China, Japan, South Korea agree to push for North Korea dialogue

China, Japan, and South Korea have agreed to jointly promote dialogue between the U.S. and North Korea, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday after a summit in China, Reuters reports.

North Korea has threatened a "Christmas gift" − which experts say could include missile tests or a new hardline policy toward Washington − if the U.S. doesn't meet Pyongyang's year-end deadline to end what it calls a policy of hostility. President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have met three times in a push to get North Korea to curb its nuclear weapons program in exchange for sanctions relief, but talks have stalled.

New satellite imagery raised concerns that North Korea is expanding a factory that makes military equipment involved in launching long-range missiles, which one expert said would be "big news."

