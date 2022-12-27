China Jan-Nov industrial profit data shows deepening slump

FILE PHOTO: Workers work at a construction site in Shanghai
2
·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Profits at China's industrial firms contracted further in the January-November period, when strict COVID 19-related restrictions disrupted factory activity and supply chains as the virus spread through key manufacturing hubs.

Industrial profits fell 3.6% in January-November from a year earlier to 7.7 trillion yuan ($1.11 trillion), according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday. That compares with a 3.0% drop for January-October.

The downbeat data reflects the toll that anti-virus curbs in many cities last month, including major manufacturing hubs Guangzhou and Zhengzhou, took on the world's second-largest economy, adding to damage from a protracted property crisis and slowing exports.

Last month, industrial output rose only 2.2% from a year earlier, missing expectations for a 3.6% gain in a Reuters poll and slowing significantly from the 5.0% growth seen in October.

Despite Beijing ditching some of the world's toughest anti-virus restrictions in early December, and on Monday announcing it would stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8, the economy is still expected to struggle over the winter months as much of the population becomes infected and unable to work while recovering.

Business confidence in China has fallen to its lowest level since January 2013, a survey showed last week, reflecting the impact of surging COVID cases on economic activity.

At this year's closed-door Central Economic Work Conference, top leaders and policymakers pledged to step up policy adjustments to support the slowing economy. But with businesses having anticipated a global recession in 2023 and the impact of a surge in domestic COVID infections, analysts say it may take at least another quarter before things turn around.

China's economic growth was just 3% in the first three quarters of this year and is expected to stay around that rate for the full year, one of its worst years in almost half a century.

Industrial profit data covers large firms with annual revenues above 20 million yuan from their main operations.

The bureau has not reported standalone monthly figures since July.

($1 = 6.9601 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Joe Cash and Ellen Zhang; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Recommended Stories

  • Oil rises in thin trade on concerns over U.S. storm impact

    Oil prices rose in light trade on Tuesday on concerns that winter storms across the United States are affecting logistics and production of petroleum products and shale oil. Brent crude was up 73 cents, or 0.9%, at $84.65 a barrel by 0122 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.41 a barrel, up 85 cents, or 1.1%. On Friday, Brent rose 3.6%, while WTI gained 2.7%.

  • Record number of Chinese aircraft buzz Taiwan airspace

    China sent a record number of aircraft to patrol near Taiwan’s airspace on Monday amid renewed tensions between the two countries, according to the New York Times. The Taiwanese defense ministry said on Monday that a number of Chinese fighter jets, patrol and early warnings aircraft, and military drones buzzed through its air defense system…

  • Armed robbery suspect fires shots at police in Oklahoma City, officials say

    Armed robbery suspect fires shots at police in Oklahoma City, officials say

  • Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 64% of the company

    Every investor in Overstock.com, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OSTK ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the...

  • The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 17, 2022 Operator: Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Brent, and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome everyone to the Gap, Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only […]

  • This Single Telescope Might Find Hidden Planets and Alien Spacecraft

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images and Rubin Obs/NSF/AURANASA’s James Webb Space Telescope was a huge boon to space science when it went into orbit on Christmas Day last year. But the $10 billion JWST, for all its amazing capabilities, only sees a small sliver of the sky at a time—and only in a particular spectrum. The infrared spectrum.That’s why scientists are so excited by the next big thing in giant telescopes. The Vera Rubin Observatory, perched atop an 8,900-fo

  • German double agent ‘passed Ukraine intelligence to Russia’

    Germany’s spy agency fears that Moscow was able to turn one of its agents in the months following the outbreak of war in Ukraine, it has emerged.

  • Pittsburgh Yards’ Co-working Members and Tenants Bring Kwanzaa Principles to Life Year Round

    The community consists of more than 140 Black-owned and run businesses and organizations.

  • Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 17, 2022 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.83, expectations were $0.69. Clay Bilby: Good day, everyone, and welcome to Palo Alto Networks Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I am Clay Bilby, Head of Palo Alto Networks Investor […]

  • Patriot systems will be deployed in Ukraine in less than six months

    The United States government has developed a special plan for the accelerated deployment of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile complex, which Washington will hand over to Kyiv. Source: Dmytro Kuleba, Foreign Minister of Ukraine, in an interview with AP agency on Sunday, European Pravda reports.

  • Japan Inks LNG Deals With US, Oman to Secure Fuel Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan agreed to purchase more liquefied natural gas from the US and Oman in the latest move to secure fuel supplies and avoid future shortages.Most Read from BloombergChina to End Quarantines for Inbound Travelers as ‘Covid Zero’ DismantledIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiWorld Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets WrapElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Marke

  • Putin claims Russia is ready to negotiate; Ukraine accuses Kremlin of trying to avoid responsibility

    Putin said in an interview with Russian state television on Sunday that the Kremlin wants to negotiate with Ukraine, a claim that was rebuffed by Kyiv.

  • In Canada, winter storm sparks holiday travel chaos

    STORY: The storm is connected to the same freezing weather system that has enveloped much of the United States ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend, thwarting travel plans and leaving more than a million homes and businesses without power.CityNews in Canada received numerous reports of VIA rail passengers traveling from Ottawa and Montreal to Toronto on Friday (December 24) afternoon who have been stuck in the Cobourg area for almost a full day.VIA Rail confirms nine trains became trapped in the area after sustaining damage from falling trees, while another seven trains were forced to be canceled altogether, CityNews reported.Some passengers who have been stuck on the trains for nearly a full day said they are finally moving toward their destinations as of 1:30 p.m. Saturday, after being picked up by rescue trains from Toronto.CityNews said.Although weather warnings issued by Environment Canada remained in effect for much of Ontario on Saturday, including Toronto and Ottawa, meteorologists say that conditions are expected to continue changing as temperatures rise and bring heavy rainfall throughout Saturday and Sunday (December 25).

  • Migrants Dropped Off at Kamala Harris' House on Christmas Eve in 18° Weather

    Close to 140 migrants were taken to Washington D.C. and dropped off near the Vice President's home.

  • From the sinking of the Titanic to the 9/11 commission: Here's where January 6 committee will go down in history

    On the heels of the January 6 committee's report, here's a look at other famous congressional probes.

  • M. Night Shyamalan movies, ranked

    From The Sixth Sense to The Last Airbender and a bunch of twist endings in between, here’s EW’s ranking of the best and worst M. Night Shyamalan movies.

  • Wall Street’s Big Banks Score $1 Trillion of Profit in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Malick Diop felt something shifting on Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergChina to End Quarantines for Inbound Travelers as ‘Covid Zero’ DismantledIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiWorld Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets WrapElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’He’d joined Morgan Stanley in the grim days of 2009, when big banks were tryin

  • Goldman Sachs plans to cut thousands of workers. Here are the other major US companies that have made cuts in 2022, from Amazon to Twitter.

    Goldman Sachs has become the latest major company with plans to slash its headcount as business growth slows and costs increase.

  • China must raise self-reliance in agricultural technology, Xi says

    President Xi Jinping wants China to accelerate efforts to achieve self-reliance in agricultural technology, identifying seed development and core equipment among areas to focus on, state media reported. The central leadership had said in 2020 that the country's seed industry was a weak link in the food chain and needed to make better use of science and technology to achieve a turnaround. "It is necessary to keep an eye on the frontiers of the world's agricultural science and technology," the official Xinhua news agency quoted Xi as saying at the central rural work conference held in Beijing over Friday and Saturday.

  • Fishersville man attempting to negotiate plea deal in Capitol riots case

    A Fishersville man facing numerous charges of violence in connection with the 2021 Capitol riots entered into plea deal talks last month.