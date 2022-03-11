China issues COVID antigen test guidelines to boost capability to find cases

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's health authority on Friday issued guidelines on the use of COVID-19 antigen tests in efforts to boost its capability of identifying infections early.

The guidelines cover tests that require medical workers to take samples as well as those for use by individuals, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on its website.

Antigen tests will be supplementary to the already prevalent nucleic acid tests in China, which will continue to be responsible for diagnosing infections, NHC said.

