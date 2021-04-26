China Huarong Downgraded by Fitch on Doubts Over Beijing Support

(Bloomberg) -- China Huarong Asset Management Co. had its credit rating cut to the lowest investment grade by Fitch Ratings, which said further downgrades are possible if Chinese authorities continue to withhold indications of government support for the embattled distressed-debt manager.

Fitch reduced its rating to BBB from A, becoming the first of the big three international ratings firms to downgrade Huarong after the state-owned company missed a deadline to report earnings by March 31. Speculation that Huarong may restructure its debt has jolted credit markets across Asia, with Chinese officials and Huarong itself offering little guidance about the company’s fate.

The lack of transparency may hamper Huarong’s ability to refinance its debt in offshore markets, Fitch said. The firm cut its rating on Huarong’s senior unsecured perpetual notes by an extra notch, to BB+ from A-, retaining a negative outlook on both the perpetual notes and Huarong as a whole.

The cut to junk territory for the perpetuals underscores how quickly perceptions of Huarong have changed. After trading near par for much of the past few years, the company’s dollar bonds have plunged this month as investors questioned assumptions about Chinese government backing that have underpinned the creditworthiness of state-owned borrowers for decades. Huarong, which is controlled by China’s finance ministry, is among the nation’s most systemically important companies outside its state-owned banks.

“The government may continue to have a high incentive to provide extraordinary support, considering China Huarong’s policy role and the potential contagion risk for the refinancing of similar policy-driven GREs, but Fitch believes timely indication of support has not yet materialised,” the ratings firm said in a statement on Monday. There is “increasing uncertainty over the company’s liquidity, particularly its offshore funding,” Fitch added.

On Sunday, Huarong announced it wouldn’t publish its 2020 earnings by the end of this month -- missing another deadline from Hong Kong’s stock exchange. The company released a brief statement in Chinese, mostly reiterating previous statements. There was no indication of when results would be published or if anything has changed since its April 1 filing to the city’s exchange, where China Huarong shares trade.

Huarong bonds slumped on Monday, with the company’s 3.75% dollar bond due 2022 falling about 3.5 cents on the dollar to 81.9, according to Bloomberg-compiled prices. Its 4.5% perpetual bond dropped 5 cents to 70.7 cents.

