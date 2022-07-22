China’s Keda, Ningbo Shanshan Kick Off First Zurich GDR Sale

(Bloomberg) -- Two Chinese companies kicked off sales of global depository receipts in Zurich, becoming the first to tap the newly expanded stock-connect program.

Keda Industrial Group Co., a Chinese building materials manufacturer, opened books to sell 12 million GDRs at a range of $14.43 to $14.58 each, according to terms of the deal seen by Bloomberg News. At the top of the range, Keda would raise as much as $175 million from the offering.

Separately, Ningbo Shanshan Co. began taking investor orders for 9,694,292 GDRs at $20.64 each, according to a term sheet. The lithium battery materials maker would raise up to $200 million, based on Bloomberg calculations.

The sales are the first of a group whose GDR offerings are poised to hit the Swiss market, giving Chinese companies another route to raise funds overseas. More companies are set to join, with firms including Gotion High-Tech Co. considering taking orders as soon as Monday, Bloomberg News has reported.

The price range implies a discount to Keda’s closing price on Friday of 8.3% to 9.3%, whereas Ningbo Shanshan’s terms indicate a discount of about 7%, Bloomberg calculations show. Each Keda and Ningbo Shanshan GDR is equivalent to five of their respective ordinary shares, according to the terms.

China expanded its cross-border listing program in Europe this year in a bid to attract more foreign capital to its market. The facility allows companies listed on one exchange to offer depository receipts on the other. In February, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said it would extend the existing Shanghai-London Stock Connect to include firms in Switzerland, Germany and Shenzhen.

Keda Industrial

Keda’s listing has an over-allotment option of an additional two million GDRs, and an upsize option of as many as 6 million GDRs, the terms show. The company will use the proceeds from the sale for purposes including building new production lines, expanding production capacity and increasing investment in research and development.

Keda’s offering drew a cornerstone investor in Guangdong Foshan Manufacturing Transformation and Development Fund, which is set to purchase $44 million worth of GDRs, the terms show. Book closing for the sale and pricing are expected to conclude Friday, and the shares could begin trading on July 28.

China International Capital Corp. is sole global coordinator and joint bookrunner on Keda’s listing.

Ningbo Shanshan

Ningbo Shanshan’s listing has an upsize option of the same number of GDRs, which would take the offering size to about $400 million, according to the terms.

The company will use the proceeds from the sale for purposes including research and development, manufacturing and sales of its lithium-ion battery material and polariser businesses. About 15% of net proceeds will be used to repay debts, supplement working capital and for general corporate purposes.

Huatai Securities Co. is arranging the deal for Ningbo Shanshan.

