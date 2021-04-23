China and India, 2 of the world's biggest greenhouse gas polluters, stay silent on new emissions targets at global climate summit

Cheryl Teh
·3 min read
virtual climate summit
US President Joe Biden on Thursday sharply ramped up the US's climate ambitions with new pledges to halve the US's greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

  • China and India did not make concrete pledges to combat climate change during a global Earth Day summit.

  • Both countries remained silent on new climate goals despite being among the worlds' top three greenhouse gas emitters.

  • Chinese officials defended the move, saying climate change should not be used as a geopolitical tool.

Despite ranking amongst the worlds ' top greenhouse gas emitters, China and India declined to pledge new climate goals.

The two countries held back on making concrete commitments to fight climate change at the Earth Day climate summit, a virtual meeting of 40 world leaders, even as other countries moved forward with their climate pledges.

While Biden pledged to cut the US's greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030, doubling the US's goals under the Paris Climate Accord - Chinese president Xi Jinping held back from detailing any specific goals that the Chinese could take, as did Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

Xi instead said he would "strictly control" coal-fired plants, as well as limit the increase in coal consumption until 2025, before phasing coal consumption out, following China's five-year plan.

According to Chinese cable news outlet CGTN, Xi added the country would "prioritize cooperation on ecological civilization in the joint building of the Belt and Road" to continue "bringing benefits" to all participating countries.

Xi coined the phrase "ecological civilization" to describe the Chinese version of sustainable development, a low-carbon framework where humans and nature coexist in harmony. He intends to do this concurrently with the Belt and Road Initiative - a massive project initiated by China to connect 70 countries across Asia, Africa, and Europe, via a web of land and sea networks.

"We must join hands, not point fingers at each other; we must maintain continuity, not reverse course easily; and we must honor commitments, not go back on promises," Xi said.

Meanwhile, Modi, who spoke after Xi, did not offer any new plans for global climate action. Instead, he emphasized the need for "sustainable development."

"Today, as we discuss global climate action, I want to leave one thought with you. India's per capita carbon footprint is 60% lower than the global average as our lifestyle is still rooted in sustainable traditional practices," Modi said.

However, Modi announced that India and the US will jointly launch an energy and climate partnership to work towards having more options for clean technology and energy efficiency.

Chinese officials: climate change should not be used as a geopolitical tool

The South China Morning Post reported that Chinese officials came to Xi's defense in a press conference after the summit, saying that climate change "should not be used as a geopolitical tool."

"We are at a different development stage than the US and Europe," said Xie Zhenhua, China's special envoy for climate change.

Xie said that China was moving faster toward carbon neutrality compared to the US and Europe, despite the "immense difficulties" it was facing in restructuring its economy. He added that Beijing and Washington would continue to talk about climate change, with a possible joint working group on climate change in the works.

Climate analysts told the Wall Street Journal that while activists were hoping that China would promise a carbon-emissions cap, it was unlikely to happen during the Earth Day summit.

"Mr. Xi obviously did not want to make any big announcement under US pressure," said Lauri Myllyvirta, lead analyst at the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air to the Wall Street Journal.

China remains committed to its long-term goal of reaching carbon neutrality before 2060 and reaching peak carbon emissions before 2030. However, the country is by far the world's top greenhouse gas emitter, as its CO2 emissions from fossil fuels are almost double that of the US's and three times that of India's.

