China hopes Biden turns statement on no Cold War into action

Zhang Jun, permanent representative of China to the United Nations, speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, during the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, Pool)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
EDITH M. LEDERER
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China’s U.N. ambassador expressed hope Tuesday that President Joe Biden will translate his statement that the United States has no intention of starting a “new Cold War” with China into actions, saying he should avoid “a confrontational approach” and “provocative attacks against China."

“We sincerely hope the U.S. will walk the walk by truly abandoning the Cold War mentality,” Zhang Jun said in a virtual press conference following the annual meeting of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly, which ended Monday.

"I believe that if both sides walked towards each other, they will be able to see a healthy and stable China-U.S. relationship,” he said. “Otherwise, the concerns will remain there.”

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned just ahead of the week-long meeting that the world could be plunged into a new and more dangerous Cold War if China and the United States didn’t repair their “completely dysfunctional” relationship.

In his speech delivered to leaders in the vast assembly hall a week ago, Biden decried military conflict, insisted the U.S. is not seeking a new version of the Cold War, and stressed the urgency of working together.

Hours later, in a recorded speech, Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated his nation’s longtime policy of multilateralism.

“One country’s success does not have to mean another country’s failure,” Xi said. “The world is big enough to accommodate common development and progress of all countries.”

The Cold War between the Soviet Union and its East bloc allies and the United States and its Western allies began after World War II and ended with the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991. It was a clash of two nuclear-armed superpowers with rival ideologies — communism and authoritarianism on one side, capitalism and democracy on the other.

Zhang called the China-U.S. relationship “extremely important:” China is the largest developing country and the U.S. is the largest developed country, and they are the world’s largest economies and permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.

The world benefits from a good China-U.S. relationship, and it “will also suffer from a confrontation between China and the United States,” he said.

Zhang said Beijing has always called for relations between the two countries to be based on “no conflict, no confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation” as well as equality.

However, while China is willing to cooperate with the United States, “we have to also firmly defend our sovereignty, our security and our development rise,” he said.

Zhang also called for strengthened solidarity and cooperation of the five veto-holding permanent members of the Security Council which bear primary responsibility for ensuring world peace and security.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Saturday that the major powers have a “great responsibility” to negotiate and make compromises on the critical issues facing the world and that Russia is now “revitalizing” its proposal for a summit of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council — Russia, China, U.S., Britain and France. He said discussions are under way on specific questions for an agenda, and “we may perhaps begin with an online meeting.”

Zhang said China, Russia and France have all proposed a summit of the so-called P5 powers. Discussions are still taking place and there is no decision yet, “so we will continue to work on that,” he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China lists 100 times the US 'interfered' in Hong Kong

    China put up a website on Friday that lists more than 100 times the U.S. has “interfered” in Hong Kong and includes the names of government officials who allegedly facilitated the city’s “destabilization.” What’s in it: The “fact sheet,” titled “U.S. Interference in Hong Kong Affairs and Support for Anti-China, Destabilizing Forces,” was published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA). It cites his support for the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, which was forced to close in June on suspicion of violations against Hong Kong’s national security law.

  • Lucid to start deliveries of electric cars with range exceeding Tesla's in October

    Lucid Group Inc said on Tuesday it will start delivering its luxury electric sedans with a Tesla-beating driving range in late October, in a major challenge to the market leader whose sales of premium models have stagnated. The California-based startup began production of its long-delayed Lucid Air cars at its Arizona factory on Tuesday. Lucid Group's CEO, Peter Rawlinson, who had overseen Tesla's Model S development before he left the company in 2012, faces tasks similar to those of Tesla in its early days, including how to address manufacturing challenges and scale up production.

  • 'Years of blah blah blah': Thunberg at climate talks

    Greta Thunberg lashed out at international leaders at climate talks in Italy on Tuesday (September 28). At the Youth4Climate event, she said much had been promised to tackle global warming, but little done in the decades after the landmark Earth Summit. "There is no planet B, there is no planet blah, blah blah blah, blah blah blah. This is not about some expensive, politically correct, green act of bunny hugging or blah blah blah. Build back better, blah blah blah. Green economy, blah blah blah. Net zero by 2050, blah blah blah. // Our hopes and dreams drown in their empty words and promises. Of course we need constructive dialogue, but they have now had 30 years of blah blah blah and where has that led us?"Thousands of young activists converged on Milan this week - some 400 from around 190 countries. They're set to engage with policymakers in the hope of hammering out possible solutions. "They invite cherry-picked young people to meetings like this to pretend that they are listening to us. But they are not. They are clearly not listening to us, and they never have. Just look at the numbers, just look at the statistics. The emissions are still rising. The science doesn’t lie."The youth activists have fought to get climate change to the top of the global agenda for years. They are now being challenged to help come up with the solutions ahead of the COP26 United Nations summit in Glasgow in November.Their proposals will be vetted by climate and energy ministers gathering for their pre-COP26 meeting, which kicks off on Thursday (September 30).Ugandan youth delegate Vanessa Nakate was comforted by Thunberg after demanding that world leaders take action."It's time for our leaders to stop talking and start acting, it is time to start the real costs and it is time for the polluters to pay. It is time to keep their promises, no more empty promises, no more empty summits, no more empty conferences. It is time to show us the money, it's time, it's time, it's time and don't forget to listen to the most affected people and areas."The U.N. COP26 conference aims to secure more ambitious climate action from the nearly 200 countries who signed the 2015 Paris Agreement. Climate activists are demanding policymakers put their money where their mouth is, and stump up the billions of dollars needed to wean the world off fossil fuels to cleaner energy.Fears that climate change is worsening grew after a U.N. report in August warned the situation was dangerously close to spiralling out of control. It added that the world would certainly face further disruptions for generations to come, during a year that has seen record-breaking heatwaves, floods and fires.

  • 'We've got to speed it up': Top US climate negotiator John Kerry says ahead of Glasgow summit

    Top White House climate negotiator John Kerry said in an interview with ABC News Live that every country needs to act to reduce emissions and address climate change faster than ever before, especially after warnings the upcoming climate summit in November could be a failure if more countries don't increase their commitments to the Paris Agreement. Kerry said Mother Nature "did a hell of a job whipping up enthusiasm to get something done" after the extreme events and record-high temperatures around the world this past year and said leaders are starting to feel the anticipation for the upcoming COP26 summit where countries will re-examine what they need to do to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees or 2 degrees Celsius.

  • Greta Thunberg chastises global leaders over climate inaction

    Greta Thunberg dismissed the words of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other world leaders Tuesday who address the Earth's climate as "blah, blah, blah."

  • Sydney think tank says China less generous toward Pacific

    China gave significantly less aid to Pacific island nations in recent years despite Beijing’s diplomatic efforts to increase its influence in the region, according to a Sydney-based think tank. Chinese aid to the Pacific shrank by 31% in 2019 to $169 million, the Lowy Institute said in its annual Pacific Aid Map released Wednesday. Only the World Bank pulled back more that year, but that had been expected after aid tripled between 2017 and 2018 through an extraordinary burst of investment, said Jonathan Pryke, Pacific Islands program director at the international policy think tank.

  • I Asked 2 Fashion People for Affordable Fall Outfit Inspo—They Didn't Disappoint

    Obsessed with these 'fits.

  • Brazile: Democrats need to unify on infrastructure to fight GOP obstruction

    Most Republicans in Congress are determined to put former President Trump first and America last. Democrats should put America first: Compromise

  • American siblings return home after China lifts exit ban

    Two American siblings have returned home after China lifted an exit ban following Canada’s release of a top Chinese tech executive who had been wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges. The State Department said Cynthia and Victor Liu returned to the U.S. on Saturday after consular staff in Shanghai helped facilitate their departure. Two Canadians held in China were also permitted to leave after Canada released Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on Friday.

  • The Rush: Cowboys crush Eagles and Eli flips a double bird

    The Dallas Cowboys downed the Philadelphia Eagles 41-21 on Monday Night Football behind Dak Prescott’s three touchdowns. Elsewhere, former Cowboy WR Dez Bryant called out Colin Kaepernick, Josh Gordon signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, and NBA media day was in full swing as Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal both responded to questions about their refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. PLUS: Eli Manning flipped birds and Kevin Durant explains ‘KD’ to David Letterman.

  • "CBS Evening News" headlines for Tuesday, September 28, 2021

    Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."

  • Michelin stars return to California. Here are this year's winners

    Michelin returns to California with 32 new stars. In L.A., Mélisse and Hayato join the two-star list alongside n/naka, Providence, Sushi Ginza Onodera and Vespertine.

  • EU no longer agrees on Balkan membership guarantee, diplomats say

    The European Union, fearing a political backlash in member states, can no longer agree to give a guarantee of future membership to the six Balkan countries once promised a place in the club, according to four diplomats and an internal document. An impasse over a declaration for a summit of EU and Balkan leaders on Oct. 6 is a low point in the EU's strategy to bring Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania and North Macedonia into the bloc. It coincides with a flare-up of tension at the Kosovo-Serbia border https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/nato-increases-patrols-near-kosovo-serbia-border-blockage-2021-09-27.

  • Donovan Wilson among five Cowboys inactive vs. Eagles

    Dallas will be missing S Donovan Wilson for a second straight week, among five Cowboys who are inactive vs. the Eagles. | From @CDBurnett7

  • Is Cassava Sciences Back in the Game?

    Last week, biotech Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) published topline interim-analysis data for simufilam, a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease. Unfortunately, these developments do not paint a clear path to victory, but instead, they raise more perplexing questions about its science. In the study, the first 50 Alzheimer's patients with mild to moderate disease who received simufilam for a period of 12 months saw their cognition improve by an average of 3.2 points on the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-COG) from baseline.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue to Look for Support Underneath

    The S&P 500 has fallen a bit during the course of the trading session on Tuesday as we continue to worry about multiple issues globally.

  • Europe and China must continue talking despite disagreements, EU says

    "The High Representative noted that while disagreements still persisted, the EU and China needed to continue engaging intensively in a number of important areas," the EU said, adding Borrell underscored the inclusive and cooperative character of Europe's Indo-Pacific strategy. The EU is taking a softer stance on China, one of its most important trade partners, than the United States which has struck a new security deal (AUKUS) with Britain and Australia that is widely seen as designed to counter China's growing assertiveness in the Pacific.

  • Airbus talking to China's aviation regulator about A220 certification - exec

    Airbus SE is in talks with China's aviation regulator about certifying its A220 narrowbody plane that has received strong interest from domestic airlines, the head of Airbus' China business said on Tuesday. Airbus China CEO George Xu said that the A220 would help airlines fill the gap between regional aircraft and larger narrowbodies and could be of particular use in the less developed western part of China. The A220, which is larger than China's homegrown ARJ21 regional jet and smaller than the upcoming C919 narrowbody, has been in service elsewhere since 2016 but it has still not been certified by China's aviation regulator.

  • Eisai, Biogen start U.S. accelerated approval for new Alzheimer's drug

    Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co on Monday began its application process for its experimental drug for early Alzheimer's disease using an accelerated approval pathway, the same path that helped Eisai's development partner Biogen Inc win U.S. approval of its medication in June. The Biogen/Eisai drug Aduhelm was the first Alzheimer's treatment to win approval in nearly 20 years, but the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) controversial use of the accelerated approval process - which authorizes drugs for severe conditions without strong proof of a benefit to patients - has come under heavy fire.

  • COVID-19 vaccine third shot side effects on par with second dose: CDC study

    Most additional doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine administered roughly six months after the primary series resulted in mild to moderate side effects, according to an analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Tuesday.