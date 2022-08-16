China Joins Europe in Facing Threats From Worsening Drought

(Bloomberg) -- A heat wave and drought in Sichuan is curbing hydropower generation, worsening an electricity shortage and leading to shutdowns at some factories in one of China’s most-populous provinces.

High temperatures and drought are the worst on record, with the extreme heat expected to continue for another week, according to the Sichuan Provincial Economic and Information Department. Water flows into hydropower dams have dropped by 50% since the start of the month, just as the hot weather boosted power demand, it said on a government website.

Unlike in Europe, where the shriveling Rhine River is risking the transit of fuel and other goods, the drought in China is more of a threat, at least at this stage, to electricity generation. Still, inland river and coastal shipping carries around 16% of goods in the country, according to a transport ministry report in 2020, so there could be potential problems if water levels keep dropping.

Sichuan and surrounding areas have been grappling with heat and drought since July, with water levels for the Yangtze River -- China’s largest waterway -- falling to the lowest level for this time of year, according to a report from state-run Xinhua news agency. The southwestern province is heavily dependent on hydropower and also sells river-generated electricity to heavily populated eastern parts of China including Shanghai and Zhejiang.

In neighboring Hubei province, outflows from the Three Gorges Dam, the world’s largest hydroelectric power station, are down about 40% from last year, according to sxcoal.com, an industry news service.

However, China is unlikely to see nationwide power outages due to the drought, said Hanyang Wei, an analyst at BloombergNEF. Most provinces are more dependent on coal for electricity generation, and plants stocked up on the fossil fuel before summer in line with government directives, he said.

Here are some of the companies impacted by the drought in Sichuan:

  • At least three fertilizer companies have curbed production, with Sichuan Lutianhua Co. saying this week’s power outage will lead to 30 million yuan ($4.4 million) of losses, according to company filings

  • Aluminum smelter Henan Zhongfu Industry Co. said in a filing that it will halt some production in Sichuan for a week, cutting profit by 78 million yuan

  • Leading solar manufacturer Tongwei Co. said it’s received a power rationing notice

Events Today

  • Nothing major scheduled

Today’s Chart

Recent surveys show Chinese households are more pessimistic about future income growth than they’ve ever been. They amassed 10.3 trillion yuan in bank deposits in the first half of 2022, an almost 13% increase from the same period a year earlier and the largest jump on record. Their borrowing grew some 8%, the slowest pace since 2007.

On The Wire

BHP Group, the world’s biggest miner, unveiled a record profit on gains in prices of commodities from coal to nickel, and offered some optimism on Beijing’s efforts to reboot Chinese growth and stabilize the ailing property sector.

  • BHP Sees China Providing Boost to Slowing Global Economy

  • CHINA INSIGHT: Subways, Housing, Steel Show Strain on Economy

  • China’s Biggest Builder Loses Its Last Investment-Grade Rating

  • China Covid Cases Hold Near Three-Month High on Holiday Hotspots

  • ‘Too Little, Too Late’ China Rate Cut Spurs Call for More Moves

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Aug. 17

  • China July output data for base metals and oil products

  • EARNINGS: HKEX, Tongwei, China Resources Power

Thursday, Aug. 18

  • China’s 2nd batch of July trade data, incl. agricultural imports; LNG & pipeline gas imports; oil products trade breakdown; alumina, copper and rare-earth product exports; bauxite, steel & aluminum product imports

  • EARNINGS: MMG

  • USDA weekly crop export sales, 08:30 EST

Friday, Aug. 19

  • China weekly iron ore port stockpiles

  • Shanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, ~15:30

  • EARNINGS: Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt, China Moly, Jiangsu Shagang, Xinjiang Goldwind, ENN Energy

Saturday, Aug. 20

  • China’s 3rd batch of June trade data, including country breakdowns for energy and commodities

