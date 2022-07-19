China Issues Threat About Pelosi’s Planned Trip to Taiwan

A Chinese government spokesman warned the country would take “strong and resolute measures” if Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, whose potential trip was reported by the Financial Times on Tuesday.

Citing six officials familiar with the matter, the outlet reported Pelosi plans to travel to Taiwan in August to show support for the country facing increasing threats from China. She also reportedly plans to visit Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China “firmly opposes” Pelosi’s visit, claiming that the U.S. should take “full responsibility for any ensuing consequences.”

“If Speaker Pelosi visits Taiwan, it would seriously violate the one-China principle and the stipulations in the three China-US joint communiqués and harm China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. It will have a severe negative impact on the political foundation of China-US relations, and send a gravely wrong signal to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces,” Lijian said in a press conference.

The U.S. should put a stop to Pelosi’s trip as well as all official interactions with Taiwan, he continued, mentioning America’s commitment to Beijing to not support “Taiwan independence.”

“Should the U.S. side insist on doing otherwise, China will take strong and resolute measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Lijian added.

China has repeatedly flown military planes in proximity to Taiwan’s air-defense zone in recent months, claiming they are training drills.

In May, Joe Biden said the U.S. would be ready to defend Taiwan “militarily” if China attacks the island, however, the White House walked back the president’s comments, saying there was no change in policy.

China announced more military drills near Taiwan in response to Biden’s comments, warning the drills are a “solemn warning to the recent U.S.-Taiwan collusion activities.”

“With regard to the ‘Taiwan question,’ the American side talks the talk but doesn’t walk the walk, frequently encouraging the ‘Taiwan independence’ forces, but this is hypocritical and done in vain and will only lead to a dangerous situation and serious consequences,” Colonel Shi Yi, a spokesperson for the Eastern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army, said in a statement at the time.

