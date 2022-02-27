China is hoping to begin deliveries of its first mainline airliner soon. Here's how the jet compares to its Boeing and Airbus competition.

Comac C919. Shi Yuge/VCG via Getty Images

China hopes to begin delivery of its first-ever home-built mainline airliner, the Comac C919, this year.

The planemaker's jet does not stack up to Boeing and Airbus' competing narrowbodies, analysts say.

The C919 falls short of the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A320neo in terms of range, capacity, and technology.

State-owned aerospace manufacturer Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac) is hoping to deliver its first-ever C919 passenger jet this year.

Meet the Comac C919, the first mainline airliner made by a Chinese company that could begin deliveries this year

Production of the plane started in 2011 and the first prototype rolled off the assembly line in 2015.

The first C919 rolls off the assembly line in 2015. STR/AFP via Getty Images

China's answer to Airbus and Boeing has arrived

Two years later, in May 2017, the C919 took its maiden flight over Shanghai.

While the company hoped the twin jet would enter the market before 2020, regulatory, technological, and supply issues turtled the process.

Specifically, Comac was impacted by restrictions imposed by the Trump Administration in 2020 that blackballed shipments of things like fight controls and jet engines.

According to a report by the Center for Strategic & International Studies, a think tank based in Washington, DC, about 60% of the C919 parts are supplied by American companies.

As a result, Comac was forced to rely on special licenses from entities like General Electric and Honeywell to get the parts it needed for the C919 jet.

In addition to supply challenges, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), the country's aviation regulator, has not yet certified the jet to fly.

CAAC spokesperson Yang Zhenmei told Reuters that the plane has only completed 34 out of the required 276 test flights needed for certification, as of December 2021.

Nevertheless, the agency says the C919's approval is an important focus for 2022. According to Zhenmei, the agency has imposed strict airworthiness standards for the plane, including over 40,000 days of manpower to review everything.

Despite the setbacks, Comac is hoping its first delivery will happen in 2022.

Once the C919 hits the market, it will compete with the world's leading aircraft manufacturers — Boeing and Airbus.

"They've [Comac] decided to spend as much as needed and take as long as necessary until they have their own plane that can rival Boeing and Airbus," Center for Strategic and International Studies advisor, Scott Kennedy, told American media website CNET.

"The political ambition from the top leaders is that China has its own aircraft because, in their mind, great nations have their own airliners," he continued.

Boeing's 737 variants and Airbus' A320 family have ruled the narrowbody market for decades, so it will be a tough road ahead for the Chinese planemaker, regardless of whether the jet ever operates outside the country.

One of the biggest challenges Comac will face is overcoming Boeing's influence in China, especially since the 737 MAX was recently cleared to fly in the country again after two fatal crashes grounded the plane in 2019.

Boeing stocks skyrocketed after the decision, strengthening the planemaker's position in the Asian nation. The move will allow more than 100 MAX planes to be delivered to Chinese carriers.

Meanwhile, Airbus has a strong presence in China as well, delivering 142 planes to Chinese companies in 2021, 130 of which were single-aisle aircraft.

Overall, about 2,100 Airbus aircraft and over 330 Airbus helicopters were operating in China as of the end of last year, according to data from the planemaker.

To further strengthen ties between the manufacturers and China, both Boeing and Airbus have also established aircraft assembly facilities in the nation.

Boeing has a 737 completion and delivery center in Zhoushan, which is a joint plant between Comac and the planemaker.

Site of the first Boeing 737 MAX delivery from its completion center in China. Comac

Meanwhile, Airbus has an A320 final assembly line in Tianjin, China.

In addition to the burden of competing against powerful household names, the C919 will also have to prove itself in terms of efficiency and performance.

Unfortunately for Comac, the plane falls short of the 737 MAX and A320neo, according to Richard Aboulafia of AeroDynamic Advisory, a US-based consulting company.

"There's no technological selling point for this jet," he told CNET and also explained to Insider.

Shukor Yusof of Endau Analytics, a Malaysia-based advisory and research company, echoed Aboulafia, saying China lags behind the US and Europe in terms of technology.

This is a problem for Comac because its own engineers are not as experienced in plane-making.

As a result, the C919 is not technologically advanced or more fuel-efficient compared to Airbus and Boeing's products, which is a priority for safety and cost-sensitive airlines.

"I would describe [the C919] like a Nokia phone competing against Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy S," Yosuf told CNET. "It's just not "cool."

According to the plane's specifications, its size and wingspan are similar to the 737 MAX and the A320neo, but its frame is closer to Airbus' narrowbody. However, its range is shorter than both rivals.

C919 cockpit on display in 2017. Associated Press

Specifically, the jet has a max range of 5,555 kilometers (3,452 miles), which is less than its competing narrowbodies.

Boeing's 737 MAX 8, the company's most popular MAX variant, can fly up to 6,570 kilometers (4,082 miles), while the A320neo can fly up to 6,300 km (3,915 miles).

As far as passenger capacity, the C919 falls short once again, offering a maximum of 168 seats.

Meanwhile, the A320neo can hold between 150 and 180 people in two cabins, and up to 194 in a high-density configuration…

…while the MAX 8 can carry up to 178 seats in a two-class configuration. The maximum number of seats the plane can carry is 210.

As far as engines, the C919 uses Leap engines produced by CFM, a joint venture between General Electric and French aerospace company Safran. Both the 737 MAX and A320neo also use the company's engine.

However, China hopes to eventually use its own homegrown engines to lessen its reliance on foreign technology. So, the country is developing the AECC CJ-1000A, a turbofan jet engine that it hopes will be complete by 2025.

While the C919 is lagging behind its competitors in almost every facet of its design, there is one thing that could make it competitive in the market — its price.

Although the exact price tag has not been made public by Comac, analysts estimate a single plane would cost buyers about $50 million.

That is about 60% less than Boeing's 737 MAX 8 and 55% less than Airbus' A320neo, which are $121.6 million and $110.6 million, respectively, as of 2021.

Overall, the C919 falls behind its competitors, but the jet is still a viable option for domestic flying in China or other neighboring countries says Yusof, despite its lacking cabin size and range.

"There's a desire to offer an Asian-made aircraft to Third World countries at lower prices compared to those marketed by Boeing and Airbus," he said.

"We believe that the C919 will bring new competition to the market and the Chinese market is big enough to have more than two manufacturers, Airbus told CNET. "Airbus was born in competition and thrived in competition."

"Competition makes all of us better as it spurs innovation and the development of new technologies that meet the evolving needs of our customers," the company commented. "This is good for airline and cargo operators and the broader flying public."

The success of Comac is still uncertain, but the company's only other commercial jet, the ARJ21, has provided the planemaker with some optimism.

The 90-seater "advanced regional jet", which analysts say is similar to the McDonnell Douglas MD-80 plane, first entered commercial service in 2016 with Chengdu Airlines. Since then, the company has delivered 66 units, according to Ascend by Cirium data.

Whether or not the C919 ever gains popularity comparable to its American and European rivals, it is still a symbol of China's push for technological and manufacturing advancements in the world's $200 billion aviation industry.

The country hopes the new airliner will make it less reliant on foreign-made technology, which is part of the nation's "Made in China 2025" plan.

First coined in 2015, "Made in China 2025" is the country's goal to be self-sufficient in several industries, like transportation, phones, cars, and medical products.

The C919 tackles the transportation sector, and China hopes the plane will generate billions of dollars at home without the burden of tariffs.

However, Aboulafia noted to Insider that the plane is not really a Chinese jet. "It's put together in China, but the technologies and systems are from the West," he explained.

