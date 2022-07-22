China’s Keda, Ningbo Shanshan Kick Off First Zurich GDR Sale

Pei Li
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Two Chinese companies kicked off sales of global depository receipts in Zurich, becoming the first to tap the newly expanded stock-connect program.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Keda Industrial Group Co., a Chinese building materials manufacturer, opened books to sell 12 million GDRs at a range of $14.43 to $14.58 each, according to terms of the deal seen by Bloomberg News. At the top of the range, Keda would raise as much as $175 million from the offering.

Separately, Ningbo Shanshan Co. began taking investor orders for 9,694,292 GDRs at $20.64 each, according to a term sheet. The lithium battery materials maker would raise up to $200 million, based on Bloomberg calculations.

The sales are the first of a group whose GDR offerings are poised to hit the Swiss market, giving Chinese companies another route to raise funds overseas. More companies are set to join, with firms including Gotion High-Tech Co. considering taking orders as soon as Monday, Bloomberg News has reported.

The price range implies a discount to Keda’s closing price on Friday of 8.3% to 9.3%, whereas Ningbo Shanshan’s terms indicate a discount of about 7%, Bloomberg calculations show. Each Keda and Ningbo Shanshan GDR is equivalent to five of their respective ordinary shares, according to the terms.

The sales are the first of a group whose GDR offerings are poised to hit the Swiss market, giving Chinese companies another route to raise funds overseas. More companies are set to join, with firms including Gotion High-Tech Co. considering taking orders as soon as Monday, Bloomberg News has reported.

China expanded its cross-border listing program in Europe this year in a bid to attract more foreign capital to its market. The facility allows companies listed on one exchange to offer depository receipts on the other. In February, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said it would extend the existing Shanghai-London Stock Connect to include firms in Switzerland, Germany and Shenzhen.

Read More: Chinese Firms Said to Plan Swiss Share Sale Launch This Week

Keda Industrial

Keda’s listing has an over-allotment option of an additional two million GDRs, and an upsize option of as many as 6 million GDRs, the terms show. The company will use the proceeds from the sale for purposes including building new production lines, expanding production capacity and increasing investment in research and development.

Keda’s offering drew a cornerstone investor in Guangdong Foshan Manufacturing Transformation and Development Fund, which is set to purchase $44 million worth of GDRs, the terms show. Book closing for the sale and pricing are expected to conclude Friday, and the shares could begin trading on July 28.

China International Capital Corp. is sole global coordinator and joint bookrunner on Keda’s listing.

Ningbo Shanshan

Ningbo Shanshan’s listing has an upsize option of the same number of GDRs, which would take the offering size to about $400 million, according to the terms.

The company will use the proceeds from the sale for purposes including research and development, manufacturing and sales of its lithium-ion battery material and polariser businesses. About 15% of net proceeds will be used to repay debts, supplement working capital and for general corporate purposes.

Huatai Securities Co. is arranging the deal for Ningbo Shanshan.

Read More: Western Banks Shun China Battery Maker’s Landmark Zurich Listing

(Adds Ningbo Shanshan details in third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Despite Didi's $1.2 billion fine, China tech's regulatory woes may not be over

    China's $1.2 billion fine on Didi Global draws a line under the ride hailing company's regulatory woes, but the retroactive application of laws and a lack of clarity on the firm's business revival show the worst for its tech sector may not be over. Beijing's launch of a cybersecurity probe just over a year ago into Didi was part of a wider and unprecedented crackdown on violations of antitrust and data rules, among other issues, that targeted some of China's best-known corporate names such as Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings. The crackdown lopped hundreds of billions of dollars off its tech companies' market capitalisations, prompted layoffs at several firms, made them reticent about seeking new opportunities and even drove downsizing of businesses, as companies sought to comply with the new rules.

  • China's Easing Regulatory Relaxations Will Likely Trickle Down Across Tech Companies Including Alibaba - Here's How

    Two Shanghai-listed companies will shortly procure investor orders for their GDRs in Zurich, tapping the Swiss market, Bloomberg reports. Building materials manufacturer Keda Industrial Group Co. and Ningbo Shanshan Co., a lithium battery materials maker, aim to open up to investors on July 22. Ningbo Shanshan won regulatory approval for raising $700 million - $1 billion via GDR. Keda aimed to procure $200 million - $300 million from the sale. Also Read: SEC Adds Another Chinese Tech Firm To Its

  • China tightens data rules for online ride-hailing firms

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's transport ministry on Friday tightened existing rules governing how online ride-hailing firms should handle and share their data with regulators, a day after Didi Global was fined $1.2 billion for illegally collecting and processing data. Data generated by ride-hailing platforms cannot be used for commercial purposes, must be stored for at least two years in China, compared so six months previously, and it cannot be exported or shown to outside entities without regulatory authorisation. "Periodically carry out security investigations, promptly rectify security risks and loopholes discovered, establish and complete a whole-process data security management system, and take necessary measures to prevent data from being tampered with, destroyed, leaked, or illegally acquired or illegally used," read one of the measures.

  • Micron and Western Digital Stocks Drop After Seagate’s Earnings. It’s the Economy.

    Memory-tech peers of Seagate are tumbling after the company blames weak earnings on a rough economic environment.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Companies enacting stock splits are all the rage on Wall Street -- but not all stock-split stocks are created equally.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That ‘In-The-Know’ Bigwigs Are Pouring Money Into

    Every investor – from the most experienced legends of Wall Street to the most amateur of retail traders – keeps a close eye on the market, looking for some sign or signal to indicate just the right trades. Following the corporate insiders is one way to find an advantage. These are the company officers whose positions put them ‘in-the-know’ on their companies’ inner workings. That knowledge gives these bigwigs an inside track when it comes to trading their own stocks – and to keep the trading flo

  • China just put foreign banks on notice: Creating an internal Communist Party committee could be the cost of doing business

    HSBC, one of the world’s biggest banks, became the first in China to establish an internal Communist Party committee, paving the path for global lenders to follow suit.

  • Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 9 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 9 tech stocks that Cathie Wood is giving up on. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 5 Tech Stocks. Despite the tech selloff hammering her flagship ARK Innovation ETF, investors seem to be steadfast in their conviction that […]

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From April Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Just where is the stock market going, that’s the question investors are trying to answer. The answer isn’t fully clear, though; markets have fallen for most of this year, but the last few days have seen the best trading in weeks. The problem is, investors and economists aren’t sure if we’re at a true bottom or just in the midst of a bear market rally. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but the history of bears and rallies can offer some suggestions. Looking back to the end of the Second World

  • AT&T Falls Most in 20 Years After Overdue Bills Hit Cash Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. fell the most in 20 years after saying some customers are starting to put off paying their phone bills, which contributed to the wireless carrier cutting its forecast for free cash flow this year by $2 billion.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis

  • This carmaker figured out how to beat the chip shortage—most others haven’t been so lucky

    "Semiconductors [are] back in full supply, for at least Volvo cars, that is. We're positioned very well for a very strong second half to the year," Volvo Cars CEO Jim Rowan said.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    It's better to think about a sine curve when looking at stocks, as businesses typically shift from good periods to difficult ones and back again to good periods. If you can step in when times are tough, you can pick up some great companies at relatively cheap prices and hold them forever. Since yields move in the opposite direction as stock prices, I'm effectively looking for companies with strong dividend histories that are trading with dividend yields at the high side of their historical range.

  • As Snap melts down, its founders make sure to protect the people who matter: themselves

    Snap Inc. has never been an investor-friendly company as long as those investors weren't their founders, and the parent company of the Snapchat app made that even clearer Thursday.

  • 3 Reasons to Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

    The idea of a steady income stream can be quite appealing. Once you secure a steady stream of dividend payments, you'll have the option to reinvest that money for added growth. While it's easy to see the appeal of stocks that pay dividends, they have their pitfalls, as well.

  • The Labor Shortage for Railroads Is a Mess

    Union Pacific said when it disclosed its earnings that it had to limit loadings, while CSX reported trouble finding workers.

  • NC makes billion-dollar bet on penny stock company – will it pay off?

    The euphoria showed by North Carolina economic development officials when it landed its first EV manufacturing plant may have been justified. But a deeper look reveals a company betting the farm that those EVs will be a hit.

  • Carnival Stock Tumbles After New Share Sale. What the Market Is Worried About.

    The cruise line operator is raising $1 billion in shares for general corporate purposes, which may include settling maturing debt.

  • Mortgage applications have cratered to their lowest point since 2000. Here's what it means and why you should care

    The biggest story in markets today is that mortgage demand is at its lowest point since George W. Bush was just starting his first term as president.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Misses Earnings Estimates. Shares Are Falling.

    The steel maker reported second quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.31 from $6.3 billion in sales.