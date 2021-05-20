China issues 2nd protest over U.S. naval activity

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2019, file photo, a TV screen showing the U.S. Navy fleet sail in formation near the models of Liaoning aircraft carrier with navy frigates and submarines on display at the military museum in Beijing. China on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 protested the latest passage by a U.S. Navy ship through the Taiwan Strait, calling it a provocation that undermined peace and stability in the region. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, Fie)
·2 min read

BEIJING (AP) — China on Thursday issued its second protest in as many days over U.S. naval activity in the region, accusing a U.S. ship of intruding into its territorial waters surrounding the Paracel island group in the South China Sea.

A statement from the Southern Theater Command said the guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur committed the “illegal” action on Thursday, prompting Chinese forces to mobilize and demand it leave the area.

The U.S. action “artificially increases regional security risks, and is prone to misunderstandings, misjudgments, and accidents at sea," the statement said.

It called the ship's maneuvers “unprofessional and irresponsible," saying Chinese forces were determined to defend the country's sovereign claims while maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea.

The U.S. refuses to recognize China’s claim to virtually the entire South China Sea and regularly conducts what it calls freedom of navigation operations to assert its right to sail in international waters.

China on Wednesday issued a complaint over the Wilbur’s passage through the Taiwan Strait, also calling it a provocation that undermined peace and stability in the region.

While the strait is in international waters, China claims self-governing Taiwan as its own territory and regards the U.S. Navy's presence near the island as providing support for its independence-leaning democratically elected government.

Along with building the world's largest navy and coast guard by numbers of vessels, China has fortified its island holdings in the strategically vital South China Sea and created new island outposts by piling sand cement on coral reefs and topping them with airstrips and other infrastructure.

It has ignored rival territorial claims by its smaller Southeast Asian neighbors, as well as an international arbitral ruling that declared most of China's claims in the South China Sea invalid.

An emboldened China faced with the scaling up of U.S. military operations in the area has increasingly raised concerns about a possible clash or confrontation, whether intended or not.

Recommended Stories

  • China says U.S. threatening peace as warship transits Taiwan Strait

    China accused the United States on Wednesday of threatening the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait after a U.S. warship again sailed through the sensitive waterway that separates Taiwan from its giant neighbour. The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur conducted a "routine Taiwan Strait transit" on Tuesday in accordance with international law.

  • Singer Gillian Chung is open to new romance

    A year after her divorce from Taiwanese cosmetologist Michael Lai, singer Gillian Chung is no longer keeping marriage off the table as she shares her different views on romance in a recent interview.

  • U.S. House approves Capitol riot probe; many Republicans buck leadership

    The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to create an independent commission to probe the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by former President Donald Trump's supporters, as one in six Republicans defied party leaders' attempts to block it. Over the past two days, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell worked to kill a bipartisan bill to establish the commission to investigate the violence that left five dead including a Capitol Police officer. But the House voted by 252-175 to approve the commission, which was styled after the panel that probed attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.

  • Antarctica gives birth to world's largest iceberg

    (Reuters) -A giant slab of ice bigger than the Spanish island of Majorca has sheared off from the frozen edge of Antarctica into the Weddell Sea, becoming the largest iceberg afloat in the world, the European Space Agency said on Wednesday. Its surface area spans 4,320 square km (1,668 square miles) and measures 175 km (106 miles) long by 25 km (15 miles) wide. By comparison, Spain's tourist island of Majorca in the Mediterranean occupies 3,640 square km (1,405 square miles).

  • Conspiracy theories are no longer the domain of lovable weirdos tracking Bigfoot - they're a sinister problem

    In his new book, investigative journalist Dave Neiwert argues that conspiracy theories such as QAnon, appeal to Americans' desire for heroism.

  • Lexus has now sold 2-M electrified vehicles

    Lexus just reached the milestone of two million units of electrified vehicles (EV) sold globally since its introduction of a hybrid vehicle in 2005, up to the end of April 2021. In 2005, Lexus launched the first RX400h, a car that made the brand "a pioneer of electrification in the luxury market." Since then, Lexus said it has continued to expand its EV lineup to "provide a wide range of options tailored to meet the needs of our customers and society." Based on a philosophy of "right time, right product, right place," Lexus hopes to further develop its EVs that can adopt to energy sources and infrastructure environments around the world. Lexus said it now sells nine models of EVs, including hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs), in approximately 90 countries and regions around the world. In 2020, 33 percent of its models sold globally were of the electrified variety. Since 2005, the Japanese brand's EVs have said to contributed to reduction in CO2 emissions of approximately 19 million tons. This reduction is equivalent to the combined CO2 output of approximately 300,000 passenger cars each year for the past 15 years. Lexus aims to continue to lead the steady growth of electrified vehicles and the reduction of CO2 emissions in line with its corporate mission of carbon neutrality Under the "Lexus Electrified" vision announced in 2019, the brand will improve its electrification technology. By 2025, it will introduce 20 new or improved models, including more than 10 BEVs, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and HEVs. The future expectation is that the sales of electrified models will exceed that of the combustion-powered variety. Aside from those goals, by 2050, Lexus aims to reach carbon neutrality through manufacturing, materials, and parts used. It will also conduct C02-free logistics, and disposal and recycling. In order to further accelerate the spread of electric vehicles, Lexus plans to introduce the first PHEV in a mass-market model in 2021, and a completely new model dedicated to BEVs in 2022. Future Lexus electrified models will feature Direct4 and steer-by-wire systems. Direct4 is four-wheel-drive torque distribution technology that "combines highly-precise drive force control" with responsive steer-by-wire systems that greatly enhance vehicle reflexes. Direct4 is used in the Lexus LF-Z Electrified, a BEV concept. It previews the driving performance, styling, and technology that will be seen in future EVs from the Japanese carmaker. The LF-Z's 90kwh lithium-ion battery produces 500hp and 700Nm of torque, and will give an estimated range of 600 kilometers. Currently, Lexus Manila offers electrified cars in the form of the HEV versions of the NX compact- and RX midsize SUVs. Photos from Lexus Also read: Lexus Premieres First All-Electric Vehicle, the UX 300e Lexus raises awareness on distracted driving Sporty spice: Lexus unveils 2022 IS 500 F Sport Performance Launch Edition

  • Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny 'more or less' recovered after hunger strike - prison official

    Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has 'more or less' recovered his health following a hunger strike and has the possibility of communicating with his family, the head of Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service said on Thursday. Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent domestic critic, is serving a 2-1/2 year jail sentence for parole violations he says were trumped up. "I can say he has more or less recovered his health," the TASS news agency quoted Alexander Kalashnikov, head of the Federal Penitentiary Service, as saying.

  • European Union to Reopen Borders to Vaccinated Americans this Summer

    The European Union, comprised of 27 counties, is nearing a final deal to allow vaccinated tourists into its borders

  • Apple releases first iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 betas to developers

    In a surprising turn of events, Apple released the first iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 developer betas on Wednesday afternoon. The reason that this came as such a shock is because iOS 14.6 has yet to be publicly released, as the release candidate only rolled out on Monday. Only beta program participants have had a …

  • Los Angeles sheriff to name deputies involved in shootings

    In a major reversal, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Wednesday that the names of deputies who shoot civilians will be released within 30 days of the incident, a newspaper reported. Villanueva’s policy switch comes after the Los Angeles Times found that the LA sheriff's department was an outlier among some of California’s largest law enforcement agencies, which promptly identify officers involved in shootings. Villanueva had said as recently as last month that the names would come out only after the district attorney’s office finishes its review of each shooting.

  • Ericsson's China ambitions in jeopardy over Sweden's Huawei ban

    An upcoming court decision that will decide the future role Huawei can play in Sweden could also be a potential turning point for national champion Ericsson's ambitions in China. The case stems from the Swedish government's decision last https://www.reuters.com/article/us-sweden-huawei-idUKKBN2750VZ October to ban Huawei from supplying 5G equipment due to security concerns. Huawei sued to overturn the decision and a verdict is expected in the next few weeks.

  • Is it safe to travel to other countries with low vaccination rates?

    Dr. Jen Ashton answers viewers’ questions about COVID-19, vaccines and more.

  • India’s COVID Nightmare Is Now Officially Africa’s Problem

    REUTERSIndia’s catastrophic coronavirus outbreak has now sent lethal reverberations to Africa, where countries are relying on Indian-made vaccines through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access program known as COVAX.The World Economic Forum warned that Africa, which already has the world’s slowest vaccine rollout, with just 2 percent of the entire population inoculated, risked being left vulnerable to a wave of new variants as the virus mutates unchecked across the continent due to vaccine shortfalls caused by India’s crisis. The Next Big COVID Disaster Could Be HereGlobally, 150 doses per 1,000 people have been put into arms. In Africa, just eight doses per 1,000 people have been administered. And with India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, now unable to meet vaccine export demands meant for the COVAX program in Africa, that number could drop even further.Around 140 million doses of vaccines intended to be distributed to low-income countries in Africa through COVAX were missed in May. “Another 50 million doses are likely to be missed in June,” Henrietta Fore, the director of UNICEF, said in a statement. “We are concerned that the deadly spike in India is a precursor to what will happen if those warnings remain unheeded. While the situation in India is tragic, it is not unique.”Taiwan, too, is in the midst of a devastating second wave after having largely skirted the brunt of the first wave. But variants have taken hold there, and anticipated vaccines through COVAX—again produced in India—have not arrived. Now the country is grappling with how to divvy up 300,000 doses on hand for a population that exceeds 24 million and whether they should save second doses or just get as many people a first dose as possible. Just 1 percent of the population is fully inoculated. The World Health Organization has also recommended that all African countries use all the doses of whatever vaccines they have to give first jabs to as many people as possible rather than saving supplies for second doses to provide at least partial protection to as many as possible. On Monday, WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus nudged the Serum Institute of India, which supplies the COVAX program, to “get back on track and catch up” despite being overwhelmed.The World Economic Forum is now calling on wealthy countries to abandon “vaccine nationalism” and help struggling nations by making vaccines global public goods with intellectual property data open to all. India and South Africa have called for a waiver on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) to speed up the production of vaccines. The Biden administration has already called for patent sharing to help produce more vaccines. “Recent announcements on COVID-19 vaccine exports will undoubtedly blunt the momentum behind efforts to ensure global, equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines,” said Chido Munyati, head of Africa at the World Economic Forum. “This is the time for real public-private partnership as the world is facing one of its biggest challenges.”China has been among the first to heed the call to help Africa by donating vaccines to more than a dozen African countries to fill the gap created by the COVAX shortfalls. Beijing also supports the TRIPS waiver, which could also aid China in improving its own made-in-China vaccine, which has low efficacy, and of which it has pledged 10 million doses to COVAX. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian pledged Monday that they would continue to do more. “As the largest developing country and a responsible member of the international community, China will do all things that are conducive to developing countries’ fight against the virus and support all actions that can help developing countries acquire vaccines in an equitable way,” he said. “We are also working with over 10 developing countries including Egypt and the UAE on technological transfer and cooperative production to quickly advance large-scale production of vaccines.” But until any of these pledges and promises become reality, Africa is slowly nearing the edge of the COVID-19 cliff. The World Economic Forum says the delays “could have further long-lasting consequences on Sub-Saharan Africa’s economies” since without vaccine protection, the pandemic will continue there unhindered, giving way to the development of new vaccine-resistant variants, stifling already sluggish economies, and taxing health systems that will quickly buckle under any more pressure. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 14 celebrities who don't identify as either male or female

    These Hollywood stars have opened up about gender identity. Some have come out as non-binary or fluid, while others prefer to ditch the labels.

  • J.J. Abrams & Matt Reeves Teaming Up for Batman Animated Series at HBO Max | THR News

    The powerhouse directors join DC animated universe veteran Bruce Timm for a reimagining of Caped Crusader that returns to the character's noir roots.

  • Batman and Superman Each Get Animated Series at HBO Max and Cartoon Network

    A new animated Batman series is coming to HBO Max and Cartoon Network from J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves, the latter of whom is directing the next live-action take on the Gotham hero. “Batman: Caped Crusader,” was given a straight-to-series order by the two WarnerMedia-owned platforms. Bruce Timm, who co-created the ’90s-era “Batman: The Animated Series,” will executive produce with Abrams and Reeves. The new series will utilize “state-of-the-art animation techniques” and “reinvent Batman and his iconic rogue’s gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters and intense action sequences all set in a visually striking world.” “We are beyond excited to be working together to bring this character back, to tell engrossing new stories in Gotham City. The series will be thrilling, cinematic and evocative of Batman’s noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters. We cannot wait to share this new world,” Reeves, Abrams and Timm said in a statement. “Batman: The Animated Series” ran for two seasons and 85 episodes and featured Mark Hamill’s lauded voice performance as The Joker opposite Kevin Conroy’s Bruce Wayne/Batman. The series spawned multiple films, including “Mask of the Phantasm” and more recently, “The Killing Joke.” Additionally, HBO Max and Cartoon Network have handed a two-season order to a Superman animated series, “My Adventures With Superman.” “The Boys” star Jack Quaid will voice the Man of Steel. “My Adventures with Superman” catches up with 20-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. Alice Lee will voice Lois Lane. “My Adventures with Superman” is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Sam Register serves as executive producer. Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher are on board as co-executive producers and Josie Campbell (“She-Ra and the Princesses of Power”) is a co-producer. Read original story Batman and Superman Each Get Animated Series at HBO Max and Cartoon Network At TheWrap

  • Taiwan's giant lake shrinks amid record drought

    This giant lake in Taiwan is drying upLocation: Nantou County, TaiwanThe Sun Moon Lake's water levels have dropped during a record drought which has been described as the island's worst in 56 years (SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin) 22-YEAR-OLD VISITOR, MS. DENG, SAYING: "I didn't think the drought could be that serious. I have seen reports and pictures but I thought they'd only taken pictures of a small corner of the lake. But when I got here my friend told me that previously the water covered the entire area around here, and now it has turned into a huge grass land. Now I realize how serious the drought is."No typhoons directly hit the island in 2020 meaning there's been much less rainTaiwan is also experiencing an unusually hot Maywith temperatures peaking at 104 degrees Fahrenheit

  • Intel shareholders reject executive compensation plan -filing

    The decision, on a nonbinding advisory basis, was taken at the company's annual stockholder meeting on May 13. In a statement, Intel said it "has a long-standing commitment to pay-for-performance, which holds executive officers accountable for business results and rewards them for consistently strong corporate performance and the creation of stockholder value ... The board also finds it incredibly important to ensure that it has a meaningful dialogue with our investors throughout the year so it can get their feedback on important matters affecting Intel." Intel shareholders also rejected a proposal for a report on median pay gaps across race and gender within the company.

  • Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri ejected for hit to head of St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk

    Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who has a lengthy suspension history, received a match penalty for an illegal check to the head.

  • In Michigan, Arab Americans courted by Biden angered by his Gaza policy

    When Joe Biden returned on Tuesday to one of the battleground states that handed him the presidential election, he was met with rage over how his administration has handled the sudden escalation of violence in the Middle East. Biden, on a visit to a Ford Motor Co facility in Dearborn, Michigan, to promote electric vehicles, faced protest over his administration's approach to Israel as it attacks Gaza in response to rockets launched by Palestinian militants there eight days ago. At a rally in Dearborn, the heart of Michigan's Arab-American community, over 1,000 people gathered a few miles away from Biden's event and booed at mentions of the Democratic president's name.