China's export growth slows, Ukraine crisis poses risk

FILE PHOTO: Containers at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai
·3 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's export growth slowed in the January-February period due to the week-long Lunar New Year holiday and though the data beat expectations, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has heightened uncertainty over the outlook for global trade this year.

Outbound shipments rose 16.3% in the first two months of the year from the same period a year earlier, official data showed on Monday, beating analyst expectations for a 15.0% rise, but down from 20.9% gain in December.

Imports increased 15.5%, easing from a 19.5% gain in December and below the forecast 16.5% increase.

The customs agency publishes combined January and February trade data to smooth distortions caused by the Lunar New Year, which can fall in either month.

Factory activity normally slows considerably during the long holiday as workers return to their home towns. But for the third year in a row, many factory workers did not return home because of concerns about COVID-19, which kept some factories operating.

"These numbers will probably be well received. China's exports are high and also the imports are continuing," said Louis Kujis, Asia Pacific chief economist at S&P Global Ratings, adding that exports remain one component of the economy that are still supporting growth.

"We need to see how long the economic impact (from the Ukraine crisis) will last. China's economy overall is big and should be to able to continue to grow even in the face of external shocks but export growth will be affected."

China's booming exports outperformed expectations for much of last year and buoyed growth in the world's second-largest economy, but analysts expect shipments to slow eventually as overseas demand for goods eases and high costs pressure exporters.

Beijing has targeted slower economic growth of around 5.5% this year amid an uncertain global recovery and a downturn in the country's vast property sector. While that would mark a sharp slowdown in annual growth, it is nonetheless an ambitious target that would require more policy support, analysts say.

"With the Ukraine crisis imposing downside risk to global demand, China will have to rely more on domestic demand in 2022," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. "Now the pressure is on the fiscal policy to deliver."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine late last month and mounting international sanctions on Moscow have raised fresh risks for the global economy, adding to months-long strains for China's factories from worldwide supply chain snags.

Chinese exporters with exposure to Ukrainian markets have delayed shipments, while some factories with business in Russia have been waiting for payment from their clients before arranging the next shipments, factory officials and analysts told Reuters.

Tian Yun, former vice director of the Beijing Economic Operation Association, expects China-Europe trade may be disrupted due to the conflict in Ukraine.

"If the Ukraine crisis halts China-EU freight train services or lead to a slower operation efficiency, there will be adverse impact to EU and China's trade. This might be the biggest risk," Tian said.

China posted a trade surplus of $115.95 billion in the same period, above the forecast $99.50 billion surplus and December's $94.46 billion surplus.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu, Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Commodities Rack Up More Stunning Gains as Supply Fears Deepen

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities racked up more scorching price gains at the start of another tumultuous week as Russia intensifies the war in Ukraine, which Citigroup Inc. says is “transformative” for energy, metals and crops markets.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinuePu

  • Ukraine conflict: Oil price soars to highest level since 2008

    Consumers are feeling the impact of higher energy costs as fuel prices and household bills jump.

  • Putin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in Doubt

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia and Russian companies will be allowed to pay foreign creditors in rubles, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, as a way to service debt while capital controls remain in place. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will Continue

  • Russian banks turn to China’s UnionPay as Visa, Mastercard pull plug

    Russian banks may begin issuing credit cards with China’s UnionPay after Visa and Mastercard announced the suspension of their Russian operations due to the invasion of Ukraine, according to media reports citing the Russian central bank. See related article: Four more South Korean crypto exchanges block Russian IPs Fast facts Russian banks are also leaning […]

  • How Inflation Hurts Retirees and How You Can Protect Yourself

    A step-by-step guide to getting the most from your money even as prices keep rising.

  • Israeli leader holds multiple calls on Ukraine cease-fire with Zelensky and Putin

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke on Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and continued his efforts to promote a cease-fire.Why it matters: Bennett’s overtures are part of a wider effort that includes French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The three leaders are coordinating their outreach to Putin and Zelensky.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Benn

  • Brent crude up $10, shares sink as Ukraine conflict deepens

    The price of oil jumped more than $10 a barrel and shares were sharply lower Monday as the conflict in Ukraine deepened amid mounting calls for harsher sanctions against Russia. Benchmark U.S. crude was up nearly $9 at more than $124 a barrel. The surge followed a warning from Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukrainian statehood was imperiled as Russian forces battered strategic locations.

  • Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) insiders' US$1.7m purchase saw a boost of US$227k after market cap rose US$81m

    Last week, Funko, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FNKO ) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded...

  • Ukrainians trapped in besieged city as fighting blocks evacuation efforts

    About 200,000 people remained trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol on Monday after fighting stopped evacuation efforts over the weekend, with no sign that massive international sanctions were deterring Moscow from its invasion of Ukraine. Oil prices soared to their highest levels since 2008 in Asian trade after the Biden administration said it was exploring banning imports of Russian oil. Russia provides 7% of global supply.

  • Word from the Smokies: TEDx Asheville speaker champions Safe Passage project for wildlife

    "For those who’ve traveled that stretch of I-40, you know it’s no Sunday cruise. ... You have one goal: Get through the gorge as safely as possible.”

  • Gold touches $2,000 mark as Russia intensifies military strikes in Ukraine

    Gold briefly surges above $2,000 Sunday night, as Russia's unprovoked attack of Ukraine saw fresh escalation, supporting a flight to safety.

  • Factbox - Airlines use hedging, fuel surcharges to offset some pain as oil surges

    Some airlines have oil hedges that will help offset portions of the price increase, while Malaysia's AirAsia on Saturday introduced fuel surcharges on tickets for the first time since 2015. Other carriers are fully unhedged, including European budget airline Wizz Air and U.S. majors United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines, though the latter owns an oil refinery. The oil price increase comes as many carriers are forced to fly longer routings to avoid Russian and Ukrainian airspace.

  • Investors are squeezing out middle-class homebuyers in Charlotte

    Outside investors own too many homes in Charlotte. They buy up affordable homes and squeeze out the middle class. (Letters to the Editor)

  • Visa, Mastercard suspend operations in Russia

    STORY: U.S. payment firms Visa and Mastercard joined the growing list of businesses suspending operations in Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.On Saturday, both companies said that soon all transactions initiated with their cards issued in Russia will no longer work outside the country, while cards issued outside of Russia will no longer work within it. U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed the decisions by the companies in a call with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.Ukraine's central bank chief Kyrylo Shevchenko told Nikkei Asia that he and Zelenskiy had urged the two firms to suspend their Russian operations to increase pressure on the regime over its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow describes as a 'special military operation'. Visa and Mastercard stand to lose significant business from Russia, with both firms reporting that their net revenues from the country last year was about 4% of their totals. But the move could also mean more disruption for Russians who are bracing for an uncertain future of spiraling inflation, economic hardship, and an even sharper squeeze on imported goods. However, Russia has been taking steps to increase the independence of its financial system for years.It set up its own banking messaging system as an alternative to global payments system SWIFT, as well as its own card payment system which began operating in 2015. They were part of Moscow's efforts to develop homegrown financial tools to mirror Western ones to protect the country in case sanctions are broadened.

  • Asian markets tumble as oil prices shoot higher amid calls for more sanctions against Russia

    The price of oil jumped more than $10 a barrel and Asian markets were sharply lower Monday as the conflict in Ukraine deepened amid mounting calls for harsher sanctions against Russia.

  • Hour of Reckoning on Russia Fallout Menaces Markets: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinuePutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosIn the span of an hour on Thursday, another super-sized U.S.

  • Austrian Fossil-Fuel Company to Book Charges Up to $2 Billion for Russia Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- OMV AG, Austria’s biggest fossil-fuel company, will book charges of as much as 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion) related to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and its investment in a giant natural gas field as it quits most Russian projects following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude Soars

  • U.S. working to secure release of basketball star detained by Russia

    Diplomats were working to ensure the release of seven-time WNBA All-Star player Brittney Griner after Russia said it had detained the player last month for possession of vape cartridges containing hash oil, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday. The Russian Customs Service, without naming Griner, said on Saturday that it had detained an athlete in February after the player arrived at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on a flight from New York. Russian news agency TASS identified the player as Griner, citing a source.

  • Bills announce a one-year deal to bring training camp back to St. John Fisher College

    The Bills announced Saturday that they will hold their 2022 training camp at St. John Fisher College after a two-year hiatus.

  • Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion

    Mastercard and Visa are suspending their operations in Russia, the companies said Saturday, in the latest blow to the country's financial system after its invasion of Ukraine. Mastercard said cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by its network and any Mastercard issued outside the country will not work at Russian stores or ATMs. “We don't take this decision lightly,” Mastercard said in a statement, adding that it made the move after discussions with customers, partners and governments.