China hosts Russia, U.S. officials for talks on Afghanistan

FILE PHOTO: China's Foreign Minister Wang answers reporter's questions during a Reuters interview in Munich
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sergey Lavrov
    Sergey Lavrov
    Russian politician and Foreign Minister

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui, where China was set to host two days of meetings on Afghanistan, state broadcaster CGTN reported.

The report gave no other details on their meeting.

Lavrov had arrived earlier in China for talks hosted by Wang that were set to include representatives from Afghanistan's ruling Taliban as well as Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Tom West, the U.S. special representative for Afghanistan, will attend a separate meeting at the same venue of the so-called Extended Troika: the China, Russia and the United States plus Pakistan, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said.

That meeting does not include Lavrov and Wang.

The talks come against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and as Afghanistan suffers an economic and humanitarian crisis worsened by a financial aid cutoff following the Taliban takeover as U.S.-led troops departed in August.

They also come amid widespread condemnation of the Taliban's U-turn last week on allowing girls to attend public high schools, which has sparked consternation among funders ahead of a key aid donors conference.

The retention of the ban prompted U.S. officials to cancel talks in Doha with the Taliban and a State Department warning that Washington saw the decision as "a potential turning point in our engagement" with the militants.

The United States believes that it shares with other Extended Troika members an interest in the Taliban making good on commitments to form an inclusive government, cooperate on counterterrorism and rebuild the Afghan economy, the State Department spokesperson said.

Last week, Wang visited Kabul, where he met acting Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to discuss political and economic ties, including starting work in the mining sector and Afghanistan's possible role in China's Belt and Road infrastructure initiative, the Afghan foreign ministry said.

Muttaqi was set to attend the meeting in China.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian and Tony Munroe; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Recommended Stories

  • China, U.S., Russia, Pakistan to hold talks on Afghanistan - China, U.S. say

    BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A top U.S. diplomat will meet this week in China to discuss issues in Afghanistan with his Chinese, Russian and Pakistani counterparts, the Chinese foreign ministry and the State Department said on Tuesday. The United States understands that China has invited Taliban representatives to the talks in Tunxi, a State Department spokesperson said.

  • India stands by trade with Russia as Lavrov set to visit

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is set to fly to India this week, sources said, finding time to visit to one of the biggest buyers of Russian commodities since the international community began isolating Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. One source said the two countries could discuss smoothening trade payments disrupted by Western sanctions on Russian banks. It will only be Lavrov's third visit overseas since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, after a trip to Turkey for talks with his Ukrainian counterpart earlier this month and a scheduled meeting in China on Thursday.

  • Asian stocks rise as Ukraine peace talks appear to progress

    Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday as talks on ending Russia's war on Ukraine appeared to make progress. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.7% to 3,258.22, rebounding from the previous day's loss after Shanghai, China's most populous city, closed most businesses to fight coronavirus outbreaks.

  • Hong Kong Home Prices Could Slump 20% by 2025, Goldman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s home prices will decline about 20% during the next four years as a worsening economy and rising interest rates hit demand, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid

  • Poland moves to block coal imports from Russia

    Poland's government decided Tuesday to block imports of coal from Russia, part of an overarching strategy to reduce energy dependence on Russia that gained new urgency after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Tsar Putin might have Napoleon syndrome

    Folk wisdom has long held that short men attempt to make up for diminished size by aggressive manliness.

  • Ukrainian foreign minister warns peace negotiators not to eat, drink, or touch anything after reports of poisoning

    Dmytro Kuleba said he advised negotiators "not to eat or drink anything and preferably, to avoid touching any surface" ahead of Tuesday's meeting.

  • COVID cases in Asia surpass 100 million - Reuters tally

    Coronavirus infections in Asia passed 100 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the region records a resurgence in cases, dominated by the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant. The region is reporting over 1 million new COVID-19 cases about every two days, according to a Reuters analysis. With more than half of the world's population, Asia contributes 21% of all reported COVID-19 cases.

  • Saudi-Kuwait Plans To Develop Huge Gas Field Challenged By Iran

    Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have agreed new plans to develop Dorra gas field, with an estimated 1 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves in place, but Iran is contesting the agreement

  • Putin ally makes fresh demand for rouble trades - live updates

    England faces being carpeted with solar panels in net zero push P&O Ferries accuses ministers of interfering in safety checks that left vessels stranded FTSE 100 closed 0.9pc higher Jeremy Warner: The worrying signs that Britain is heading for recession Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • US, Russia, China, Pakistan to meet over Afghanistan

    Officials from the United States, Russia, China and Pakistan are scheduled to meet in China this week to discuss Afghanistan, Reuters reported, citing the State Department and the Chinese foreign embassy.A State Department spokesperson told Reuters that U.S. special representative for Afghanistan Tom West will be attending the talks while a Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman said that the meeting would be hosted by Chinese special envoy for...

  • Ukraine's ambassador tells U.N. the 'demilitarization of Russia is well under way'

    Ukraine's ambassador tells U.N. the 'demilitarization of Russia is well under way'

  • Michelle Obama Congratulates Questlove on ‘Summer of Soul’ Oscar Win: ‘Barack and I Were So Moved’

    The Roots drummer told 'Tonight Show' boss Jimmy Fallon on Monday night that he was meditating until the moment before he won.

  • Russia just made a case for owning gold — and nobody noticed

    Zavalny spoke last week on the subject of all the economic and financial sanctions being levied against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. Most of the coverage of his remarks implied that Russia might respond to the sanctions by switching from U.S. dollars to “bitcoin” (BTCUSD) (BTCUSD) for international trade. Not only is bitcoin new, ridiculously volatile, widely open to manipulation, and a massive drain on energy in a world facing an energy crisis, but it also offers no guarantee of privacy.

  • Concert For Ukraine: Refugees' stories centre stage at £12m charity show

    Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and Eurovision winner Jamala help raise funds at the Concert For Ukraine.

  • Watch: Brave lion swats massive rhino’s tail, as if on a dare

    In what was described as a “most phenomenal encounter,” amused tourists witnessed a playful lion mustering the courage to swat the tail of a massive white rhino.

  • Will a Second Tesla Stock Split Spark Another Rally?

    The 2020 TSLA split sparked an 80% run in shares. But is Tesla set up for another rally after its proposal for a new share split?

  • Sanctioned Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman says he can't use his ATM card or access any bank accounts

    The Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman has an estimated net worth of $10.3 billion, but he says sanctions have blocked him from accessing any of it.

  • Accused stalker of Apple CEO Tim Cook agrees to stay away

    A woman accused of harassing Apple CEO Tim Cook with pleas for sex and other crude suggestions before showing up at his Silicon Valley home in a threatening manner last October agreed to stay away from him for the next three years under an agreement approved Tuesday. Julie Lee Choi consented to the deal negotiated with Apple during a appearance in Santa Clara County Superior Court. Cook, Apple's CEO for the past decade, wasn't present at the proceeding held in San Jose, California.

  • Shanghai’s lockdown shows China doesn’t have a roadmap out of covid-zero

    The move, which comes after officials initially sought to avoid a lockdown, suspends ride-hailing operations and public transport.