China hosts Pacific islands meeting in Fiji, security ties in focus

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Rome
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Frank Bainimarama
    Frank Bainimarama
    Prime Minister of Fiji

(Reuters) - China Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds a meeting with counterparts from 10 Pacific island nations in Fiji on Monday, midway through a diplomatic tour of the region where China's ambitions for wider security ties has caused concern among U.S. allies.

Pacific island nations with diplomatic ties with China are attending the meeting, hosted by Wang, who earlier met with Fiji's Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama.

A draft communique and five-year action plan sent by China to the invited nations, which include Samoa, Tonga, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, Niue and Vanuatu ahead of the meeting, showed China was seeking a sweeping regional trade and security agreement.

But the draft communique prompted opposition from at least one of the invited nations, Federated States of Micronesia, according to a letter leaked last week.

With borders closed across the region because of the COVID pandemic, most foreign ministers are attending the Fiji meeting by video link. In several Pacific countries, the foreign minister is also prime minister.

Several invited nations want to defer action on the communique or have it amended, an official from one Pacific country told Reuters.

Some Pacific islands have in recent days signed on to some of the individual security components that China is seeking in the regional agreement, statements released by the governments and China show.

In Samoa, an agreement was struck for a police fingerprint laboratory to complement a China-funded police training academy, Samoa said in a statement.

The United States, Australia, Japan and New Zealand have expressed concern at a security pact signed by Solomon Islands with China last month, saying it had regional consequences and could lead to a Chinese military presence close to Australia.

The new Australian government of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has made the Pacific islands an early foreign policy priority to counter Beijing's push, announcing a defence training school, support for maritime security, a boost in aid and re-engaging the region on climate change.

In Honiara last week, Wang condemned interference in the deal and said the Solomon Islands' relationship with China was a model for other Pacific island nations.

(Reporting by Kirsty Needham in Sydney; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dodgers vs. D-backs Highlights

    Edwin Ríos, Mookie Betts and Trea Turner all launched home runs in the Dodgers' 6-4 win over the D-backs

  • China-West rivalry hits the Pacific as Wang Yi comes calling with security deals

    The Pacific islands are fast becoming a new front in geopolitical rivalry, with the US, China and Australia all stepping up engagement with the strategically important region. In the latest event highlighting bitter China-US rivalry over Pacific influence, Fiji became the first country in the region to join the Washington-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), with the White House announcing the move just days ahead of a visit to the island nation by the Chinese foreign minister. The IPEF,

  • China Aiming for Greater Influence With Pacific Islands Summit

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to meet with officials from Pacific Island nations Monday, a sign of the intensifying competition with the U.S. and Australia for influence in the region.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for NowUS Ec

  • More severe storms likely for Memorial Day weekend. Here's the forecast for the Sioux Falls area.

    There is an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms Sunday evening and Monday afternoon, the NWS says.

  • North Korea Rolls Back Lockdown, Says Virus Flareup ‘Controlled’

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea removed virus lockdown measures that had been in place for more than two weeks in its capital, news reports indicated, after saying policies by leader Kim Jong Un have controlled the country’s first Covid outbreak.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery

  • China's foreign minister visits Samoa to deepen Pacific ties

    The two sides signed an economic and technical cooperation agreement, a handover certificate for an arts and culture center and the Samoa–China Friendship Park, and an exchange of letters for a fingerprint laboratory for the police, a Samoan government news release said. Australia and the United States are closely watching the 10-day trip by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, fearful that China could be laying the groundwork for an eventual military presence in the region that would extend its reach farther into the Pacific.

  • EU leaders urge Putin to begin ‘direct dialogue’ with Zelensky for peace in Ukraine

    French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke via phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, calling for a ceasefire and direct talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky amid Moscow’s continued invasion of Ukraine. The European leaders also pressed Putin to release roughly 2,5000 “defenders of Azovstal held as prisoners of war…

  • Robert Buckland: Suspected sex offenders should be granted anonymity to protect reputations

    Suspected sex offenders whose reputations could be wrecked by false claims should be granted anonymity, says the former Lord Chancellor, as high-profile victims launch a campaign for a law change.

  • Asian markets extend Wall St rally as China eases curbs

    Asian markets rose Monday as investors rediscovered some verve after the release of healthy US data and as China eases some of its strict Covid curbs in Shanghai and Beijing, lifting hopes for the world's number two economy.

  • 1-year-old boy shot, killed in downtown Pittsburgh identified by medical examiner

    A child was shot in PPG Place on Sunday afternoon.

  • Arizona governor in Israel for trade, water, security talks

    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is in Israel for five days of talks with political and business leaders of the Middle Eastern country. Ducey arrived in Israel on Sunday morning, accompanied by the heads of the Arizona Commerce Authority and the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Ducey spokesperson C.J. Karamargin said the Republican governor's meetings will focus on trade, water and border security.

  • Why White Sox designated Dallas Keuchel for assignment: 'It was time'

    The White Sox wanted to give Dallas Keuchel every opportunity to get back on track but "it was time" to part ways.

  • Guangdong's Shaoguan city holds first conference for China's big data integration of eastern and western regions

    China's first conference supporting its new mega data project kicked off over the weekend in Shaoguan, a prefecture-level city in the north of southern Guangdong province, showing the city's ambition to become a data hub for the Greater Bay Area. In February, China started working on its "Eastern Data and Western Computing" project to build an integrated big data system that will connect digital resources in the two regions with the establishment of 10 national data centre clusters and eight com

  • Ukrainian defenders hold out in Donbas city under heavy fire

    KYIV/KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russian forces intensified their attacks with barrages of heavy artillery to capture a key Ukrainian city in the southeastern region of Donbas, whose full takeover Moscow's top diplomat said was now an "unconditional priority". Constant Russian shelling has destroyed all of the critical infrastructure in Sievierodonetsk, the largest city Ukraine still controls in Luhansk, one of the regions in Donbas, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, while pledging to do everything to hold off the advance.

  • To deter China on Taiwan, Biden needs to reassure

    Biden changed U.S. policy, seemingly off the cuff. But deterring China from invading Taiwan will take more than what he's done so far.

  • Letters to the Editor: May 28, 2022

    Readers share their views on commercial fishing in Port Salerno; firing words in anger; and Ukrainians' courage and resilience

  • Policeman who said he was aroused by teen’s sexual assault is sacked

    Chief Inspector Paul Crouch, based in London, was dismissed for gross misconduct.

  • Georgia College Students Learning Hard Economics Lessons as Cost of Living Rises

    Gaggles of dogs frolicked about on Kennesaw State University’s campus green one Wednesday in April, wagging their tails as groups of students scratched their furry heads and tossed them tennis balls. It was part of a university initiative to help students relieve some stress as they head into finals, and college students across the state […]

  • Ukrainian forces repel Russian attack near Izyum, says General Staff

    Ukraine’s military repelled an enemy attack near Izyum in Kharkiv Oblast, the evening summary of Ukraine’s General Staff for May 28 reads.

  • Pakistan Says It’s Shut Out of Bond Markets With IMF Only Resort

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s government is unable to secure funding from the global bond market and commercial banks, making it even more important to secure an agreement with the International Monetary Fund, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Batter