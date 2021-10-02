China investigates ex-official who led major corruption case

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING (AP) — A former Chinese justice minister has become a target of President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign.

Fu Zhenghua, who was also a former vice minister of public security, is under investigation for severe violations of party discipline and law, the ruling Communist Party's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said Saturday. It did not provide any details in a one-sentence statement posted online.

It’s unclear why Fu, 66, would become a target of the campaign. He was the longtime head of public security for Beijing and vice minister of public security from 2013 to 2018. He then served as justice minister from 2018 to 2020.

When he was vice minister for public security, Fu led the probe of Zhou Yongkang, one of the most senior officials convicted in the anti-corruption campaign. Zhou, a former public security minster, was one of nine members of the Politburo Standing Committee, the Communist Party's top body, under Xi's predecessor, President Hu Jintao.

Zhou was sentenced to life in prison in 2015 on charges of taking bribes, abusing power and leaking state secrets.

Xi has been accused of using the anti-corruption drive to drive out political adversaries, and Zhou's downfall was seen as burying a once-powerful faction in the Communist Party.

The announcement of the investigation into Fu comes two days after the party's discipline commission said it had expelled another former vice minister of public security, Sun Lijun, citing accusations of corruption and abandoning his post during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Antibody tests for COVID-19 remain popular in Russia

    When Russians talk about the coronavirus over dinner or in hair salons, the conversation often turns to “antitela,” the Russian word for antibodies — the proteins produced by the body to fight infection. “I have high titers,” Putin said, referring to the measurement used to describe the concentration of antibodies in the blood. The antibodies that these tests look for can only serve as evidence of a past infection, and scientists say it's still unclear what level of antibodies indicates protection from the virus and for how long.

  • COVID-19 deaths eclipse 700,000 in US as delta variant rages

    The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 700,000 late Friday — a number greater than the population of Boston. The last 100,000 deaths occurred during a time when vaccines — which overwhelmingly prevent deaths, hospitalizations and serious illness — were available to any American over the age of 12. The milestone is deeply frustrating to doctors, public health officials and the American public, who watched a pandemic that had been easing earlier in the summer take a dark turn.

  • US official in Haiti apologizes for treatment of migrants

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A top U.S. official on Friday apologized for how Haitian migrants were treated along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying it’s not how border officials or the Department of Homeland Security behave. The comments from Juan Gonzalez, the U.S. National Security Council’s senior director for the Western Hemisphere, came during a two-day official visit to Haiti to talk with local leaders about migration and other issues. “The proud people of Haiti and any migrant deserve to be treated with dignity.”

  • Mali's plan for Russia mercenaries to replace French troops unsettles Sahel

    Many Malians want Russians to replace French troops fighting jihadists but others are less pleased.

  • HK activists stage small march on China National Day

    More than 8,000 police officers have been deployed across the city according to public broadcaster RTHK, citing people familiar with the matter.A small group of pro-democracy activists took to the streets, but were surrounded by officers while they marched and chanted.Changes to the political system are the latest in a string of moves - including a national security law that punishes anything Beijing deems as subversion, secession, terrorism, or collusion with foreign forces - that have placed the international financial hub on an authoritarian path.China's rubber-stamp parliament in May changed Hong Kong's electoral system, reducing democratic representation in institutions and introducing the vetting mechanism for election candidates and winners. This all but removed any influence the opposition was able to exert.

  • Scientists decipher Marie Antoinette's redacted love notes

    Marie Antoinette sent these expressions of affection — or more? Scientists in France devised a new method to uncover the original writing, separating out the chemical composition of different inks used on historical documents. “It’s always exciting when you discover that you can know more about the past than you thought you could,” said historian Rebecca L. Spang, who studies the French Revolution at Indiana University, and was not involved in the study.

  • Japan Finance Minister Aso to Be Replaced by His Brother-in-Law

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonFormer Olympics minister Shunichi Suzuki is set to be named Japan

  • UN agency for Palestinian refugees has urgent budget crisis

    The U.N. agency helping Palestinian refugees is facing an “existential” budget crisis and appealing for urgent funding of $120 million to keep essential education, healthcare and other services running, the agency's chief said Friday. “We keep struggling, running after cash,” Philippe Lazzarini told a small group of reporters. “The financial situation is a real existential threat on the organization, and we should not underestimate this because it might force the organization to decrease services,” he added, and if that happens “we risk to collapse very quickly.”

  • Rally in Dollar Poses New Challenge to China Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s already fragile economic recovery from the pandemic is facing a new challenge -- a relentless rally in the U.S. dollar.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe U.S. currency’s surge is helpi

  • China appoints new Xinjiang governor amid abuse accusations

    China has appointed a new governor for Xinjiang where the ruling Communist Party is accused of carrying out mass detentions and other abuses against members of the Uyghur and other Muslim minority groups. A former vice governor, Erkin Tuniyaz gained some notoriety for delivering a vociferous defense of Chinese policies in the northwestern region, particularly the use of facilities critics call detention centers but which China says are intended for vocational training and deradicalization and turning the region's residents away from terrorism and extremism. Tuniyaz, 59, is an ethnic Uyghur who studied economics and law and worked his way up through a variety of posts in Xinjiang.

  • China orders energy firms to secure supplies amid power crisis: report

    China's top state-owned energy companies have been ordered to ensure there are adequate fuel supplies for the approaching winter at all costs, a report said Friday, as the country battles a power crisis that threatens to hit growth in the world's number two economy.

  • NBA players who remain unvaccinated will have to sacrifice game time and pay

    The NBA says unvaccinated players like Kyrie Irving and Andrew Wiggins in cities with local mandates will not play home games, nor be paid for them.

  • North Korea's Kim Jong-un offers to restore inter-Korean hotline

    However, he condemned the US' offer of dialogue, saying it was a "petty trick" of deception.

  • Japan's Takeda says 'human error' caused contamination of Moderna vaccines

    Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Friday that "human error" caused metal contaminants to get into Moderna Inc COVID-19 vaccine doses, leading to a recall. Takeda, which imports and distributes the vaccine in Japan, and Moderna said in a new report that a Spanish manufacturer discovered contaminants in some vials in July, but supplies from the same production were allowed to be shipped to Japan.

  • How Rich Is Melania Trump?

    Former first lady Melania Trump has kept a low profile since she and her husband, former President Donald Trump, left the White House in January. She is rarely seen coming and going from the...

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger’s Timely Apartment Bet Began With Hebrew Bible

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire investor Charles Munger made a well-timed bet on suburban apartments -- thanks to a neighborhood teenager who showed up at his house with a Hebrew Bible. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in L

  • France could decide on new EPR reactors before Flamanville plant starts -minister

    France could decide to build six new nuclear EPR reactors before EDF's EPR nuclear power plant in Flamanville, northwestern France, is fully operational, Industry Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Friday, as the country bets on renewables and nuclear power for its energy sovereignty. The French government has said until now it would not launch new EPR reactor projects until the Flamanville EPR station, which suffered several delays, is completed.

  • Jeff Bezos' Rocket Company Accused of Toxic Culture and Safety Issues

    Former and current employees at Blue Origin, the rocket company started by Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and one of the richest people in the world, say the company is rife with sexism, intolerant of employees who dare to contradict their bosses and lax on safety. The claims, including charges of sexual harassment by company executives, were put forward in an essay written by 21 employees and former employees and published Thursday on the website Lioness. Only one former employee identified

  • Tesla Loses China Fraud Case in Latest Setback in Key Market

    (Bloomberg) -- A Chinese driver has successfully sued Tesla Inc. for fraud over his purchase of a second-hand Model S, adding to a run of setbacks for Elon Musk’s electric-car pioneer in one of its most important markets. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles B

  • Trains packed with commuters as Japan fully ends emergency

    Japan fully came out of a coronavirus state of emergency for the first time in more than six months as the country starts to gradually ease virus measures to help rejuvenate the pandemic-hit economy as the infections slowed. The emergency measures, in place for more than half of the country including Tokyo, ended Thursday following a steady fall in new caseloads over the past few weeks, helping to ease pressure on Japanese health care systems. Outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga thanked the people for their patience and cooperation, and asked them to stick to their basic anti-virus measures.