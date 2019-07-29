Is China Jinmao Holdings Group (HKG:817) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (HKG:817) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is China Jinmao Holdings Group's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2018 China Jinmao Holdings Group had debt of CN¥99.8b, up from CN¥71.3b in one year. However, it does have CN¥22.6b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about CN¥77.2b.

How Healthy Is China Jinmao Holdings Group's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that China Jinmao Holdings Group had liabilities of CN¥122.1b due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥71.3b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥22.6b as well as receivables valued at CN¥52.5b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling CN¥118.2b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the CN¥53.1b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, China Jinmao Holdings Group would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

As it happens China Jinmao Holdings Group has a fairly concerning net debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.7 but very strong interest coverage of 16.7. This means that unless the company has access to very cheap debt, that interest expense will likely grow in the future. Importantly, China Jinmao Holdings Group grew its EBIT by 67% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine China Jinmao Holdings Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.