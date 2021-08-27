China issues draft guidelines for internet recommendation algorithms

FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of computer code on a screen above a Chinese flag

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has issued draft guidelines on regulating the algorithms used by internet service providers to make recommendations to users, part of efforts to protect the privacy and data security of users, the internet regulator said on Friday.

China recently passed a data security law that will go into effect on Sept. 1 to protect internet users' rights in cyberspace and impose curbs on its fast-growing internet industry.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Colin Qian; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

