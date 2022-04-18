China Jitters Mount as Easing Calls Echo Across Trading Floors

Ruth Carson and Ishika Mookerjee
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Investors have a clear message to China’s policy makers: more stimulus is needed, and quickly, to reignite a stalled recovery in markets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The People’s Bank of China decision to give lenders a modest cash boost Friday was met with declines in equities on Monday. And with data showing consumer spending took a dive in March, weighing on sentiment, traders are left waiting to see what policy makers will do with loan prime rates -- key benchmark lending levels -- on Wednesday.

“The market needs key actionable plans for easing measures for the property sector, the regulatory overhang on tech to be removed and China’s Covid-zero policy to go away,” said Kerry Goh, chief investment officer at Kamet Capital Partners Pte. “There’s no one-size-fits-all stimulus that can revive the markets and the economy.”

Assets across the world’s second-biggest economy have tumbled as a staunch commitment to Covid-Zero, uncertainty over regulatory change and a property slowdown sapped demand. The benchmark CSI 300 Index has tumbled about 15% this year and remains in a bear market while bond yields have risen, underscoring concerns Beijing may not be doing enough to arrest slowing growth.

While the PBOC reduced the reserve requirement ratio for most banks by 25 basis points on Friday, it refrained from cutting interest rates, adopting a cautious approach to monetary easing. Chinese banks are due to decide on the loan prime rates -- the de-facto benchmark lending costs -- on April 20.

Flagging Growth

But the nation’s property market is in a slump, retail spending took a nosedive in March as lockdowns shuttered millions in their homes and the jobless rate has hit the highest since the early stages of the pandemic.

China’s Market ‘Underwhelmed’ by RRR Reduction: Street Wrap

“We see rising headwinds to China’s growth in 2022,” Zerlina Zeng, senior research analyst at CreditSights Singapore LLC, wrote in a note. The firm expects the PBOC to focus on targeted credit-easing measures to lower funding costs as part of efforts to prop up growth.

While China’s first quarter GDP numbers may mask the damage from the lockdowns across hubs, including financial powerhouse Shanghai, cracks may start to show in data ahead. That would bode ill for risk assets including stocks and credit, strategists say.

The disappearance of the premium Chinese bonds long had to Treasuries, exacerbated by a hawkish Federal Reserve, could also accelerate the exit of foreign investors from the world’s second-largest debt market, according to Daiwa Capital Markets.

“It will make it a lot more difficult for China to draw external debt inflows,” said Kevin Lai, chief economist for Asia ex-Japan. “We have long argued that the room for the PBOC to offer monetary stimulus is going to be far more limited when the Fed is turning more aggressive in its tightening campaign.”

Impatient Investors

Patience is wearing thin among stock investors as worries about the impact of the latest Covid upsurge eclipses promises of official market support. A rebound in the CSI 300 Index mid-March has petered out amid the nation’s worst Covid outbreak.

“Some wait-and-see may potentially be at play for now, but we may expect further measures to cushion growth ahead which will underpin its equity market,” said Jun Rong Yeap, market strategist at IG Asia Pte. “This will clearly not be the end of China’s easing cycle.”

(Updates reference to loan prime rates in second paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Mexico President’s Electricity Bill Fails to Pass Lower House

    (Bloomberg) -- President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador failed Sunday night in his effort to restore state control of Mexico’s electricity sector, falling short of the two-thirds majority needed in the lower house of congress to change the constitution.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks With Russia Are at

  • High-Grade Bond Issuance Expected to Pick Up After Bank Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. investment-grade bond issuance is expected to pick up next week, with preliminary Wall Street estimates projecting $25 billion to $30 billion of new supply. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks With Russia Are at Dead EndMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017 Tweet About Twitter PriceA

  • US plan to upgrade its nuclear weapons facilities in the UK 'quietly' slipped into DoD military documents, says defense expert

    NATO has added the UK to a list of countries receiving $384m for the storage of US "special weapons," said a Federation of American Scientists expert.

  • My Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    One of my favorite places to hunt for an attractive income stream is the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. My top three dividend stocks in the REIT sector right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and W.P Carey (NYSE: WPC).

  • Europe's reliance on Russian gas imports has become a problem amid the Ukraine war. Now, it's looking to Africa for alternatives.

    Algeria already supplies gas to Europe via three pipelines, one of which goes to Italy. Two other pipelines are linked to Spain.

  • Tesla, others prepare Shanghai factory restarts as city aims to ease lockdown

    Manufacturers including Tesla began preparing to reopen their Shanghai factories on Monday, as the city accelerated efforts to exit a COVID-19 lockdown that has forced most businesses in China's economic hub to shut for nearly three weeks. Tesla has recalled workers to its factory to prepare for the restart, two sources told Reuters. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • LVMPD investigates homicide on Flamingo and Jones

    The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that they are investigating a homicide at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard on Sunday evening.

  • Restaurant owners face uphill struggle as customers cut back on food spending amid soaring inflation

    One Texas restaurant owner said inflation has been challenging as she's noticed her customers become more "price-conscious."

  • Leverage Ratio Up for First Time Since 2020: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Debt in China’s real economy climbed to 266.1% of gross domestic product in the first three months of this year, the first increase since the third quarter of 2020.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks With Russia Are at Dead EndMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017 Tweet About Twitter Pric

  • Raisi says Iran will target heart of Israel if it acts against Iranian nation

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's armed forces will target Israel's heart if it makes "the slightest move" against the Islamic Republic, President Ebrahim Raisi told a military parade on Monday, amid stalled talks between Tehran and world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear pact. Israel, widely believed to have the Middle East's only atomic arsenal, says it will not be bound by any Iran nuclear deal and could eventually take unilateral action against Iranian nuclear sites. "The Zionist regime (Israel), you should know that ... if you take the slightest move against our nation, our armed forces will target the heart of the Zionist regime" Raisi said in a televised speech at a military parade to mark the national Army Day.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are Hours for Easter Monday.

    U.S. investors eager to trade after the holiday weekend will have plenty of news to digest, thanks to corporate earnings. Here’s what you need to know before making any trades on Easter Monday. Is the Stock Market Open on Easter Monday 2022?

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Apogee Enterprises recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for a Lower Open on Monday

    Heavy-hitters reporting earnings this week include Tesla, IBM, Netflix, and Snap, among the 67 total S&P 500 companies scheduled to report results.

  • 4 Cheap Food Stocks With Big Earnings Growth

    Even though consumers are eating outside of their homes more often, there are still plenty of reasons to like consumer staples stocks. Barron's found four with earnings growth to come and attractive pricing.

  • 13 details you should remember before you watch the final season of 'Better Call Saul'

    The last episode of "Better Call Saul" aired in April 2020. Insider breaks down what you should know remember before watching season six.

  • Recession fears and the stock market — is it too late to play defense?

    Recession fears are on the rise as the Fed gears up to fight inflation. Stock-market investors are already playing defense.

  • See what real estate is for sale in the cheapest and most expensive housing markets in America

    From Kansas to California, here's what's out there.

  • If You'd Invested $10,000 in AT&T in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Back in 2015, AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its $49 billion purchase of DirecTV to become the country's largest pay-TV provider. At the time, AT&T believed that acquisition would strengthen its business with a four-way bundle of its mobile, fixed-line, internet, and pay-TV services. AT&T bought Time Warner for $85 billion in 2018 to build its own streaming services, but that expansion was chaotic, costly, and offset the relatively stable growth of its telecom business.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Last year, the stock market proved virtually unstoppable, with a peak decline in the benchmark S&P 500 of just 5%. Both the S&P 500 and iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average reached double-digit percentage declines in March, while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) shed as much as 22% of its value between mid-November and mid-March. This 22% decline officially put the Nasdaq in a bear market.

  • AT&T’s Spinoff Was a Long Time Coming. For Investors, It Was Worth the Wait.

    AT&T has officially closed the book on a tumultuous phase of its nearly 150-year history, with its foray into the media business finally over. On April 8, the company officially spun off Warner Bros. and completed the media group’s subsequent merger with Discovery. Investors now have a pair of inexpensive stocks to consider: The leaner AT&T (ticker: T), focused on competing in the U.S. wireless and home broadband markets, and the streaming-centered entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).