China to host ministers from oil-rich Gulf states as Kazakhstan unrest heightens energy security fears

·4 min read

Foreign ministers from the Gulf states will start a five-day visit to Beijing on Monday in with energy expected to top the agenda.

China is worried about supply security following the turmoil in Kazakhstan, one of its key suppliers while the members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) want to find a counterweight for their over-reliance on the United States and Beijing's close ties to Iran, analysts said.

Chinese-led security group 'ready to act in Kazakhstan if needed'

Foreign ministers from four of the GGC's six members - Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain - as well as GCC secretary general Nayef Falah al-Hajraf will visit China from January 10 to 14 at China's invitation, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin announced on Saturday.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Further details of the visit have not been disclosed but the two sides are expected to seek common ground amid potential disruption to global energy supplies.

Zhou Chenming, a researcher from the Yuan Wang military science and technology institute in Beijing, said China hoped a closer relationship with the GCC states could secure supply chains after the violent unrest in Kazakhstan saw mass protests and Russian troops being sent in to help restore order.

"Kazakhstan is the key energy supplier for Beijing's West-East Gas Pipeline programme in Central Asia. The current political unrest in the country may affect China's future energy supply chain, which President Xi Jinping will not allow to happen." Zhou said.

"If any energy crisis happens because the West-East gas pipeline is forced to halt, only the Gulf countries can act as a replacement."

On Thursday, Uzbekistan, another supplier to the China-Central Asian gas pipeline, announced a halt to exports of oil and natural gas to ensure it could meet its domestic energy needs.

Washington and Beijing have also been exploring energy cooperation despite the heightened tensions between the two sides.

During Xi's virtual summit with Joe Biden in November, the United States asked China to take part in a coordinated release of oil reserves to stabilise soaring prices.

How will China's economic interests be affected by unrest in Kazakhstan?

The US has the world's largest reported strategic petroleum reserve at 727 million barrels while China has about 200 million barrels and is by far the world's largest importer of crude oil.

Any joint action by the two countries would have a major impact on global oil prices.

Observers said this proposal had prompted the GCC to approach China as a way of balancing their over-reliance on the US market.

"The GCC countries have accumulated tremendous of foreign currency reserves by exporting crude oil and natural gas.

"They have been doing a lot of business with the Americans but now see it as a problem and want to find a new way and a safe market for their capital," Yin Gang, a Middle Eastern affairs specialist with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said.

"The Chinese market could be an ideal option for the GCC, which could balance their overreliance on the US, and their relationship with Iran."

The Sunni-ruled GCC countries have a fierce rivalry with Shia Iran and are unhappy at the Biden administration's attempts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

"After the five-day tour, I believe that China and the GCC states may sign a document designed to strike a balance between the GCC, Iran and China, because Beijing and Tehran also signed a 25-year agreement on economic and security cooperation last year," he said.

Under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Tehran, Beijing promised to invest a total of US$400 billion over the next 25 years to secure energy supplies from Iran and help rebuild its economy after the US imposed crippling sanctions.

'Based on our own needs': China to join global oil reserve release

The deal also covers a wide range of economic, cultural, security and military projects, including oil, gas and nuclear energy.

Eagle Yin, a research fellow at the China Foundation for International Strategic Studies, said China would look for other areas of cooperation with the GCC. He said the six member states are driven by their economic interest in the energy business, but this has pushed them to explore collaboration in other areas such as defence and security.

"The Gulf states see China as a real global power, a better relationship with Beijing will only benefit their domestic economic development," he said.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2022 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2022. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Arab Gulf foreign ministers head to Beijing for meetings

    Foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia and other Arab Gulf states are visiting Beijing for meetings with officials from the world’s second largest economy, a leading consumer of oil and source of foreign investment. The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday gave no details of the agendas for the visits, but said they were expected to “deepen relations between the two sides.” The meetings running through Friday will include the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain, along with the secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

  • Kazakh despot's daughter went on London spending spree after moving $300m out of country

    The daughter of the former president of strife-torn Kazakhstan went on a spending spree in London after moving $300 million of her personal wealth out of the country.

  • Like a true Californian, sea lion takes the 94 to the 805 before freeway rescue

    Authorities and experts are mystified after a sea lion made its way along a busy freeway, crossed four lanes and managed to get to a median before it was

  • Inflation up, virus down as priorities in US: AP-NORC poll

    Heading into a critical midterm election year, the top political concerns of Americans are shifting in ways that suggest Democrats face considerable challenges to maintaining their control of Congress. A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that management of the pandemic, once an issue that strongly favored President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats, is beginning to recede in the minds of Americans. COVID-19 is increasingly overshadowed by concerns about the economy and personal finances — particularly inflation — which are topics that could lift Republicans.

  • Mavericks to let Isaiah Thomas go

    Marc Stein: Isaiah Thomas' 10-day contract with Dallas expires before the Mavericks' next game Sunday and Thomas' brief Mavs stint will then come to an end, league sources say. Thomas could only play in one game as a Maverick before he had to enter ...

  • US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

    Senior U.S. and Russian officials launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight. The meeting is part of “Strategic Security Dialogue” talks on arms control and other broad issues launched by Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin during a June summit in the Swiss city. After an informal working dinner on Sunday, Ryabkov predicted “difficult” talks in Geneva that are to be followed by a NATO-Russia meeting in Brussels on Wednesday and a meeting of the multilateral Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Vienna on Thursday.

  • Stay away in event of accident with Olympics vehicle, Beijing police warn

    People should stay away from the special vehicles used to ferry people to and from the Winter Olympic venues in the event of a traffic incident, Beijing's traffic management authority warned on Sunday. Personnel involved in the Winter Olympics will be kept in a "closed loop" operation and should avoid contact with people outside it, the Beijing Traffic Management Bureau said in a post on its Twitter-like Weibo account. On Wednesday organisers said they had begun the "closed loop" operation, in which participants can only leave if they are exiting the country or undergo quarantine, to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak among Games participants from leaking into China's general public.

  • Israel not bound by any nuclear deal with Iran, Bennett says

    Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday that Israel would not be bound by any nuclear deal with Iran and would continue to consider itself free to act "with no constraints" against its arch-foe if necessary. Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal resumed a week ago in Vienna. "In regard to the nuclear talks in Vienna, we are definitely concerned ... Israel is not a party to the agreements," Bennett said in public remarks, in a briefing to a parliamentary committee.

  • Covid news - latest: PM got ‘big calls right’ during pandemic, Gove says as Sunak ‘backs five-day isolation’

    Booster campaign and free testing named among successes

  • Latest Covid Wave Likely Peaking on East Coast, Gottlieb Says

    Dr. Scott Gottlieb said while East Coast cases are peaking, other parts of the country where the Omicron variant isn't as prevalent yet probably have a couple more weeks of the current surge.

  • This Is How Kanye West Really Feels About New Romance With Julia Fox

    Kanye West and actress Julia Fox's new romance has seemed to move very fast over the last couple weeks, but a source told Entertainment Tonight that it's not serious.

  • Bitcoin: Top 10 'buy the dip' investors

    From Elon Musk to Jack Dorsey, and Ark Investment's Cathie Wood, here's how world's top crypto believers gathered more bitcoin when it was falling.

  • Covid pandemic: Chinese city tests 14m people after cluster

    As China pursues a zero-Covid policy, Tianjin aims to test all its residents within 48 hours.

  • Sullivan seeks advice from Russia hawks ahead of talks on Ukraine

    A group of Russia experts urged National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to send more arms to the Ukrainians when he spoke with them ahead of this week’s high-stakes diplomatic meetings with Russian officials, participants told Axios.Why it matters: By soliciting advice from the hawkish pockets in the foreign policy establishment, including those who served under former President Trump, the Biden administration is considering all options while weighing how to discourage Russian President Vladimir

  • Battle lines appear to tighten over Russia's potential invasion into Ukraine

    NATO and other European leaders are pleading for diplomacy ahead of face-to-face talks between the U.S. and Russia in Geneva next week.

  • Joe Manchin Finally Spikes His $1.8 Trillion Build Back Better Compromise: Washington Post

    West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin may have put the final nail in the coffin on President Joe Biden’s social spending plan. The Washington Post reports Manchin has taken his $1.8 trillion compromise proposal off the table. The WaPo cited three unnamed sources in its report. Manchin previously said he was no longer discussing the […]

  • Opinion: What authoritarianism would look like in America

    Ankeny man: How you experience your life would depend on whether you identified — and were identified — as a Trump Republican.

  • Sec. Blinken gives Russia two choices ahead of talks in Geneva: 'Massive consequences'

    Talks in Geneva will focus on security concerns over Ukraine after Russia amassed around 90,000 troops on the nation's borders.

  • Fox News Host Has Some Blunt Talk For Trump: 'You Have To Learn To Lose'

    Brian Kilmeade also dismissed Trump's complaints of election fraud.

  • Raskin: Grisham told Jan. 6 panel about 'names that I had not heard before'

    Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Sunday said former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol about "a number of names that I had not heard before.""She had a number of names that I had not heard before, and she had some ways of looking at it," Raskin told moderator Chuck Todd when asked about Grisham's meeting with the panel during an appearance on NBC's "Meet...