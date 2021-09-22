China Injects $18.6 Billion Into Banking System During Evergrande Crisis

China Injects $18.6 Billion Into Banking System During Evergrande Crisis
Tian Chen and Tania Chen
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank boosted its gross injection of short-term cash into the financial system after concern over a debt crisis at China Evergrande Group roiled global markets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The People’s Bank of China pumped 120 billion yuan ($18.6 billion) into the banking system through reverse repurchase agreements, resulting in a net injection of 90 billion yuan. That matches the amount seen on Friday, and was just below that of Saturday. Sentiment was also boosted after Evergrande’s onshore property unit said it plans to repay interest due Thursday on its local bonds.

“The PBOC’s net injection is probably aimed at soothing nerves as the market worries about Evergrande,” said Eugene Leow, a senior rates strategist at DBS Bank Ltd. in Singapore. “While the aim may be to instill discipline, there is also a need to prevent contagion into the real economy or to other sectors.”

The need to calm market jitters is pressing amid losses in China-related equities worldwide over recent days amid concern over Evergrande’s debt woes. The benchmark CSI 300 Index fell as much as 1.9% Wednesday after the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index -- a gauge of Chinese shares traded in Hong Kong -- slid the most in two months on Monday. Losses came even as Wall Street analysts sought to reassure investors that Evergrande won’t lead to a Lehman moment.

China’s cash operations have been aimed at striking a balance between spurring growth hurt by fresh virus outbreaks and tighter regulations, while preventing asset bubbles. Authorities tend to loosen their grip on liquidity toward quarter-end due to increased demand for cash from banks for regulatory checks. Lenders also need to hoard more funds ahead of the one-week holiday at the start of October.

There was “a relief that there has been a decent net liquidity injection, albeit some of it will be required for quarter-end regulatory checks,” said Mitul Kotecha, chief emerging markets Asia & Europe strategist at TD Securities in Singapore. “It points to a desire to keep stable liquidity in the days.”

Evergrande’s onshore property unit said it negotiated a plan with bondholders to repay interest due Sept. 23 on local yuan bonds, according to a vaguely worded exchange filing on Wednesday. The company said it will make the interest payment for its 5.8% 2025 security. The amount due for the coupon was 232 million yuan, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

That came after Evergrande missed interest payments due Monday to at least two of its largest bank creditors, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

Uncertainty over how financial troubles at China’s largest property developer -- with $300 billion of liabilities -- would be resolved has swelled as the authorities have refrained from providing any public assurances on a state-led resolution. China’s slowing economy has compounded investor angst. Still, many analysts -- including those at Citigroup Inc., Barclays Plc and UBS Group AG -- say the Evergrande crisis isn’t likely to become a Chinese version of the Lehman collapse.

Simply boosting liquidity won’t be enough to solve the Evergrande crisis by itself, said Ding Shuang, chief economist for Greater China and North Asia at Standard Chartered Plc in Hong Kong.

“What the market hopes the government will do is to come up with a plan that can help the company restructure and refinance in a smooth way,” he said. “China’s bottom line is that it won’t allow the Evergrande issue to turn into a full-fledged financial crisis or let it trigger any systemic risks.”

(Updates with additional detail in second paragraph, new quote in third.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Evergrande Filing on Yuan Bond Interest Leaves Analysts Guessing

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s onshore property unit said in a vaguely worded exchange filing that it reached an agreement with yuan bondholders on an interest payment due Sept. 23.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Co

  • Citi, JPMorgan Seen Evading Evergrande Crisis in China Push

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest U.S. banks appear to be sidestepping any fallout from the crisis at indebted developer China Evergrande Group that sparked a widespread selloff in stocks this week. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy

  • China Evergrande unit to make $35.9 million onshore coupon payment on Sept 23

    China Evergrande Group's main unit said on Wednesday that it would make a bond interest payment on Sept. 23, offering some relief to global markets on edge over a possible default by China's No. 2 property developer. In a Shenzhen exchange filing, Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd said the company would make a coupon payment on its Shenzhen-traded 5.8% September 2025 bond on time on Thursday. Evergrande is also due to make an $83.53 million coupon payment on an offshore dollar bond on Thursday.

  • Market Is Signaling That It’s Fretting Over More Than Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks had their worst day in months on Monday and lots of fingers pointed to angst over China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis. Had the Chinese property developer been the sole cause of the rout, reasoning holds that more heavily indebted companies should have faced the brunt of the selling. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jean

  • Roubini Says He’s ‘Dr. Realist’ by Warning of Global-Debt Trap

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the post-pandemic world seems to be heading toward a repeat. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?For Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapp

  • Virtu Fires Opening Shot in SEC Tussle Over Trading Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Virtu Financial Inc., a powerful trading firm whose business model is under scrutiny in Washington, says it can show U.S. investors how much money it saves them -- if regulators let it. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’

  • China’s Mid-Autumn Festival Box Office Is Weakest Since 2014

    Following a dismal summer, China’s box office over this year’s three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday hit its lowest point since 2014. Chinese citizens had to work on Saturday, Sept. 18, but enjoyed a three-day vacation for the holiday from Sept. 19-21. Cinemas are operational, but at reduced capacity due to the pandemic. The cumulative box office […]

  • This week's sell-off, brought to you by the letter 'C': Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

  • Senior Republican Dismisses Default Risk, Says Treasury Can Act

    (Bloomberg) -- The Senate’s top Republican on the Banking Committee is dismissing the threat of the federal government defaulting on debt, arguing the Treasury would act to prioritize debt payments and delay others if necessary.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scoote

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy As China's Tesla Plans 3 New EVs In 2022?

    China EV startup Nio more than doubled Q2 sales, and July sales as well. But Nio stock is selling off.

  • China's Evergrande Crisis: A Real Threat to U.S. Stocks?

    A looming debt default by Chinese real estate titan Evergrande is sparking fears of global contagion and knocking stocks from their perches.

  • Why Pinterest Shares Are Falling

    Shares of several companies in the social media industry, including Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) are trading lower in sympathy with the overall market as investors weigh continued concerns over COVID-19, the Feds two-day meeting and a sell off in Chinese equities. Pinterest is also trading lower by 6.2% over the past five sessions in sympathy with the broader market, as stocks pull back following August strength. Pinterest is an online product and idea discovery platform that helps users gather id

  • French fantasy soccer platform Sorare raises $680 million

    Sorare, a French fantasy soccer platform whose "cards" are non-fungible tokens registered on the Ethereum blockchain, raised $680 million in Series B funding at a $4.3 billion valuation led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2.Why it matters: This is the largest-ever VC deal for a company in the NFT space, which either will prove to be Bitcoin circa 2013 or pet rocks circa 1975.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Other investors include Atomico, Bessemer Ventures, D1

  • Rarestone Capital Announces Strategic Investment In Rainicorn To Bolster Play-To-Earn NFT Farming Economy

    Rarestone Capital, an active venture capital fund and accelerator, has announced a direct strategic investment in Rainicorn, a multifaceted platform that has established itself as a hub for innovation in the crossover between NFTs and DeFi, with a focus on gamification. The investment, which includes the direct purchase of Rainicorn’s native token (RAINI), is rooted in a common goal to grow and develop Rainicorn’s play-to-earn ecosystem through a community-centric approach. Part of the deal incl

  • IMF board gets initial briefing on Georgieva role in China data rigging scandal

    The International Monetary Fund said its executive board met on Tuesday to discuss a report prepared for the World Bank alleging that IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva pressured staff to alter data to favor China while serving as the bank's CEO. The board agreed to meet again soon for further discussions, an IMF spokesperson said, but gave no specific date. "The Board discussed the Ethics Committee’s deliberations so far and had a preliminary exchange of views on the report and the Managing Director’s statement in response to it," the spokesperson said.

  • Wall Street’s Message on Evergrande: China Has It Under Control

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street analysts are putting their faith in the Chinese Communist Party.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TroveAfter a harrowing Monday that saw risky assets tumble globally on fears of a

  • China Has the Means to Contain Evergrande. The Question Is the Will.

    Global markets are effectively in limbo as the lack of a solution to the property giant’s $300 billion debt pile holds the financial world hostage for now.

  • Couple with Immunocompromised Infant Say Texas Restaurant Wouldn't Let Them Wear Masks

    The owner of Hang Time in Rowlett, Texas, said he feels “the overall reaction with masks is ridiculous in the United States right now”

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Eyes Buy Point, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • Homebuilder Lennar warns of supply chain constraints, shares fall

    (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru;Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)