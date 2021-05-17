China Offers Banks Nearly $16 Billion to Maintain Liquidity

China Offers Banks Nearly $16 Billion to Maintain Liquidity

Tian Chen
(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank injected medium-term cash into the financial system, in a push to keep borrowing costs stable as China’s economy continues its recovery from the virus pandemic.

The People’s Bank of China added 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) of one-year funds with its medium-term lending facility on Monday, matching the amount coming due in a move that was expected by analysts. The authorities kept the interest rate unchanged at 2.95%.

By keeping liquidity ample, the operation is seen to be supportive of the nation’s liquidity-sensitive stocks and also bonds. The cost on China’s 10-year note was little changed Monday. In the money market, the seven-day repurchase rate rose 19 basis points to 2.18%, near its daily average level over the past year. It recently hit a four-month low.

The benchmark CSI 300 Index rose as much as 1.8%. Data showed China’s economic activity moderated in April from its record expansion in the first quarter. That eased concerns about further tightening of fiscal and monetary policies, according to Zhang Gang, a strategist with Central China Securities Co. The nation’s top leaders recently described the recovery as “unbalanced and unstable,” pledging further efforts to drive a rebound in domestic demand.

China’s sovereign notes gained for three weeks in a row as of Friday, the longest run since January. That’s even as Treasury yields have climbed and a surprisingly quick jump in the nation’s factory-gate prices were seen to pose a challenge to current monetary policy. Factors behind the resilience include ample liquidity and capital inflows, which accelerated in April. While the loose conditions could be tested by a rise in debt sales in May, the PBOC’s vow to keep cash supply ample has boosted confidence.

“The PBOC will stay supportive of liquidity to ensure the supply of local government bonds can be readily absorbed, when inflation does not appear to be a major concern for the central bank,” said Frances Cheung, a rates strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Beijing will step up injecting short-term cash soon, she added. “With the expected pick-up in issuance of bonds, chance is for some net injections as and when are needed.”

The PBOC has done the minimum in its daily operations to manage short-term liquidity over the past two months. It has been injecting 10 billion yuan of cash daily-- no matter the size of funds coming due -- since the start of March. That’s a sign the central bank is so far pleased with the subdued volatility in the money market.

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s recovery was a mixed bag in April, with industrial output and investment buoyed by strong exports and a hot property market, while retail sales missed forecasts.Industrial output rose 9.8% in April from a year earlier versus the median estimate for a 10% increase. Retail sales expanded 17.7% in the period, far slower than a projected 25% rise. Fixed-asset investment grew 19.9% in the first four months of the year, in line with forecasts. The unemployment rate was lower at 5.1%.The data underline that while China remains on course to meet its target of above 6% economic growth for the year, making it a global driver of demand for commodities, the pace of expansion may have already peaked as policy makers seek to scale back stimulus and consumers remain cautious about spending.“Economic growth likely peaked in the first quarter” on a quarter-on-quarter basis, said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist of Pinpoint Asset Management. “We expect growth to gradually slow in the coming months.” An increase in new Covid cases in China will likely caution policy makers, with monetary policy tightening probably on hold for now, he said.The data was heavily impacted by base effects from April 2020 when China’s industrial economy reopened when the coronavirus was brought under control. On a two-year average basis, which corrects for that distortion, industrial production growth was constant from the first quarter at 6.8%, while fixed-asset investment accelerated slightly to 3.9% from 2.9%.However, retail sales growth softened to 4.3% in April on an average two-year basis from 6.3% in March, with the consumption of goods and catering services both turning weaker, denting expectations that consumer demand was beginning to replace investment as a driver of growth.Households in China have yet to “resume their usual swagger” due to weak income growth, said Frederic Neumann, head of Asian economics at HSBC Holdings Plc. “If households fail to step up their spending in the coming months, the authorities may be forced to loosen the reins on liquidity and investment spending to prevent a sharper deceleration in growth,” he added.While China’s economy has stabilized at a firmer footing in April, it’s still challenged by the pandemic and an uneven recovery globally as well as a fragile basis for recovery at home, the NBS said in a statement. A separate report from the NBS suggests the property market remains strong, with home prices rising at the fastest pace in eight months in April.The nation’s top leaders recently described the recovery as “unbalanced and unstable,” pledging further efforts to drive a rebound in domestic demand. Sheng Laiyun, a vice head of the National Bureau of Statistics, said earlier this month there’s still a gap between actual and potential growth, suggesting the recovery has still some way to go.What Bloomberg Economics Says...The recovery is expected to continue at least into 3Q, but domestic weakness remains a drag on the overall economy. External demand should remain a support, with rival exporters facing disruptions from virus resurgences. Domestically, China’s recovery is broadening, with demand and small private firms on the mend. Even so, the recovery in consumption is still not on solid ground, and remains vulnerable to another setback caused by sporadic virus outbreaks.Chang Shu, chief Asia economistFor the full report, click here.China’s stock benchmark CSI 300 Index extended gains to as much as 1.8%, with consumer discretionary and information technology sub-gauges leading the rally.Industrial production remained robust on the back of a recovery in global demand, with fiscal stimulus and faster vaccine rollouts in many places helping to keep export growth strong. Rising raw material prices was likely a constraint in some areas, as is the push to cut output in sectors like steel and coal to lower pollution.Authorities have pledged a gradual scaling back of the monetary and fiscal stimulus pumped into the economy last year, with no sharp turn in policy. Recent data shows a notable slowdown in credit in April, suggesting the exit might be materializing at a faster-than-expected pace. The central bank injected medium-term cash into the financial system Monday to match the amount falling due, a move largely expected by analysts.In March, the People’s Bank of China told banks to curtail loan growth in the coming months and keep it at roughly the same level as last year. The pace of local governments’ debt sales to finance infrastructure projects also slowed sharply in January to April compared to the same period in previous years, according to Bloomberg calculations.(Updates with additional details)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore futures climbed back above $200 a ton as soaring steel production in China showed there’s no sign of the industry cooling despite government attempts to rein in output from last year’s record of over 1 billion tons.Crude steel output in April rose to 97.9 million tons to hit monthly and daily run-rate records. The robust pace of production also lifted the year-to-date tally to 375 million tons, a 16% jump compared to same period last year. This comes as iron ore stockpiles at Chinese ports declined for the third week, indicating strength in demand.Officials in China have restated their commitment to control pollution in its vast steel industry, with fresh output restrictions ordered in the mill-hub of Tangshan and nationwide inspections planned on capacity cuts. At the same time, a global steel boom has been helping drive iron ore inventories lower and pushing prices higher.“As China’s steel production still continues to expand, its steel margins remain elevated and seaborne iron ore supply remains constrained, we think that the iron ore price can stay around the current level through 2Q, but is likely to remain highly volatile,” according to a note by analysts at Morgan Stanley.Wild RideIron ore futures in Singapore rose 2.4% to $206.55 a ton by 10:23 a.m. local time, after tumbling about 11% over the previous two trading days. Contracts in Dalian climbed 2% after dropping the daily limit on Friday. Rebar futures traded little changed in Shanghai and hot-rolled coil fell 1.8%.Iron ore rocketed higher in the early part of last week, prompting the authorities to crackdown further on the steel sector. Steel mills from Tangshan to Shanghai were warned not to fabricate or spread price hike information after Premier Li Keqiang urged the nation to deal with surging prices.The bourse in Dalian has raised trading limits for iron ore, while the Shanghai Futures Exchange plans to raise trading limits of deformed steel bar and hot-rolled sheet futures from Tuesday.The government may intervene but they were caught in between their policy of urbanization -- which needs steel or ore and keeping consumption up -- and their wish to control pollution and the iron ore price, said Philip Kirchlechner, director at Iron Ore Research Pty.“The complicating factor with the iron ore price is that we do not know what the speculative component of the price is,” he said. “If the speculative component is big enough, any rumor about changes in government policy can push the price down again. This is what might be happening.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Since ancient times, people have experimented with light, cherishing shiny metals like gold and cutting gemstones to brighten their sparkles. Today we are far more advanced in how we work with this ubiquitous energy. Starting with 19th-century experimentation, we began to explore controlling how light interacts with matter. Combining multiple materials in complex structures let us use light in new ways. We crafted lenses and mirrors to make telescopes to peer out into the universe, and microscopes to explore the world of the small. Today this work continues, on a much more detailed level. My own research into what are called “metamaterials” explores how we can construct materials in ways that do amazing – and previously impossible – things. We can build metamaterials to respond in particular ways to certain frequencies of light. For example, we can create a smart filter for infrared cameras that allows the user to easily determine if the white powder in an envelope is baking soda or anthrax, determine if a skin melanoma is benign or malignant and find the sewer pipe in your basement without breaking through the concrete. These are just a few applications for one device; metamaterials in general are far more powerful. Working with light What scientists call “light” is not just what we can see, but all electromagnetic radiation – from low-frequency radio waves to high-frequency X-rays. Normally, light moves through a material at a slower speed. For example, visible light travels through glass about 33 percent slower than it does through air. A material’s fundamental resistance to the transmission of light at a particular frequency is called its “index of refraction.” While this number changes with the light’s frequency, it starts at 1 – the index of refraction for a vacuum – and goes up. The higher the index, the slower the light moves, and the more its path bends. This can be seen when looking at a straw in a cup of water (see below) and is the basis of how we make lenses for eyeglasses, telescopes and other optics. Scientists have long wondered if they could make a material with a negative index of refraction at any given frequency. That would mean, for example, that light would bend in the opposite direction when entering the material allowing for new types of lenses to be made. Nothing in nature fits into this category. The properties of such a material – were it to exist – were predicted by Victor Veselago in 1967. These odd materials have properties that look very strange compared with our everyday experiences. In the picture below, we see two cups of water, each with a straw in it. The picture on the left is what happens normally – the section of the straw in the water appears disconnected from the part of the straw that is in the air. The image is displaced because air and water refract light differently. The image on the right indicates what the straw would look like if the fluid were a material with a negative index of refraction. Since the light bends in the opposite direction, the image is reversed, creating the observed illusion. At left: normal refraction. At right: with simulated negative refraction. Water glass with straw (normal) from shutterstock.com While Veselago could imagine these materials in the late 1960s, he could not conceive of a way to create them. It took an additional 30 years before John Pendry published papers in 1996, 1998 and 1999 describing how to make a composite man-made material, which he called a metamaterial. An early metamaterial using repeating elements of copper split-rings and copper wires. D. R. Smith et al., Left-handed Metamaterials, in Photonic Crystals and Light Localization, ed. C. M. Soukoulis (Kluwer, Netherlands, 2000)., CC BY-ND Making metamaterials This work was followed up experimentally by David R. Smith’s group in 2000, which created a metamaterial using copper split-rings on circuit boards and lengths of copper wires as repeating elements. The picture below shows one such example produced by his group. The size and shape of the split-rings and copper posts determines what frequency of light the metamaterial is tuned to. The combination of these components interacts with the incident light, creating a region with an fully engineered effective index of refraction. At present, we are only able to construct metamaterials that manage interactions with very specific parts of the electromagnetic spectrum. The electromagnetic spectrum, showing all types of light, including the narrow band of visible light. Philip Ronan, CC BY-SA Smith’s group worked initially in the microwave portion of the spectrum, because working with larger wavelengths makes metamaterial construction easier, as multiple copies of the split-rings and pins must fit into the space of one wavelength of the light. As researchers work with shorter wavelengths, metamaterial components need to be much smaller, which is more challenging to build. Since the first experiments, multiple research groups have made metamaterials that work in the infrared; some are skirting the fringe of the visible portion of the spectrum. For these short wavelengths, circuit boards, copper wires and pins are far too large. Instead the structures have to use micro- and nano-fabrication techniques similar to what is used to make computer chips. Creating ‘invisibility’ Soon after the first metamaterials were fabricated, researchers began engineering applications for which they would be useful. One application that got a lot of press was the creation of an “invisibility cloak.” Normally if a microwave radar were aimed at an object, some of the radiation would absorb and some would reflect off. Sensors can detect those disturbances and reconstruct what the object must have looked like. If an object is surrounded by the metamaterial cloak, then the radar signal bends around the object, neither being absorbed nor reflected – as if the object were never there. By creating a metamaterial layer on the surface of an object, you can change what happens to the light that hits the object. Why is this important? When you look at a still pool of water, it is not surprising to see your reflection. When you point a flashlight at a pond at night, some of that light beam bounces off onto the trees beyond. Now imagine you could coat the surface of that pond with a metamaterial that worked for all the visible spectrum. That would remove all reflection – you wouldn’t see your own reflection, nor any light bouncing into the woods. This type of control is very useful for determining specifically what type of light can enter or exit a material or a device. For example, solar cells could be coated with metamaterials that would admit only specific (e.g., visible) frequencies of light for conversion to electricity, and would reflect all other light to another device that collects the remaining energy as heat. The future of wave engineering Engineers are now creating metamaterials with what is called a dynamic response, meaning its properties vary depending on how much electricity is passing through it, or what light is aimed at it. For example, a dynamic metamaterial filter might allow passage of light only in the near infrared, until electricity is applied, at which point it lets through only mid-infrared light. This ability to “tune” the responsiveness of metamaterials has great potential for future applications, including uses we can’t yet imagine. The amazing thing about all of the wondrous possibilities of metamaterials’ interaction with light is that the principle works much more broadly. The same mathematics that predict the structure needed to produce these effects for light can be applied to the interaction of materials with any type of waves. A group in Germany has successfully created a thermal cloak, preventing an area from heating by bending the heat flow around it – just as an invisibility cloak bends light. The principle has also been used for sound waves and has even been discussed for seismic vibrations. That opens the potential for making a building “invisible” to earthquakes! We are only beginning to discover how else we might use metamaterials and their underlying principles.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:Plasmonics: revolutionizing light-based technologies via electron oscillations in metalsTen years on, invisibility cloaks are close to becoming a manufacturable realityInvisibility cloaks closer thanks to ‘digital metamaterials’ Thomas Vandervelde receives funding from the National Science Foundation, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, the Office of Naval Research, the Intelligence Community, the Alexander Von Humboldt Foundation, and Tufts University.

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper rebounded after its first weekly loss in six on concerns about disruptions to supply in Chile and as Chinese demand showed signs of picking up.Workers at BHP Group’s remote operations center in Santiago rejected the company’s final wage offer, with almost 97% of the union’s members opting to strike. The miner now has the right to call for government mediation that could last as long as 10 days and, while a strike raises the specter of disruptions, BHP may opt to bring in replacements to keep the center running.Copper’s rally stumbled last week along with other industrial materials after China stepped up efforts to cool the commodities surge that’s fanning fears over a global inflation. The metal had surged to a record a week ago as Covid-19 upended supply chains, while stimulus measures supported economies and sparked a surge in demand.Demand in China, the largest consuming country, is recovering after prices retreated, Jinrui Futures Co. said in a note on Monday, pointing to a spike in the domestic spot premium.Industrial output data from China on Monday showed aluminum and steel production notching records in April, even as the broader economy moderated.Copper rose as much as 1.1% to $10,350 a metric ton on the London Metal Exchange before trading at $10,306.50 as of 11:37 a.m. in Shanghai. The metal hit $10,747.50 on May 10, an all-time high. Other metals were mostly higher with aluminum up 0.9% and nickel climbing 1.3%.Morgan Stanley said the gains in metals, iron ore and grains will decline toward the end of the year after “overshooting levels that can be justified by the fundamentals,” though the turning point is hard to pinpoint.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Isolated Biden in bid to forge UN consensus on conflict

    Attempt to salvage a common position on Israel after US team tries to delay, citing bad timing Israel’s anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip last Wednesday. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters The UN security council will meet in open session on Sunday to attempt to salvage a common position on the new conflict between Israel and Hamas after a week in which the US has faced isolation in its efforts to defend its Israeli ally. The US mission has blocked a consensus council statement and took advantage of special rules in force during the Covid pandemic to put off the open meeting. Other council members wanted the session on Friday. The Americans had proposed Tuesday but were ultimately pressured into accepting a weekend meeting. Overall, the UN has come out of the week looking sluggish and hamstrung while people were dying in Gaza and Israel. At the same time the Biden administration has lost a substantial amount of goodwill as its promises to put multilateralism and human rights at the centre of its foreign policy were perceived – by rivals and allies alike – as having substantial loopholes when it came to Israel. “We hope that the US in the security council will live up to Biden’s pledge that ‘multilateralism is back’, and that they will agree to a joint statement,” a UN diplomat said after a week of frustration. “But so far the council is silent despite bombs and rockets killing innocent civilians.” The US alone blocked a council statement on the worsening situation in the region at closed-door meetings in New York last Monday and Wednesday, and it was alone again when it opposed holding an open session on Friday, as proposed by Norway, Tunisia and China. Preventing a meeting was an unusual step which in more normal circumstances would be put to a procedural vote – one that the US would almost certainly have lost. Virtual sessions during the Covid pandemic, however, have to be agreed by consensus. The security council statement proposed at the beginning of the week was a call for de-escalation and an end to acts of provocation. It also included an expression of “serious concern” over evictions of Palestinian families in East Jerusalem, pointing out many of them had lived there for generations. A funeral on Saturday for a 20-year-old Palestinian killed in a demonstration against Israeli attacks in the West Bank. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images The Biden administration has expressed similar concerns and American diplomats made clear in the closed-door meetings it was not the wording of the statement that was at issue, but the timing. They said they wanted to allow bilateral diplomacy with Israel, and with Egypt and Qatar as channels to Hamas. Biden spoke to Benjamin Netanyahu and Mahmoud Abbas by phone on Saturday, in an attempt to defuse the situation, but there were few signs of that succeeding over the course of the week while the death toll kept rising. As the pressure built on the US as the week progressed, Turkey and some Arab members began pushing for a UN general assembly meeting where the US would not have a veto and would be able to muster only a handful of votes among the 193 members. According to diplomats at the UN, the US mission, led by ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, had been in favour of a security council statement but had been overruled by Washington. However, the prospect of a demonstration of US isolation at the general assembly, on a scale reminiscent of the Trump era, helped bring the White House and state department around to accepting an open meeting. “They were advising Washington that if they don’t have this meeting on Sunday, if you block too hard and say no to everything, it will go to the general assembly, and the numbers there are not good,” one UN diplomat said. Steadfast support for Israel has been a consistent US policy at the UN through Democratic and Republican administrations. The Obama administration’s decision to abstain in a vote condemning Israeli settlement-building in its last weeks in office is now seen as an anomaly and not a direction Biden seems likely to follow. However, the blunt tactics used last week have cost the US leverage at a time it has been claiming “multilateralism is back” and has been at the forefront of efforts to shame China and Russia into joining council statements on other human rights issues. “After a period where Linda Thomas-Greenfield has really pushed other council members to make statements on Tigray and on Myanmar, for the US then to suddenly turn around and say that a statement would not be helpful inevitably creates a sense of dissonance,” Richard Gowan, the UN director of the International Crisis Group, said. Diplomats at the UN stress that in terms of style and demeanour there is a definitive break with the Trump era, when the US would court confrontation and embrace isolation. They describe Thomas-Greenfield as hardworking and collegial. But on Israel at least, the bottom line remains the same. “The tone of the way the US present their arguments privately is completely different from the Trump lot,” one diplomat said. “But the outcome is the same. They are effectively on their own. How far they will take it we will know on Sunday.”

  • Iran Gears Up for Return to Oil Market as U.S. Talks Advance

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran is preparing to ramp up global oil sales as talks to lift U.S. sanctions show signs of progress. But even if a deal is struck, the flow of additional crude into the market may be gradual.State-controlled National Iranian Oil Co. has been priming oil fields -- and customer relationships -- so it can increase exports if an accord is clinched, officials said. Under the most optimistic estimates, the country could return to pre-sanctions production of almost 4 million barrels a day in as little as three months. It could also tap a flotilla’s worth of oil that’s hoarded away in storage.But there are many hurdles to overcome. Any agreement must fully dismantle the gamut of U.S. barriers on trade, shipping and insurance involving Iranian entities. Even then buyers may still be reluctant, according to Mohammad Ali Khatibi, a former official at NIOC.“Our return may be a gradual process rather than swift and sudden -- it can’t happen overnight,” Khatibi, also Iran’s former OPEC envoy, said in an interview. That’s partly due to the coronavirus pandemic having “significantly hurt demand,” he said.The pace of Iran’s comeback may prove critical for the oil market. While fuel consumption is on the rebound as governments distribute vaccines and major economies reopen, it remains depressed by lockdowns and new virus outbreaks. Extra Iranian supplies would impose a burden on other members of OPEC+, which has toiled for more than a year to clear a glut built up as the pandemic spread.Within ReachU.S. and Iranian diplomats, currently negotiating via intermediary governments in Vienna, have signaled that an agreement is within reach.If successful, the negotiations could reactivate a 2015 international nuclear accord that Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from three years later. That would require Iran to once again accept limits on its atomic activities, in return for the lifting of an array of tough sanctions imposed by the former president.Tehran has already taken advantage of a less hostile climate since President Joe Biden came to power in January. It is reviving petroleum sales, sending more crude to emboldened Chinese buyers. Iran’s production has climbed almost 20% this year to 2.4 million barrels a day, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, though most of that oil is still used domestically.“Even if the sanctions are not removed, depending on their ability to sell oil in the gray market, they will increase their production further,” said Sara Vakhshouri, president of consultancy SVB Energy International LLC in Washington.Maintaining WellsEngineers at NIOC have been rotating crude production between different fields to maintain sufficient reservoir pressure, according to officials at the company, who asked not to be identified. The procedure is crucial for keeping up output levels. Gas injections at older oil fields in the south of the country are playing a similar role, SVB’s Vakhshouri said.If there’s a deal with the U.S., the Islamic Republic could increase production to almost 4 million barrels a day in three to six months, according to Iman Nasseri, managing director for the Middle East at consultant FGE, who has decades of experience covering the region and worked in Iran.Others expect a slower pace. It would take 12 to 15 months after the lifting of sanctions to increase production to 3.8 million barrels a day, Reza Padidar, head of the energy commission of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, said in an interview. Some work required to restore capacity at fields, such as removing and servicing blocked bore-hole pumps, can take as long as one month per well, he said.China StockpilesEven before pumping more oil, Iran could boost its sales. FGE’s Nasseri estimates that the country has stockpiled about 60 million barrels of crude. About 11 million barrels of that, plus another 10 million barrels of a light oil called condensate, is in storage in China, where it’s ready to be sold to refiners, according to FGE.NIOC officials say they’ve maintained contacts with customers, who are willing to resume purchases on regular contracts.An Iranian restart poses complications for the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies. Led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the 23-nation coalition is gradually restoring the oil output it cut last year when the coronavirus crisis battered demand. Its cautious approach to raising supplies has helped Brent crude prices climb 33% this year to almost $69 a barrel.Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has signaled that the alliance will make room for Iran to boost output, as it has in the past. It’s unclear whether others, including countries eager to revive production such as Russia and the United Arab Emirates, would be so accommodating. But they may not need to be.Difficult TalksWith Tehran and Washington still haggling to secure the best terms, a deal may take much more time. If recent confrontations in the Persian Gulf between U.S. and Iranian naval vessels escalate, it might slip away altogether.Talks could also be affected by next month’s elections in Iran, after which President Hassan Rouhani is stepping down. While Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has so far endorsed the negotiations, Rouhani’s successor may take a harder stance against the U.S.Even if sanctions are removed, Iran faces other problems. Many refiners sign annual contracts at the start of the year, leaving little room for Tehran to strike its own long-term supply agreements for the time being, Khatibi said.“Our biggest concern is limitations imposed on our customers and their fear of buying oil from Iran,” he said. “As we draw closer to the end of the year, we’ll see more term contracts happen.”Trump’s sanctions “suffocated” Iran’s relationships with traditional customers including India, China, South Korea, Japan and Turkey to a greater extent than previous trade restrictions, said Padidar of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce.For Wall Street banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co. and trading houses such as Vitol Group, the oil market is recovering fast enough to comfortably absorb additional Iranian barrels. Pent-up demand for travel stands to propel consumption higher in the second half.“There is space for oil from Iran to return,” said Mike Muller, head of Asia for Vitol Group, the world’s largest independent oil trader. “It won’t come back in one big bang.”(Updates from fourth paragraph with details of analyst and oil prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Perseverance and Curiosity have company on Mars, as of around 7:00 PM EST on Friday. China brought its lander down to the surface of the planet, which was carrying the Zhurong rover. China joins a select number of countries that have been able to orbit and successfully land a spacecraft on Mars, and it could become only the second after the US to operate a Mars rover. Zhurong isn’t yet operational, as it hasn’t rolled off the lander. China’s Tianwen-1 obiter reached Mars in February after a seven-month journey, orbiting the planet ever since and preparing for the daring landing. Unlike other Mars missions, China sent an orbiter to the planet that contained two critical payloads, the unnamed lander and the Zhurong rover. China will use the three devices to continue to gather data from Mars, further advancing the country’s ambitious space exploration plans. China landed on the far side of the moon in December, bringing back to Earth four pounds of rocks and soil. A few weeks ago, China successfully launched the core module of what will become its space station orbiting Earth, causing some panic as the rocket that brought the module to orbit re-entered the atmosphere in an uncontrolled freefall. Late on Friday, China reached another space milestone by landing on Mars. China’s state media did not report live on the landing but confirmed the achievement after the fact by dedicating hours of programming to the mission, The New York Times reports. https://twitter.com/Dr_ThomasZ/status/1393370751361761280 “Together with the global science community, I look forward to the important contributions this mission will make to humanity’s understanding of the Red Planet,” NASA’s associate administrator for science Thomas Zurbuchen said while congratulating China on Twitter. China’s Mars landing is similar to the Perseverance mission, although there are some differences. Landers have to face the same issues upon entry into the atmosphere. At first, the lander has to withstand the excessive heat, which is done with the help of heat shields protecting the spacecraft. These are later ejected to make way for parachutes to reduce the speed as the lander drops through the thin Mars atmosphere. The landing sequence lasts for “seven minutes of terror,” which is what NASA engineers call it. It was nine minutes for Zhurong. The Tianwen-1 was orbiting the Red Planet, so its incoming speed wasn’t as fast as Perseverance. The Tianwen-1 lowered its orbit at around 4:00 PM EST Friday, releasing the lander. According to a Chinese state-controlled Global Times report, the orbiter rose back to its parking orbit, and the lander spent three more hours circling Mars before entering its atmosphere. The cone-shaped entry capsule carried the lander and rover, with a heat shield protecting the spacecraft from superheated gases during the initial part of the entry. Friction with the thin Martian “air” helped it slow down by about 90%. The heat shield was dumped at a lower altitude, and the parachute and the top piece were discarded. The lander then fired its rocket engine, looking for a safe spot to land in the Utopia Planitia. The next steps of the mission will involve powering the 240kg (530 pounds) Zhurong rover and sending it to explore the great plain. The Chinese rover is about one-fourth the mass of Curiosity and Perseverence, but slightly heavier than the Spirit and Opportunity rovers that reached Mars in 2004. Zhurong is meant to operate for 90 days, running on solar power like NASA’s earlier rover models. Perseverance and Curiosity both make electricity from decaying radioactive plutonium. Zhurong has plenty of sensors, including cameras, radar that can penetrate the ground, a magnetic field detector, and weather stations. Like other rovers, China’s machine will explore its surroundings and look for ice, a critical resources that Mars colonists will need. The Utopia Planitia, part of Nowhere Land Plain, is a vast basin believed to have been created by a meteor impact. If Mars had water, this region would have been underwater.

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore and Taiwan, success stories in containing Covid-19, are both rapidly imposing aggressive restrictions at home -- and tightening travel between each other.In Taiwan, authorities encouraged people to stay at home this weekend. Indoor family and social gatherings in Taipei will be limited to five people, while outdoor ones will be restricted to 10. A record 206 new local cases were reported Sunday, after the addition of 180 infections the day before.In Singapore, indoor dining at restaurants has been banned and working from home will now be the default, as the city-state re-imposed lockdown-like measures it last ordered a year ago. Seven schools will switch to home-based learning to “ring-fence” those affected by infections, as the city-state makes plans to vaccinate those below 16 years old.In a post on her Facebook page, Ho Ching, the wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, encouraged the elderly to get vaccinated, even as she cited a scarcity in the shots.“Yes, our vaccine deliveries are slow this month and possibly next 1-2 months,” said Ho, who is also the chief executive officer of Singapore’s state-owned investor Temasek Holdings Pte. until October.Ho also urged Singapore residents to wear masks and avoid activities that require “masks to be down,” such as eating and drinking with others “for the next 3-6 weeks, possibly 9 weeks.”Singapore’s latest curbs, announced May 14, are in effect for one month, until June 13, according to the health ministry. The country added 38 new local cases on Sunday, 18 of which are currently unlinked to known clusters.The outbreaks and virus-control measures threaten the reopening progress of regional travel. Singapore had previously allowed travelers from Taiwan to enter without a quarantine. On Saturday, it announced a ban on the entry of short-term visitors with travel history to Taiwan in the past 21 days, while requiring citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders to quarantine when they arrive.Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center also demoted Singapore, along with Vietnam, to “medium-risk” from a group of low-risk places that include New Zealand, Macau and Australia, pointing to a surge in infections.Travel BubbleMeanwhile, a long-awaited quarantine-free travel corridor between Hong Kong and Singapore, two of Asia’s biggest financial centers, may not kick off as planned later this month amid the recurrence of cases in island nation.Singapore and Taiwan have been seen as the poster children of Covid control success, where locals have largely gone about everyday life without fear of infection as the virus ravaged most of the world.Taiwan went without a single domestic coronavirus infection between April and December. In Singapore -- the best place to be in the coronavirus era by Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking -- people have attended concerts and gone on cruise trips.The regression of Covid control progress shows the difficulty of sustaining a virus-free environment, especially when a low level of threat made locals reluctant to get vaccinated. In Taiwan, less than 1% people have been inoculated so far, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. In Singapore, about a third of the population has received one dose.As a sign of the unpredictability in containing the pandemic, authorities in mainland China, which has been free of locally transmitted cases for about a month, recently reported a handful of local cases in the provinces of Anhui and Liaoning.(Updates with Taiwan case numbers in second paragraph; Ho in fourth)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

