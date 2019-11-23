China and India are using the same playbook to trample on their minorities, and the rest of the world is too powerless to stop them

China Daily via Reuters





Muslims in Xinjiang, China, are being surveilled and locked up en masse by regional authorities who see them as terrorists whose religion are akin to a disease or cancer.

Meanwhile, India revoked the autonomy of the mostly-Muslim region of Jammu and Kashmir, and is building detention camps for ethnic Bengalis — most of them Muslim — in the northeastern state of Assam.

There are several parallels between these two countries' actions — both claim their projects are to prevent violence and explicitly told other countries to butt out of their affairs.

The rest of the world is too powerless to stop these economic powerhouses from continuing their mass internment projects.

China and India, two economic powerhouses with some of the largest populations in the world, are brutally oppressing their ethnic and religious minorities. But the international community is loathe to rebuke them.

In Xinjiang, Chinese authorities have installed the equivalent of a 21st-century police state, with the Uighur ethnic minority monitored by electronic spyware, and locked up en masse in prisons and detention camps. Uighurs call the region East Turkestan.

In August, Indian authorities revoked the semi-autonomy of the disputed territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and placed the region under an internet and phone blackout that largely remains today.

Residents — many of whom are Muslim — have been placed under virtual house arrest, unable to worship on holidays or harvest crops.

In Assam, northeast India, officials are also building internment camps to hold hundreds of mostly-Muslim ethnic-Bengalis, whom the state has declared illegal immigrants because their names are not included on the National Register of Citizens.

Many of them have lived in India their whole lives, but their citizenship documents are nonexistent, lost, or riddled with spelling errors. Indian authorities said this week they want to extend the policy throughout the country, making activists grow more fearful for Muslims' safety.

"In Assam, the camps are currently set up within existing prisons," Angana Chatterji, co-chair of the University of California, Berkeley's Initiative on Political Conflict, Gender, and People's Rights told Business Insider.

"Reportedly about 600 to 700 people are being held in them," she said, adding that the prisons and camps being built "are being likened to concentration camps."

Though Xinjiang, Kashmir, and Assam are hundreds of miles apart, they all seem to follow the same playbook.

Both countries target Muslims to 'prevent violence'

China has repeatedly claimed that its actions in Xinjiang are a counterterrorism measure, and even cites Islamophobia to justify its actions. Leaked Communist Party documents, published last week by The New York Times, shows authorities referring to Uighurs' religion as a cancer, disease, or drug addiction.

Meanwhile, India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has said the country cut off Kashmir's internet and communications to fight radicalization and "prevent the loss of life." Locals and law-enforcement officials have been involved in violent clashes, and thousands of people have been detained.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which is built on Hindu supremacy, has also capitalized on local Hindu suspicion in Assam of ethnic Bengalis, who have different ethnic identities, religions, and languages, said Meenakshi Ganguly, the South Asia director of Human Rights Watch.

Amit Shah, the country's home minister, has referred to illegal Muslim immigrants in India as "termites" and threatened to throw them into the Bay of Bengal. The government has justified its actions in Assam as a matter of national security.