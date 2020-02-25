China just banned the trade and consumption of wild animals. Experts think the coronavirus jumped from live animals to people at a market.

A woman walks in front of the closed Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, China on January 12, 2020.

NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images

China's wildlife farming industry, valued at $74 billion, has been permanently shut down.

On Monday, the nation's legislature banned the buying, selling, and eating of wild animals in an effort to prevent zoonotic diseases from jumping from animals to people.

The new coronavirus, which has killed at least 2,700 people, is thought to have been transmitted to humans by pigs, civets, or pangolins at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan.

"There has been a growing concern among people over the consumption of wild animals and the hidden dangers it brings to public health security since the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak," Zhang Tiewei, a legislative spokesman, told Reuters Monday.

Zhang added that the decision came at a "critical moment for the epidemic prevention and control."

No buying, selling, or eating wild animals in China

Customers select seafood at a wet market in Dandong, Liaoning province, China, August 8, 2017. More

Philip Wen/Reuters

Officials closed the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market on January 1, and Wuhan authorities banned the live animal trade at all markets in the city soon thereafter.

A few weeks later, Chinese authorities temporarily banned the buying, selling, and transportation of wild animals in markets, restaurants, and online marketplaces across the country. Farms that breed and transport wildlife were also quarantined and shut down. The ban was expected to stay in place until the coronavirus epidemic ends, Xinhua News reported. But now it's permanent.

Much of China's wildlife trade, according to experts, was already illegal: China's Wildlife Protection Law bans the hunting and selling of endangered species, though not of all wild animals. But the practice persisted due to lax enforcement and legal loopholes (such as inconsistencies in species' names and online sales of exotic wildlife as pets).

Before the new ban was instated, the Chinese Communist Party announced plans to crack down on illegal wildlife markets and trade across the country, recognizing "shortcomings" in its response to the outbreak.

A vendor sells bats at the Tomohon Extreme Meat market on Sulawesi Island, Indonesia, February 8, 2020. More

Ronny Adolof Buol / AFP/ Getty

The full list of species protected under the new ban is still unclear. It covers wildlife already protected by law, other terrestrial animals of "important ecological, scientific and social value," and terrestrial wild animals in breeding farms, according to China's People's Daily. It does not apply to aquatic animals, livestock, or poultry.

Shuttering a multi-billion dollar industry

China's wild-meat industry is valued at $7.1 billion and employs 1 million people, Nature News reported. The value of the larger wildlife farming industry is closer to $74 billion, according to a 2017 report by the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

"A total ban on trading wild animals would criminalize a substantial proportion of the Chinese population, and be untenable," Zhao-Min Zhou, a Chinese wildlife-policy researcher, told Nature. He added that shuttering animal markets would just move the trade to the black market.

Since the outbreak began, Chinese authorities have shut down 20,000 farms raising peacocks, civet cats, porcupines, ostriches, and wild geese, the Guardian reported.