Is China Isotope & Radiation Corporation’s (HKG:1763) 13% ROCE Any Good?

Today we'll evaluate China Isotope & Radiation Corporation (HKG:1763) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for China Isotope & Radiation:

0.13 = CN¥602m ÷ (CN¥6.9b - CN¥2.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, China Isotope & Radiation has an ROCE of 13%.

View our latest analysis for China Isotope & Radiation

Does China Isotope & Radiation Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. China Isotope & Radiation's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 11% average in the Medical Equipment industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Separate from China Isotope & Radiation's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

We can see that , China Isotope & Radiation currently has an ROCE of 13%, less than the 29% it reported 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can see in the image below how China Isotope & Radiation's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:1763 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 23rd 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for China Isotope & Radiation.

Do China Isotope & Radiation's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

China Isotope & Radiation has total liabilities of CN¥2.2b and total assets of CN¥6.9b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 32% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, China Isotope & Radiation's ROCE is boosted somewhat.