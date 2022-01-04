China hopes 'to maintain global strategic stability' after nuclear statement

China says a pledge it signed Monday with four other nuclear nations to prevent atomic weapons spreading could reduce the risk of nuclear conflict and help create a "balanced relationship between major powers". It hopes the five countries could continue to enhance 'strategic mutual trust' and 'play a positive role in building a world of lasting peace and universal security', says a spokesperson for the China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

