Treasurer Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia will save an unexpected windfall in commodity prices rather than risk spending it and adding to inflation, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said, as concerns grow in Canberra about the economy of its largest trading partner China.Most Read from BloombergRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US Cur

  • China Builder Yango’s Unit Gets Winding-Up Order in First in HK

    (Bloomberg) -- A Hong Kong court has issued an order that a Chinese developer’s unit that defaulted on offshore debt be wound up, the first such instance against a major builder during the country’s property-debt crisis and opening the door to more such decisions.Most Read from BloombergRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip

  • Oil Falls as Souring Chinese Sentiment Filters Through Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined as sentiment soured over China following the conclusion of the party congress, filtering through broader markets.Most Read from BloombergRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsWest Texas Intermediate slipped below $84 a barrel on Monday as investors also digested a raft of dela

  • America's 11 largest historic homes and what the estates look like today

    Here are America's 11 largest historic homes.

  • Dollar weathers suspected yen intervention, China data mixed

    The U.S. dollar weathered another suspected blast of Japanese intervention to push higher on the yen on Monday, while most share markets rallied on just the hint of an eventual slowdown in U.S. rate hikes. The Financial Times reported the Bank of Japan may have sold at least $30 billion on Friday in an effort to restrain the yen's weakness, which has sharply lifted the cost of imports, particularly for resources. Any action to support the yen sits at odds with the Bank of Japan's super-easy policies and will intensify pressure for it to step back on yield curve control at its policy meeting this week.

  • Xi's electric

    Remarkable developments on both fronts over the last 48 hours will be the talk of Asian trading floors on Monday - the former with longer-term economic consequences, and the latter potentially sparking more immediate market fireworks. In Beijing, China's Xi Jinping has secured a historic third leadership term, becoming the country's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong. This was offered up for public consumption on Saturday when former President Hu Jintao was unexpectedly escorted out of the Party Congress's closing ceremony.

  • The Best Places in Every State To Live on a Fixed Income

    The average Social Security benefit for retired workers is $1,548 per month. That comes out to $18,576 in annual benefits for a single person, or $37,152 per year for a couple -- about $31,500 less...

  • Diwali 2022: India celebrates the festival with a dazzling display of lights

    Millions of Indians are illuminating their surroundings with lamps and fireworks to celebrate the festival.

  • Ukraine Crop Deal Fears Boost Food Costs and Slow Shipments

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s farmers are getting increasingly nervous that an escalating war could thwart the renewal of a deal that revived crop exports, dealing a blow to local growers and global food prices.Most Read from BloombergRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsThe pact signed in late July has been

  • EXPLAINER: Is Meloni a far-right firebrand or moderate?

    As Giorgia Meloni becomes Italy’s first female premier, the world is watching closely to see whether she will emerge as a firebrand leader of a far-right party with neo-fascist roots or the more moderate right-wing politician who succeeded in capturing 26% of the vote. Italy’s Confindustria business lobby has warned that thousands of businesses are at risk as industrial energy costs rose from 8 billion euros ($7.87 billion) in 2019 to 100 billion euros this year. Meloni has backed a European price cap on Russian gas.

  • Now acclimated, appreciative Bruce Irvin debuting in 3rd Seahawks stint, to jolt defense

    Seattle promoted him from the practice squad he signed onto last week, to play Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers.

  • Paying Cash for Your Home Is a Bad Idea for These 4 Reasons

    After rock-bottom interest rates during the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, the mortgage chickens have finally come home to roost. In October 2021, the average U.S. mortgage interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was just 2.99%. With an increase like that, combined with the extreme competition in many housing markets, along with a shortage of available homes for all who want to buy them, it's no wonder that a lot of people are making cash offers on a house.

  • China's exports weaken in September, imports up 0.3%

    China's export growth weakened in September as global consumer demand cooled while imports rebounded from a contraction after Chinese economic growth improved. Forecasters expected Chinese exports to weaken in the second half of 2022 after the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia dampened consumer demand by raising interest rates to cool inflation that is at multi-decade highs. China's global trade surplus widened by 26.9% over a year ago to $84.7 billion.

  • How supply and demand are individually working to shock the economy

    Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer explains the supply and demand shocks that are hurting the U.S. economy.

  • After $13 Trillion Stock Crash, Signs of a Turn Are Now Mounting

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsJudging by the ominous pronouncements from Wall Street luminaries, every trader under the sun should be prepping for fresh turmoil in the world’s biggest stock market.Yet hedging for doom and gloom is falling out of fashion fast

  • Brazil Unease Rises Before Vote as Ex-Lawmaker Fights Arrest

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s political tensions soared at the start of the final week before a cut-throat presidential runoff as a onetime lawmaker resisted arrest and got into a gun battle with police carrying out a court order.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsUkraine Latest: Russia Presses Warning of ‘Dirty Bomb’ by KyivFormer lower h

  • Political analyst explains why Putin needs to declare martial law in occupied Ukraine

    Political analyst Mykola Davydiuk in an interview with Radio NV has explained why Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has imposed martial law in temporarily occupied areas of Ukraine.

  • Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year

    Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...

  • South African President Announces Sweeping Reforms to Combat Corruption

    (Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said he’ll implement sweeping reforms in response to recommendations by a judicial panel that probed corruption during his predecessor Jacob Zuma’s calamitous rule.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsUkraine Latest: Russia Presses Warning of ‘Dirty Bomb’ by KyivThe president under