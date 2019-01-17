Is China Jinjiang Environment Holding Company Limited’s (SGX:BWM) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm?

While small-cap stocks, such as China Jinjiang Environment Holding Company Limited (SGX:BWM) with its market cap of S$693m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes crucial, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. However, this commentary is still very high-level, so I recommend you dig deeper yourself into BWM here.

Does BWM produce enough cash relative to debt?

BWM has built up its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from CN¥5.3b to CN¥6.5b , which includes long-term debt. With this rise in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at CN¥977m , ready to deploy into the business. On top of this, BWM has generated CN¥448m in operating cash flow during the same period of time, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 6.9%, meaning that BWM’s operating cash is not sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In BWM’s case, it is able to generate 0.069x cash from its debt capital.

Can BWM meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

At the current liabilities level of CN¥3.7b, the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of CN¥4.4b, with a current ratio of 1.2x. Usually, for Renewable Energy companies, this is a suitable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

Is BWM’s debt level acceptable?

With total debt exceeding equities, BWM is considered a highly levered company. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. We can check to see whether BWM is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In BWM’s, case, the ratio of 3.48x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be inclined to lend more money to the company, as it is seen as safe in terms of payback.

Next Steps:

BWM’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how BWM has been performing in the past. I recommend you continue to research China Jinjiang Environment Holding to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

